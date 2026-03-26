المخرجة (ابنة مكة) جيجي حزيمة عرض فلمها «ثم يأتي الشتاء» في باريس.


جيجي تسكنها الغربة فتجمعها في جملتها «البشر كلهم واحد».. لي قراءة عن أفلام المخرجة جيجي حزيمة المهاجرة بين لندن وأمريكا.


وهي مخرجة تبحث عن النفس داخل النفس، لها طابع التأكيد على المفردة؛ لذا يأتي الحوار في أفلامها جزءاً رئيساً في الحكاية المسرودة، كما أن انتقال المشاهد البطيء المستقصد ليكون دلالة التعمق لدى جيجي كونها السينارست والمخرجة في آنٍ، لتصنع من المكتوب لوحة بصرية فاتنة، لمن يرتضى الانتقال البطيء مع الحكاية بشقيها البصري والحواري، فليس هناك انتقاص للمشهدين الحكائية إذ تجمع لكل لوحة المؤثرات التي تكسب المشهد جماله الذاتي، وإذا كان المشاهد يبحث داخل النفس عن سرها المخبأ بين ملامح الشخصية والمنطوق سوف يجد عمقاً يتوازى مع حيرة النفس إزاء الظرف المكاني والزمني، وهذا ما يميز المخرجة جيجي حزيمه.


وربما تأتي الغربة المكانية والنفسية لونين رئيسين في تشكل الشخصية بين الإقدام والتقهقر.


وإذا كان البشر كلهم واحد سيكون هذا الواحد معبراً عن الإحساس الوجودي في عزلته النفسية حتى ولو كان في المجموع بشراً، فهم مجموعون في واحد، فالأزمة الوجودية استشعار بالوحدة بغض النظر عن المكان.


تعمل المخرجة جيجي على استنطاق الوجود من خلال الممثل، فتلمح في الشخصية التي تؤدي الدور عمقاً دفيناً لكل المشاعر التي تجسدها، تستشعر الغربة الوجودية في الذات وفي الآخرين، الفلم لديها محاولة انسلال


من الواقع المفروض إلى واقع متخيل يرضي الكاتبة المخرجة.


وربما تكون اللغة هي عثرة لما تود قوله تصريحاً لا تلميحاً؛ لذا تعلن جيجي رغبتها في تصوير عملها القادم داخل السعودية؛ كي يتطابق الواقع الداخلي لها مع الواقع المكاني الذي غادرته وهي في بداية حياتها الدراسية.


وربما كان فلمها (يأتي الشتاء) الذي عرض في باريس تأكيداً لتلك الرؤية الباحثة عن الاستقلال كخيار جمالي والانعتاق من الضغوط المؤدية للانفجار، وأعتقد ان الانفجار لدى المخرجة جيجي يأتي من خلال تجسيد مشاهدها البصرية المنقلبة على العادي والساكن داخل النفس البشرية.