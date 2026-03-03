ضربات أمريكية-إسرائيلية تعيد رسم معادلات الردع مع طهران، واعتداءات تتسع رقعتها خارج الحدود، فيما تتمسك المملكة بخيار الحكمة لاحتواء النار وتغليب لغة العقل والمنطق والثبات على موقف لا يتزعزع، هذا إلى جانب الدفاع عن نفسها -بالطبع- إن لزم الأمر دون تردد.

تتجدّد فصول التوتر في الإقليم مع الضربات الأمريكية-الإسرائيلية التي استهدفت مواقع داخل إيران، في سياق تصاعدي تحكمه حسابات الردع وكبح الطموح النووي، وإعادة رسم معادلات النفوذ في الشرق الأوسط، فواشنطن وتل أبيب تنظران إلى تسارع البرنامج النووي الإيراني، وتنامي أذرعه الإقليمية، بوصفهما تهديداً مباشراً لأمن المنطقة والممرات الدولية، بينما ترى طهران في تلك الضربات محاولة لفرض توازن بالقوة وإخضاع لقرارها السيادي، غير أن أخطر ما في المشهد ليس فقط الضربات ذاتها، بل ما أعقبها من انفجار في السلوك الإيراني خارج حدوده، فالهجمات التي طالت منشآت مدنية وحيوية في دول الخليج خلال السنوات الماضية - سواء عبر وكلاء أو أدوات غير تقليدية - حملت رسالة تصعيد تتجاوز الرد العسكري إلى محاولة خلط الأوراق الإقليمية ليبدو المشهد اليوم أقرب إلى منطق «عليّ وعلى أعدائي»، حيث تُستدعى الفوضى كأداة ضغط، وأمن الجوار كورقة استفزاز غاشم، وإشعار المجتمع الدولي بأن كلفة المواجهة لن تبقى داخل الجغرافيا الإيرانية.

المآلات مفتوحة على احتمالات تصعيد يبقي الضربات في إطار الردع المتبادل، أو انزلاق إلى مواجهة أوسع تعيد تشكيل خرائط التحالفات عبر دخول أطراف أخرى، لكن المؤكد أن الداخل الإيراني يقف أمام مفترق طرق تاريخي؛ فاستمرار نهج التمدد والصدام يستنزف الاقتصاد ويعمّق العزلة، فيما يلوح خيار آخر يتمثل في مراجعة إستراتيجية شاملة تعيد تعريف علاقة إيران بجوارها، وتفتح الباب أمام «إيران جديدة» أكثر انخراطاً في التنمية وأقل ارتهاناً لسياسات الاشتباك.

في خضمّ هذا الاضطراب، يبرز موقف المملكة العربية السعودية بوصفه صوت الحكمة والاتزان، فقد أدانت الاعتداءات على أراضيها وأراضي دول الخليج «كافة»، مؤكدة حقها المشروع في حماية أمنها، وفي الوقت ذاته شدّدت على أولوية خفض التصعيد وتجنيب المنطقة ويلات حرب مفتوحة لا طائل منها سوى مزيد من التصدّع والدمار. وهذا النهج المتوازن يعكس إدراكاً عميقاً بأن استقرار الإقليم مسؤولية جماعية، وأن الأمن لا يتحقّق عبر المغامرات، بل عبر احترام السيادة وبناء الثقة.

المنطقة اليوم على حافة تحوّل كبير؛ فإما أن تستمر دوامة الردود المتبادلة فتتسع رقعة النار، أو تنبثق من تحت الركام فرصة لإعادة صياغة معادلة أمنية جديدة، وبين الخيارين، يظل صوت العقل هو الرهان الحقيقي على مستقبل أقل اضطراباً وأكثر استقراراً.