The world breathed a sigh of relief after reaching a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran at the critical moment just before reaching zero hour, with negotiations to begin later regarding the demands from both sides, the outcome of which remains uncertain. However, after the recent critical period that nearly pushed the region towards extremely dangerous outcomes, and to avoid ongoing uncertainty about what may happen in the future, the statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry may be the clearest and most ideal model of what should be achieved from the anticipated negotiations.

The content of the statement emphasizes that the Kingdom reaffirms its support for mediation efforts to reach a permanent agreement "that achieves security and stability, and addresses all the issues that have caused instability and insecurity for decades." The statement indicates that the Kingdom "hopes that the ceasefire will provide an opportunity for a comprehensive and sustainable de-escalation, enhancing the security of the region, and that any aggressions or policies affecting the sovereignty, security, and stability of the countries in the region will cease."

This is exactly what must be achieved; without it, there will be no real chance for peace in the region, and problems will continue to multiply, complicate, and explode from time to time. Temporary sedatives will not help, and reducing chronic issues to a new emerging issue is a shirking of responsibility and an escape from facing the truth. The region has been facing ongoing security threats for nearly five decades, with known sources, and without a complete and effective commitment to stop this behavior, there will be no point in negotiations and mediations. Furthermore, if the security of Gulf countries is not an essential and fundamental part of any negotiations, it would be an unacceptable disregard for one of the most important aspects of the crisis.

The world will be watching what happens in Pakistan soon, and credibility will be at stake regarding whether there is a serious intent to resolve the problem from its roots, or whether private interests and inter-deals will take precedence.