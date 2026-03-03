American-Israeli strikes are reshaping the equations of deterrence with Tehran, while aggressions expand beyond borders, as the Kingdom adheres to the option of wisdom to contain the fire and prioritize the language of reason, logic, and steadfastness in an unwavering position. This is alongside defending itself - of course - if necessary, without hesitation.

The chapters of tension in the region are renewed with the American-Israeli strikes targeting sites inside Iran, in an escalating context governed by deterrence calculations and curbing nuclear ambitions, and redefining the equations of influence in the Middle East. Washington and Tel Aviv view the acceleration of the Iranian nuclear program and the growth of its regional arms as a direct threat to the security of the region and international corridors, while Tehran sees these strikes as an attempt to impose a balance of power and subjugate its sovereign decision. However, the most dangerous aspect of the scene is not only the strikes themselves but also what followed them in terms of an explosion in Iranian behavior beyond its borders. The attacks that targeted civilian and vital facilities in Gulf countries over the past years - whether through proxies or unconventional tools - carried a message of escalation that goes beyond military response to an attempt to mix regional cards, making today’s scene closer to the logic of "either me or my enemies," where chaos is summoned as a pressure tool, and the security of neighbors as a crude provocation, signaling to the international community that the cost of confrontation will not remain within Iranian geography.

The outcomes are open to possibilities of escalation that keep the strikes within the framework of mutual deterrence, or a slip into a broader confrontation that reshapes alliance maps by involving other parties. However, it is certain that the Iranian interior stands at a historic crossroads; the continuation of the expansion and confrontation approach drains the economy and deepens isolation, while another option looms, represented by a comprehensive strategic review that redefines Iran's relationship with its neighbors and opens the door to a "new Iran" that is more engaged in development and less beholden to engagement policies.

Amid this turmoil, the position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emerges as a voice of wisdom and balance. It condemned the aggressions on its territory and that of all Gulf states, affirming its legitimate right to protect its security. At the same time, it emphasized the priority of de-escalation and keeping the region away from the scourge of an open war that serves no purpose other than further fragmentation and destruction. This balanced approach reflects a deep understanding that regional stability is a collective responsibility, and that security is not achieved through adventures, but through respecting sovereignty and building trust.

The region today stands on the brink of a major transformation; either the cycle of mutual responses continues, expanding the fire, or a chance emerges from the rubble to reshape a new security equation. Between these two options, the voice of reason remains the true bet on a future that is less turbulent and more stable.