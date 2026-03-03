There are signs on the stage of international politics suggesting significant and radical transformations in the United Nations system, which may lead to its demise. These new developments in the international political arena herald the emergence of new mechanisms different from those that caused the succession of modern international systems, which began with the major geographical discoveries (the New World), with its three American continents (North, Central, and South).

Who would have believed, ten years ago, that the relations between Western allies (Western Europe and North America), which are now dominated by tension and instability, characterized by doubt, apprehension, and distrust, are closer to enmity, similar to the relations that prevailed between them during the interwar period, which ended with the outbreak of the Second World War? Western Europe, which relied on the American security umbrella after leaning on the generosity of the United States during the reconstruction period and the drive towards economic successes, culminating in the establishment of a strong integrative relationship. At that time, Europe felt secure and dismissed the treachery of the American ally, only to wake up one day to find that Washington had turned its back on them, becoming the greatest strategic threat to Europe's security, far exceeding the threat posed by the Russian bear to the east.

During the current Trump administration, there have been ambitions for expansion and control. Europe has realized its grave mistake of putting its security and social welfare eggs in the American basket, only to suddenly discover that the real threat to its security comes from the west when it was expecting it from the east. Washington has begun to "measure" Western Europe by claiming that it is behind the economic prosperity of its societies... and the more dangerous part is that the sense of security they feel is due to the security umbrella provided by Washington, and the time has come for Europe to pay the price for all that to Washington, retroactively!?

The United States has not only treated its allies with this coldness and harshness, but we also see it turning to its northern neighbor, demanding that Canada join the United States to become the fifty-first state, and that it do so willingly, for its own good! In Europe, Washington expressed expansionist ambitions when it demanded the annexation of Greenland!

This is the blatant expansionist tendency with which the United States addresses its traditional allies (the Democrats) in the societies of Western Europe and Canada. Washington's allies have been taken aback by this sharp hostile shift towards them from their primary strategic ally, which has left them with no choice but to submit and surrender to it, or else they would be stripped of American strategic protection... and expose their economy to danger, by imposing harsh tariffs that deprive them of the U.S. market, on which they built their economies based on the continuous opening of its doors to their goods and services, and investing their trade surplus in purchasing U.S. government bonds, after depositing all their gold reserves with it, exchanging it for U.S. dollars (paper money).

Initially: The European allies of the United States and its northern neighbor received a shock from this shift in American foreign policy, and they reached a firm conviction that their national security can no longer be entrusted to the United States. This is a strategic conviction that they will not compromise on any longer. This was not a slip-up by an American president who raises the banner of America First and stirs his right-wing supporters with populist sentiments, promising them the restoration of America's greatness once again.

Restoring balance to European and Canadian security, from now on, will be achieved by working to rely first and foremost on themselves in achieving self-strategic security. This is an important initial strategic step, but it requires more time, effort, and money to activate it. In the meantime, Europeans and Canadians have found a necessary temporal ally (China) to confront any reckless American actions and to protect their backs from the Russian eastern front.

Canada has been bolder in facing the tariff war in kind, even going further by implementing more daring measures, such as closing its airspace to air navigation and land supply chains, which directly affects the American citizen's pocket. This prompted ten American states to hold agreements with the Canadian government, in violation of the American constitution, to ensure the continued flow of electricity to their states, otherwise, the homes, factories, and facilities of 122 million Americans would be without electricity.

President Trump has created a dangerous disruption on the international political stage, making it impossible for the status quo to continue as it is, even if the project fails, and the United States returns to its senses and its former state. But President Trump seems unlikely to leave power easily, as mentioned in his State of the Union address last Wednesday, complicating matters further.