There are defenders who celebrate life, and others who celebrate death. In normal times, Ramadan comes to rearrange the human interior, calming the rhythm of life and granting the soul a rare opportunity for clarity. But Ramadan in times of war does not arrive as we know it; rather, it comes laden with heavy questions, bloody images, and pain that cannot be ignored. Here, fasting is no longer just an act of worship; it transforms into a complex experience, where faith wrestles with reality, tranquility with noise, and mercy with sorrow and anger.

The harsh irony is that the month which is supposed to be a space for reassurance and spirituality becomes a space for internal tension and anxiety. The fasting person feels a hunger for justice and peace, and for a world that is less harsh, chaotic, brutal, and disorderly.

Following wars is no different from living through them when wars extend their reach over a span of time and geography and are no longer a fleeting event. Wars have become a daily state of continuous exposure to pain, images, clips, stories, and narratives, accumulating within a person until they create emotional exhaustion. One no longer remains a spectator; instead, one becomes psychologically involved in the tragedy, and this type of silent pain is one of the characteristics of our era. Those who experience wars among the innocents in our Arab countries are not merely victims of places and senseless wars, but rather victims of a phase of an international system that desperately seeks to reproduce itself with new colonial tools.

The deeper danger lies not in the pain or its observation, but in the far-reaching effects it leaves behind. Either a person becomes accustomed to scenes of violence and loses their sensitivity and humanity, or they drown in empathy until they become psychologically exhausted. In both cases, a disruption in human balance occurs. Here lies the major dilemma: how do we maintain our humanity without being consumed by it?

Ramadan in times of war compels us to rebuild our relationship with the world and with ourselves simultaneously, and to learn how to protect our souls without isolating them, and to maintain our faith without fleeing from reality. It is a dual test: a test of the ability to endure and the ability to understand.

The question remains not how to live Ramadan despite the wars, but how to transform it into a space against defeat, numbness, and surrender. Because the most dangerous thing that wars can do is not just to destroy cities, but to break the human spirit from within. This is an old and new game, mastered by the architects of wars and bloodsuckers.

Here, we must make fasting a conscious patience that restores to humanity the necessary balance so that the sound of the iftar cannon does not mix with the sounds of the cannons of war.