هناك مدافعُ تحتفي بالحياة، وأخرى تحتفي بالموت. في الأزمنة الطبيعية، يأتي رمضان ليعيد ترتيب الداخل الإنساني يهدئ إيقاع الحياة، ويمنح الروح فرصة نادرة للصفاء. لكن رمضان في زمن الحروب لا يدخل كما نعرفه، بل يأتي محمّلاً بأسئلة ثقيلة، وصور دامية، وألم لا يمكن تجاهله. هنا لا يعود الصيام مجرد عبادة، بل يتحوّل إلى تجربة معقّدة، يتصارع فيها الإيمان مع الواقع، والسكينة مع الضجيج، والرحمة مع الحزن والغضب.

المفارقة القاسية أن الشهر الذي يُفترض أن يكون مساحة للطمأنينة والروحانية، يصبح مساحة للتوتر الداخلي والقلق. فالصائم يشعر بجوع للعدل والسلام وعالم أقل قسوة واضطراباً ووحشية وفوضوية.

متابعة الحروب لا تختلف عن معايشتها عندما تبسط الحروب امتداداتها على مساحة من الزمن والجغرافيا ولم تعد حدثاً عابراً. أصبحت الحروب حالة يومية من التعرّض المستمر للألم والصور والمقاطع والقصص والسرديات، تتراكم داخل الإنسان حتى تصنع الإنهاك العاطفي. فلا يعود الإنسان متفرجاً، بل يصبح مشاركاً نفسياً في المأساة وهذا النوع من الألم الصامت هو أحد سمات عصرنا. أما الذين يعايشون الحروب من الأبرياء في بلداننا العربية فليسوا ضحايا الأمكنة والحروب العبثية، لكنهم ضحايا مرحلة نظام دولي يستميت لإعادة إنتاج نفسه بأدوات استعمارية جديدة.

الخطر الأعمق ليس في الألم أو متابعته، بل في ما يتركه من آثار بعيدة. فإما أن يعتاد الإنسان على مشاهد العنف فيفقد حاسته وإنسانيته، أو يغرق في التعاطف حتى ينهك ويستهلك نفسياً. وفي الحالتين، يحدث خلل في التوازن الإنساني. وهنا تكمن الإشكالية الكبرى: كيف نحافظ على إنسانيتنا دون أن نحترق بها؟

رمضان في زمن الحروب يفرض علينا أن نعيد بناء علاقتنا مع العالم ومع أنفسنا في آنٍ واحد، وأن نتعلم كيف نحمي أرواحنا دون أن نعزلها، وأن نحافظ على إيماننا دون أن نهرب من الواقع. إنه اختبار مزدوج: اختبار القدرة على الصبر والقدرة على الفهم.

يبقى السؤال ليس كيف نعيش رمضان رغم الحروب، بل كيف نحوّله إلى مساحة ضد الانكسار والبلادة والاستسلام. لأن أخطر ما يمكن أن تفعله الحروب ليس تدمير المدن فحسب، بل أن تكسر الإنسان من الداخل. وهذه لعبة قديمة جديدة، يتقنها عرابو الحروب ومصاصو الدماء.

وهنا لا بد من أن نصنع من الصوم صبراً واعياً يعيد للإنسان التوازن الضروري كي لا يختلط صوت مدفع الإفطار بأصوات مدافع الحرب.