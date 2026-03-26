The director (daughter of Mecca) Gigi Hazima presented her film "Then Winter Comes" in Paris.



Gigi is haunted by alienation, which she encapsulates in her phrase "all humans are one"… I have read about the films of director Gigi Hazima, who migrates between London and America.



She is a director who seeks the self within the self, emphasizing the importance of dialogue; thus, the conversations in her films are a main part of the narrative. The slow, intentional transitions between scenes serve as a sign of depth for Gigi, as she is both the screenwriter and the director, crafting a stunning visual tableau from the written word for those who are willing to embrace the slow transition with the story in both its visual and dialogical aspects. There is no diminishment of the narrative scenes, as each tableau gathers the elements that give the scene its inherent beauty. If the viewer searches within the self for the hidden secret among the character's features and spoken words, they will find a depth that parallels the confusion of the self in relation to the spatial and temporal circumstances, which distinguishes director Gigi Hazima.



Perhaps the alienation, both spatial and psychological, manifests as two primary colors in the formation of the character between boldness and retreat.



If all humans are one, this one expresses the existential feeling in its psychological isolation, even if they are collectively human; they are gathered into one. The existential crisis is a sensation of loneliness regardless of the place.



Director Gigi works to articulate existence through the actor, hinting at a profound depth in the character performing the role, embodying all the emotions represented. She senses existential alienation within herself and in others. For her, the film is an attempt to slip away



from the imposed reality to an imagined reality that satisfies the writer-director.



Perhaps language is a stumbling block for what she wishes to express explicitly rather than implicitly; thus, Gigi announces her desire to shoot her next work inside Saudi Arabia, so that her internal reality aligns with the spatial reality she left behind at the beginning of her academic life.



Her film "Winter Comes," which was presented in Paris, perhaps confirms that vision seeking independence as an aesthetic choice and liberation from the pressures leading to an explosion. I believe that the explosion for director Gigi comes through the embodiment of her visual scenes that turn the ordinary and stagnant within the human soul upside down.