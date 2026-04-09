تنفس العالم الصعداء بعد الوصول إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار بين أمريكا وإيران في اللحظة الحرجة التي سبقت الوصول إلى ساعة الصفر، على أن تبدأ المفاوضات لاحقاً بشأن المطالب من الطرفين، والتي لا ندري كيف ستمضي أو إلى ماذا ستنتهي. ولكن بعد الفترة الحرجة الماضية التي كادت أن تدفع بالمنطقة إلى مآلات في غاية الخطورة، وحتى لا تستمر حالة عدم اليقين مما قد يحدث مستقبلاً، فلربما يكون بيان وزارة الخارجية السعودية هو النموذج الأوضح والأمثل لما يجب أن يتحقق من المفاوضات المنتظرة.

يؤكد مضمون البيان على أن المملكة تؤكد دعمها لجهود الوساطة للتوصل إلى اتفاق دائم «يحقق الأمن والاستقرار، ويعالج كافة القضايا التي تسببت في زعزعة الأمن والاستقرار على مدى عقود». ويشير البيان إلى أن المملكة «تأمل أن يشكّل وقف إطلاق النار فرصة للتوصل لتهدئة شاملة ومستدامة، بما يعزز أمن المنطقة، وأن تتوقف أي اعتداءات أو سياسات تمس سيادة دول المنطقة وأمنها واستقرارها».

هذا بالضبط ما يجب أن يتحقّق، وبدونه لن تكون هناك فرصة حقيقية للسلام في المنطقة، وستظل المشاكل تتوالد وتتعقد وتنفجر من حين لآخر. المهدئات الوقتية لن تفيد، واختزال القضايا المزمنة في قضية مستجدة هو تنصل من المسؤولية وهروب من مواجهة الحقيقة. المنطقة تواجه تهديدات أمنية متواصلة منذ قرابة خمسة عقود معروفة مصادرها، وبدون التزام تام وفعلي بالتوقف عن هذا السلوك فلن تكون هناك جدوى من المفاوضات والوساطات. كما أنه إذا لم يكن أمن دول الخليج جزءاً أساسياً وجوهرياً في أي مفاوضات فإن ذلك يُعد تجاهلاً غير مقبول لجانب من أهم جوانب الأزمة.

سوف ينتظر العالم ما سيحدث في باكستان قريباً، وسوف تكون المصداقية على المحك فيما إذا كانت هناك جدية لحل المشكلة من جذورها، أم سوف تتقدم المصالح الخاصة والصفقات البينية.