What is striking in the history of dictatorial regimes is that they repeat the same mistakes: oppressing their people, threatening their neighbors, and defying international law, while meeting the same ends!

The policy of the regime in Iran has not differed from the regimes of Milosevic, Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi, and Maduro; they all raised populist slogans, pursued aggressive policies, and adopted a bloody identity. All of them fell due to their miscalculations of their own sizes and the reality of the major powers controlling the strings of the game politically, economically, and militarily in the world!

In reality, the Iranian regime has fallen by eliminating all its leaders and their substitutes and the substitutes of their substitutes. Perhaps the American president was right in claiming that there is a new leadership conducting negotiations on the Iranian side with his administration!

Responding to American demands to end the military nuclear program, control the ballistic program, and cut the arteries of regional arms effectively means the victory of the United States. This raises the question of why the Iranian regime needs all this immense and costly destruction for a surrender that could have been less expensive. It is the same scenario that marked the end of all those who preceded them, examples that are still stuck in memory and could have been learned from their experiences!

The United States is victorious whether the truce holds or not, as the balance of power ensures it achieves its goals over time. However, the most prominent victor is the Arab Gulf states, which have demonstrated astonishing capabilities in countering Iranian aggressions and ensuring the continuation of normal life. When this war lays down its burdens, they will continue their development from where the war stopped, while Iran will start from a disadvantaged position!

In short, the Iranians have wasted decades in a losing trade with hollow slogans, and it is time for Iran to shed its skin and join its neighbors on the journey of growth and peace!