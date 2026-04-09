Whenever your eyes are adorned with a new honor in the specialized health sector, the illuminating words of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must resonate in your consciousness, urging us to build our nation. He says: “The future of our homeland that we are building together will only be accepted if we make it at the forefront of the countries of the world, through education and qualification, with opportunities available to all and advanced services in employment, healthcare, education, housing, entertainment, and more.”

It is a vision that has placed the specialized health sector at the forefront of sectors closely linked to the development of community health and well-being, relying on creative and productive human energies with high skills that contribute to its development and enhancement of its capabilities.

A vision woven from the loom of ability and determination, with ample data crafting garments of pride and honor for our beloved nation. We lived with it a green promise that is not false, an astonishing achievement that is not imported, and a bright expectation of all that is new, creative, and needed.

In tune with this vision, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center celebrated the joy of awarding Professor Zuhair Youssef Al-Hleis, a consultant in cardiac surgery, with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American College of Cardiology; in recognition of his journey in developing cardiac surgery and his scientific and educational contributions that have elevated cardiac care within the Kingdom and beyond.

A distinguished history spanning nearly 50 years, during which he performed over 25,000 heart surgeries within the Kingdom and abroad, contributing to the establishment of the first registry for congenital heart defects in the Middle East.

He supervised the training of hundreds of surgeons and developed a comprehensive heart center that combines surgery, cardiology, and critical care.

Internationally, he led more than 6 charitable and educational surgical missions in over 20 countries, alongside 150 scientific research papers and contributions to specialized reference books and journals.

He was elected as the president of the World Society for Pediatric Cardiac Surgery and Congenital Cardiac Catheterization, being the first Saudi to hold this position.

He has contributed to the development of surgeries for replacing damaged heart valves with valves from the patient's own body, a technique that has given patients the opportunity to live with a valve that adapts to their natural growth, reduces their need for permanent medications, and provides them with a better quality of life in the long term.

The Lifetime Achievement Award crowns a journey built not solely on numbers, but on a profound human impact that has redefined the meaning of surgery, making the heart a subject and destination of science and compassion, and a living record that tells how knowledge can transform into mercy walking on earth.

In every heartbeat restored to a body that was about to fail, in every child returned to the embrace of life with a stronger heart, in every family that regained its reassurance after fear, and in every young doctor who learned under his guidance.

Medicine is not a cold technique, but an ethical responsibility that requires renewed knowledge, a high spirit, and a vigilant conscience that does not compromise on human life.

In a single system that enhances performance efficiency and increases survival opportunities, shortening the time between diagnosis and treatment, and providing the patient with a comprehensive therapeutic experience characterized by precision and humanity at the same time.

The hospital provided the professor with an advanced scientific environment, high-quality medical equipment, and a global research platform, enabling him to turn his ideas into tangible achievements, allowing him to experiment, innovate, and develop without constraints limiting his scientific ambition amidst unlimited administrative, moral, and financial support, reflecting a strategic vision that prioritized investing in people and made the development of health institutions a steady path toward leadership.

His global presence was not merely about performing medical tasks, but a complete humanitarian message that embodies the meaning of science as a bridge for communication between peoples, and experience as a means to save lives wherever they may be found.

This achievement acquires a profound national dimension that reflects the maturity of the scientific environment in the Kingdom and its ability to produce competencies that compete globally and influence the paths of medical knowledge.

It is no coincidence that this model emerges from a hospital that has become a regional and global reference in healthcare, resulting from the accumulation of organized institutional work and the belief that scientific excellence can only be achieved in an environment that values knowledge.

Excellence is not the result of a moment, but the fruit of long patience, continuous effort, and an unquenchable passion.

The true doctor is not measured by the number of surgeries he performs, but by his ability to make a lasting difference in people's lives, to inspire others to continue the journey, and to instill values before transferring skills.

The achievement of Professor Al-Hleis should not be read as a concluding station in a person's journey, but as a peak that opens new horizons, and as a success story that inspires everyone who seeks to make their knowledge a message and their work a legacy.

A peak that says that the heart that mends the hearts of others must leave an everlasting mark on the conscience of humanity, and that a great person is not measured by what they have achieved for themselves, but by what they have given to the world in light and life.

This prestigious award in the journey of the specialized hospital is the result of diligent work and continuous effort, culminating in medals that adorned the forehead of the “specialized,” and cups that crowded its shelves and corridors, and certificates that decorated its walls and hallways, along with an exceptional administration that made the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed the goal towards global excellence.