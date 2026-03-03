هناك إرهاصات على مسرح السياسة الدولية توحي بإحداث تحوّلات كبيرة وجذرية على نظام الأمم المتحدة، قد تقود إلى زواله. هذه التطورات الجديدة على مسرح السياسة الدولية تنبئ بإحداث آليات جديدة غير تلك التي تسبّبت في تعاقب الأنظمة الدولية الحديثة، التي بدأت باكتشافات الجغرافيا الكبرى (العالم الجديد)، بقاراته الأمريكية الثلاث (الشمالية والوسطى والجنوبية).

من كان يصدّق، قبل عشر سنوات، أن العلاقات بين الحلفاء الغربيين (أوروبا الغربية وأمريكا الشمالية)، حيث يسودها الآن التوتر وعدم الاستقرار، يغلب عليها الشك والتوجس وعدم الثقة، هي أقرب للعداء، كتلك التي سادت بينهم في فترة ما بين الحربين، وانتهت باندلاع الحرب الكونية الثانية. أوروبا الغربية، التي اعتمدت على المظلة الأمنية الأمريكية، بعد أن ركنت إلى سخاء الولايات المتحدة، وقت إعادة الإعمار والانطلاق نحو نجاحات اقتصادية، تُوّجت بإقامة علاقة تكاملية قوية. أوروبا حينها أمِنت مكر واستبعدت غدر الحليف الأمريكي، لتصحو ذات يوم، وقد قلب عليها ظهر المجن، لتصبح واشنطن أكبر خطر استراتيجي على أمن أوروبا، يفوق بمراحل الخطر الذي يمثله الدب الروسي، شرقاً.

في عهد إدارة الرئيس ترمب (الحالية) أبدت أطماعاً في التوسع والسيطرة. لقد اكتشفت أوروبا خطأها الجسيم المتمثل في وضع بيض أمنها ورفاهها الاجتماعي في سلة الولايات المتحدة لتكتشف، فجأة، أن الخطر الحقيقي على أمنها يأتيها من الغرب وهي كانت تنتظره من الشرق. واشنطن بدأت بـ«معيرة» أوروبا الغربية بأنها وراء رفاهية مجتمعاتها الاقتصادية.. والأخطر أن الإحساس بالأمن الذي يشعرون به هو بسبب المظلة الأمنية التي وفرتها لهم واشنطن، وقد جاء الوقت لتدفع أوروبا ثمن كل ذلك لواشنطن، وبأثرٍ رجعي!؟

الولايات المتحدة لم تعامل حلفاءها بهذا الجفاء والقسوة فقط، بل نراها تلتفت إلى جارتها الشمالية مطالبة كندا بأن تلتحق بالولايات المتحدة لتصبح الولاية الواحدة والخمسين، وأن تفعل ذلك برضاها، أفضل لها! في أوروبا عبَّرت واشنطن عن أطماع توسعية، عندما طالبت بضم وإلحاق جزيرة جرينلاند إليها!

هذه هي النزعة التوسعية الصارخة، التي تخاطب بها الولايات حلفاءها التقليديين (الديمقراطيين)، في مجتمعات دول أوروبا الغربية وكندا. لقد أُسقط في يد حلفاء واشنطن هذا التحوّل العدائي الحاد نحوهم من قبل حليفهم الاستراتيجي الأول، الذي لم يترك لهم خياراً سوى الإذعان والاستسلام له، وإلا جُردوا من الحماية الاستراتيجية الأمريكية.. وعَرَّضوا اقتصادهم للخطر، بفرض تعريفات جمركية قاسية، تحرمهم من سوق الولايات المتحدة، التي بنوا اقتصادياتهم على ديمومة بقاء أبوابها مشرعة لسلعهم وخدماتهم، واستثمار فائض ميزانهم التجاري في شراء سندات الحكومة الأمريكية، بعد أن أودعوا لديها كل احتياطاتهم من الذهب، مستبدلينه بالدولار الأمريكي (الورقي).

مبدئياً: حلفاء الولايات المتحدة الأوربيون وجارتها في الشمال تلقوا صدمة هذا التحوّل في السياسة الخارجية الأمريكية، ووصلوا إلى قناعة راسخة أن أمنهم القومي لا يمكن بعد اليوم أن يُركن للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية. قناعة استراتيجية لن يُساوموا عليها، بعد اليوم. هذه لم تكن هفوة من رئيس أمريكي يرفع شعار أمريكا أولاً، ويحرك مؤيديه اليمينيين بمشاعر شعبوية يعدهم فيها باستعادة عظمة أمريكا، من جديد.

استعادة التوازن للأمن الأوروبي وكندا، بعد الآن، يكون بالعمل على الاعتماد أولاً وأخيراً على النفس في تحقيق الأمن الاستراتيجي الذاتي. خطوة استراتيجية أولية مهمة، لكنها تحتاج إلى مزيدٍ من الوقت والجهد والمال لتفعيلها. في الأثناء، وجد الأوروبيون والكنديون حليف الضرورة الزمنية (الصين) لمواجهة أي تصرفات أمريكية متهورة، وحتى يحموا ظهرهم من جبهة الشرق الروسية.

كندا كانت أكثر جرأة بمواجهة حرب التعريفات بالمثل، بل ذهبت بعيداً بتطبيق إجراءات أكثر جرأة، بغلق أجوائها في وجه الملاحة الجوية وسلاسل الإمداد البرية، مما يؤثر مباشرة على جيب المواطن الأمريكي. هذا دفع عشر ولايات أمريكية لعقد حكامها، مخالفين للدستور الأمريكي، اتفاقات تجارية مع الحكومة الكندية، لضمان استمرار انسياب التيار الكهربائي لولاياتهم، وإلا باتت منازل ومصانع ومنشآت ١٢٢ مليون أمريكي بلا تيار كهربائي.

الرئيس ترمب عمل ربكة خطيرة على مسرح السياسة الدولية، يجعل من المستحيل استمرار الحال على ما هو عليه، حتى لو فشل المشروع، ورجعت الولايات المتحدة إلى رشدها وسابق عهدها. لكن الرئيس ترمب يبدو أنه لن يترك السلطة بسهولة، كما جاء في خطاب الاتحاد يوم الأربعاء الماضي، مما يعقّد الأمور أكثر.