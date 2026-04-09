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تنفس العالم الصعداء بعد الوصول إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار بين أمريكا وإيران في اللحظة الحرجة التي سبقت الوصول إلى ساعة الصفر، على أن تبدأ المفاوضات لاحقاً بشأن المطالب من الطرفين، والتي لا ندري كيف ستمضي أو إلى ماذا ستنتهي. ولكن بعد الفترة الحرجة الماضية التي كادت أن تدفع بالمنطقة إلى مآلات في غاية الخطورة، وحتى لا تستمر حالة عدم اليقين مما قد يحدث مستقبلاً، فلربما يكون بيان وزارة الخارجية السعودية هو النموذج الأوضح والأمثل لما يجب أن يتحقق من المفاوضات المنتظرة.
يؤكد مضمون البيان على أن المملكة تؤكد دعمها لجهود الوساطة للتوصل إلى اتفاق دائم «يحقق الأمن والاستقرار، ويعالج كافة القضايا التي تسببت في زعزعة الأمن والاستقرار على مدى عقود». ويشير البيان إلى أن المملكة «تأمل أن يشكّل وقف إطلاق النار فرصة للتوصل لتهدئة شاملة ومستدامة، بما يعزز أمن المنطقة، وأن تتوقف أي اعتداءات أو سياسات تمس سيادة دول المنطقة وأمنها واستقرارها».
هذا بالضبط ما يجب أن يتحقّق، وبدونه لن تكون هناك فرصة حقيقية للسلام في المنطقة، وستظل المشاكل تتوالد وتتعقد وتنفجر من حين لآخر. المهدئات الوقتية لن تفيد، واختزال القضايا المزمنة في قضية مستجدة هو تنصل من المسؤولية وهروب من مواجهة الحقيقة. المنطقة تواجه تهديدات أمنية متواصلة منذ قرابة خمسة عقود معروفة مصادرها، وبدون التزام تام وفعلي بالتوقف عن هذا السلوك فلن تكون هناك جدوى من المفاوضات والوساطات. كما أنه إذا لم يكن أمن دول الخليج جزءاً أساسياً وجوهرياً في أي مفاوضات فإن ذلك يُعد تجاهلاً غير مقبول لجانب من أهم جوانب الأزمة.
سوف ينتظر العالم ما سيحدث في باكستان قريباً، وسوف تكون المصداقية على المحك فيما إذا كانت هناك جدية لحل المشكلة من جذورها، أم سوف تتقدم المصالح الخاصة والصفقات البينية.
The world breathed a sigh of relief after reaching a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran at the critical moment just before reaching zero hour, with negotiations to begin later regarding the demands from both sides, the outcome of which remains uncertain. However, after the recent critical period that nearly pushed the region towards extremely dangerous outcomes, and to avoid ongoing uncertainty about what may happen in the future, the statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry may be the clearest and most ideal model of what should be achieved from the anticipated negotiations.
The content of the statement emphasizes that the Kingdom reaffirms its support for mediation efforts to reach a permanent agreement "that achieves security and stability, and addresses all the issues that have caused instability and insecurity for decades." The statement indicates that the Kingdom "hopes that the ceasefire will provide an opportunity for a comprehensive and sustainable de-escalation, enhancing the security of the region, and that any aggressions or policies affecting the sovereignty, security, and stability of the countries in the region will cease."
This is exactly what must be achieved; without it, there will be no real chance for peace in the region, and problems will continue to multiply, complicate, and explode from time to time. Temporary sedatives will not help, and reducing chronic issues to a new emerging issue is a shirking of responsibility and an escape from facing the truth. The region has been facing ongoing security threats for nearly five decades, with known sources, and without a complete and effective commitment to stop this behavior, there will be no point in negotiations and mediations. Furthermore, if the security of Gulf countries is not an essential and fundamental part of any negotiations, it would be an unacceptable disregard for one of the most important aspects of the crisis.
The world will be watching what happens in Pakistan soon, and credibility will be at stake regarding whether there is a serious intent to resolve the problem from its roots, or whether private interests and inter-deals will take precedence.