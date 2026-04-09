اللافت في تاريخ الأنظمة الدكتاتورية، أنها تكرر نفس الأخطاء، قمع شعوبها وتهديد جيرانها والتمرد على القانون الدولي، بينما تصيبها نفس النهايات !

سياسة النظام في إيران لم تختلف عن أنظمة ميلوسفيتش وصدام حسين ومعمر القذافي ومادورو، رفع شعارات شعبوية وانتهاج سياسات عدوانية واتخاذ هوية دموية، وجميعهم سقطوا نتيجة سوء تقديرهم لأحجامهم ولواقع سيطرة القوى الكبرى على خيوط اللعبة سياسياً واقتصادياً وعسكرياً في العالم !

فعلياً.. سقط النظام الإيراني بالقضاء على جميع قياداته وبدلائهم وبدلاء بدلائهم، وربما كان الرئيس الأمريكي محقاً في زعمه وجود قيادة جديدة تقود المفاوضات عن الجانب الإيراني مع إدارته !

الاستجابة للمطالب الأمريكية بإنهاء البرنامج النووي العسكري والسيطرة على البرنامج الباليستي وقطع شرايين الأذرع الإقليمية يعني فعلياً انتصار الولايات المتحدة، وهو ما يطرح سؤالاً عن حاجة النظام الإيراني لكل هذا الدمار الهائل والمكلف لاستسلام كان يمكن أن يكون أقل تكلفة، إنه نفس سيناريو نهاية جميع من سبقهم من نماذج ما زالت عالقة في الذاكرة كان يمكن الاعتبار من تجاربها !

أمريكا منتصرة سواء صمدت الهدنة أم لم تصمد، فميزان القوة يضمن لها تحقيق أهدافها بمرور الوقت، لكن المنتصر الأبرز هي دول الخليج العربية، التي برهنت على قدرات مذهلة في التصدي للاعتداءات الإيرانية وضمان استمرار الحياة الطبيعية، وعندما تضع هذه الحرب أوزارها ستمضي في تنميتها من حيث توقفت الحرب، بينما ستنطلق إيران من مواقع متأخرة !

باختصار.. أضاع الإيرانيون عقوداً من الزمن في تجارة خاسرة مع الشعارات الجوفاء، وحان الوقت لتبدل إيران جلدها وتنضم لجيرانها في رحلة النماء والسلام !