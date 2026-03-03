With the suspension of air travel, a number of travelers and visitors from the Gulf countries have been stranded in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Therefore, directives were issued by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince to host the stranded individuals and provide them with all means of comfort until they can return to their countries; this is a stance from the leadership that draws its roots from previous positions that demonstrated the depth of the relationship binding the Gulf countries and their peoples, and their solidarity in times of crisis!

However, what stood out was a flood of responses from the Saudi public to a tweet from the Qatari embassy in Riyadh, in which they urged their citizens to contact the embassy to secure their accommodation during this period; the Saudis expressed in their comments that all homes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are homes for their Qatari and Gulf brothers and sisters, as they are the hosts and we are their guests, in a stance that reflects genuine spontaneous feelings and embodies the reality of the bonds that unite the Gulf peoples!

I have written more than once that what unites the Gulf countries and their peoples is the efficiency of lineage; the lineage of customs, traditions, culture, and history. Our experiences have taught us, and history has recorded in its pages that when challenges arise, the Gulf peoples stand united as one man in facing crises, with one heart, in a true embodiment of unity of purpose and shared destiny!

In short.. yes, our Gulf brothers are stranded, but they are stranded in our hearts, not in our airports!