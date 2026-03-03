مع توقّف حركة الطيران، علق عدد من المسافرين والزائرين من دول الخليج في المملكة العربية السعودية، فصدرت توجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد باستضافة العالقين وتوفير كل سبل الراحة لهم إلى حين عودتهم إلى بلادهم؛ وهو موقف من القيادة يستمد جذوره من مواقف سابقة أظهرت عمق العلاقة التي تربط دول الخليج وشعوبها، ولحمتها في الأزمات!

لكن اللافت كان سيلاً من الردود الشعبية السعودية على تغريدة للسفارة القطرية في الرياض دعت فيها مواطنيها إلى التواصل مع السفارة لتأمين إقامتهم خلال هذه الفترة؛ إذ عبّر السعوديون في تعليقاتهم عن أن جميع البيوت في المملكة العربية السعودية هي بيوت لإخوانهم وأشقائهم القطريين والخليجيين، فهم أهل الدار ونحن ضيوفهم، في موقف يعكس مشاعر عفوية صادقة، ويجسّد حقيقة الروابط التي تجمع بين شعوب الخليج!

وكنت قد كتبت أكثر من مرة أن ما يجمع بين دول الخليج وشعوبها هو كفاءة النسب؛ نسب العادات والتقاليد والثقافة والتاريخ، وقد علمتنا التجارب، ودوّن التاريخ في صفحاته أن الخليجيين إذا خطبت الخطوب وقفوا وقفة رجل واحد في مواجهة الأزمات، وعلى قلب واحد، في تجسيد حقيقي لوحدة الهدف والمصير المشترك!

باختصار.. نعم، إخواننا الخليجيون عالقون، لكنهم عالقون في قلوبنا لا في مطاراتنا!