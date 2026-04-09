كلما اكتحلت عيناك بتكريم جديد في القطاع الصحي التخصصي، لا بد أن تتداعى إلى وعيك الكلمات المضيئة لولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان في استنهاض الهمم لبناء الوطن، يقول: «مستقبل وطننا الذي نبنيه معاً لن نقبل إلا أن نجعله في مقدّمة دول العالم، بالتعليم والتأهيل، بالفرص التي تتاح للجميع والخدمات المتطورة في التوظيف والرعاية الصحية والتعليم والسكن والترفيه وغيره».

إنها الرؤية التي وضعت القطاع الصحى التخصصى في مقدّمة القطاعات المرتبطة ارتباطاً وثيقاً بتطور صحة المجتمع ورفاهيته، معتمدة على الطاقات البشرية المبدعة والمنتجة ذات المهارة العالية التي تُسهم في تطويره وتعزيز قدراته.

رؤية خاطت من نول القدرة والعزم ووافر المعطيات ثياب العز والفخر لوطننا الغالي، فعشنا معها وعداً أخضر غير مكذوب، ومنجزاً مدهشاً غير مجلوب، وتوقعاً مبرقاً بكل جديد خلاق ومطلوب.

على إيقاع هذه الرؤية، كان مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصى ومركز الأبحاث على موعد مع الفرح، بتتويج استشاري جراحة القلب البروفيسور زهير يوسف الهليس بجائزة الإنجاز مدى الحياة من الكلية الأمريكية لأمراض القلب؛ تقديراً لمسيرته في تطوير جراحة القلب، وإسهاماته العلمية والتعليمية التي ارتقت بالرعاية القلبية داخل المملكة وخارجها.

تاريخ مشرّف امتد لما يقرب من 50 عاماً، أجرى بمشرط الخبرة والدراية أكثر من 25 ألف عملية قلب داخل المملكة وخارجها، مساهماً في تأسيس أول سجل لعيوب القلب الخلقية في الشرق الأوسط.

أشرف على تدريب مئات الجراحين، وطور مركز قلب متكامل يجمع بين الجراحة وأمراض القلب والعناية الحرجة.

دولياً قاد أكثر من 6. مهمة جراحية خيرية وتعليمية في أكثر من 20 دولة، إلى جانب 150 بحثاً علمياً والمشاركة في كتب ودوريات مرجعية متخصصة.

انتخب رئيساً للجمعية العالمية لجراحة قلب الأطفال وقسطرة القلب الخِلقية كأول سعودي يتولى هذا المنصب.

له إسهامات في تطوير جراحات استبدال صمام القلب التالف بصمام من جسم المريض نفسه، وهي تقنية أتاحت للمرضى فرصة العيش بصمام يتكيف مع نموهم الطبيعي، ويقلل من حاجتهم للأدوية الدائمة، ويمنحهم جودة حياة أفضل على المدى الطويل.

جائزة (الإنجاز مدى الحياة) تتويج لمسيرةٍ لم تُبنَ على الأرقام وحدها، بل على أثرٍ إنساني عميقٍ أعاد تعريف معنى الجراحة، وجعل من القلب موضوعاً ومقصداً حكاية علم ورحمة، وسجلاً حياً يروي كيف يمكن للمعرفة أن تتحول إلى رحمةٍ تمشي على الأرض.

في كل نبضةٍ أُعيدت إلى جسدٍ كاد أن يخذله، وفي كل طفلٍ أُعيد إلى حضن الحياة بقلبٍ أقوى، وفي كل أسرةٍ استعادت طمأنينتها بعد خوف، وفي كل طبيبٍ شابٍ تعلّم على يديه.

إن الطب ليس تقنيةً باردة، بل مسؤولية أخلاقية تتطلب معرفةً متجدّدة وروحاً عالية، وضميراً يقظاً لا يساوم على حياة الإنسان.

في منظومةٍ واحدةٍ تُعلي من كفاءة الأداء وترفع من فرص النجاة، وتختصر الزمن بين التشخيص والعلاج، وتمنح المريض تجربة علاجية متكاملة تتسم بالدقة والإنسانية في آنٍ واحد.

وفّر المستشفى للبروفيسور بيئة علمية متقدّمة، وتجهيزات طبية رفيعة، ومنصة بحثية عالمية، مكّنته من تحويل أفكاره إلى إنجازات ملموسة، وأتاحت له أن يجرّب ويبتكر ويطوّر دون قيودٍ تحدّ من طموحه العلمي وسط دعم إدارى ومعنوي ومادي لا محدود، يعكس (رؤيةً) إستراتيجية جعلت من الاستثمار في الإنسان أولوية قصوى، ومن تطوير المؤسسات الصحية مساراً ثابتاً نحو الريادة.

حضوره عالمياً لم يكن مجرد أداءٍ لمهام طبية، بل رسالة إنسانية مكتملة الأركان، تُجسد معنى أن يكون العلم جسراً للتواصل بين الشعوب، وأن تكون الخبرة وسيلة لإنقاذ الحياة أينما وُجدت.

يكتسب هذا الإنجاز بُعداً وطنياً عميقاً يعكس نضج البيئة العلمية في المملكة، وقدرتها على إنتاج كفاءاتٍ تنافس عالمياً وتؤثر في مسارات المعرفة الطبية.

فليس من قبيل المصادفة أن يخرج هذا النموذج من مستشفى صار مرجعاً إقليمياً وعالمياً في الرعاية الصحية، نتيجة تراكم العمل المؤسسي المنظم، والإيمان بأن التفوق العلمي لا يتحقّق إلا في بيئةٍ تُقدّر المعرفة.

إن التفوق ليس وليد لحظة، بل ثمرة صبرٍ طويل، وعملٍ متواصل، وشغفٍ لا يخبو.

وإن الطبيب الحقيقي لا يقاس بعدد العمليات التي يجريها، بل بقدرته على إحداث فرقٍ دائمٍ في حياة الناس، وعلى إلهام غيره ليكمل المسيرة، وعلى غرس القيم قبل نقل المهارات.

لا يُقرأ إنجاز البروفيسور الهليس بوصفه محطة ختامية لمسيرة إنسان، بل بوصفه قمةً تفتح آفاقاً جديدة، وبوصفه قصة نجاحٍ تُلهم كل من يسعى إلى أن يجعل من علمه رسالة، ومن عمله أثراً.

قمةٌ تقول إن القلب الذي يُصلح قلوب الآخرين لا بد أن يترك أثراً خالداً في ضمير الإنسانية، وإن الإنسان العظيم لا يُقاس بما حققه لنفسه، بل بما منحه للعالم من نورٍ وحياة.

إن هذه الجائزة المائزة في مسيرة التخصصي هي حصيلة عمل دؤوب، وجهد مستمر، كانت حصيلته أوسمة كللت جبين «التخصصي»، وكؤوساً ازدحمت بها دوالبيه وأرففه، وشهادات تزيّنت بها جدرانه، وممراته، وإدارة مميّزة جعلت من رؤية ولي العهد محمد الخير هدفها نحو العالمية والتميّز.