سادت فكرة في الغرب قبل عقود تتحدث عن التاريخ الخطي والنمو المستدام، حتى كسر هذه الفرضية كتاب «أفول الغرب» للفيلسوف الألماني أوزوالد شبنغلر والذي أصدره عبر جزءين في العامين 1918 و1922، وأراد من خلاله شبنغلر أن يتعامل مع الحضارات كدورة حياة الإنسان، يكون طفلاً ثم فتياً مروراً بالكبر والشيخوخة قبل الموت.

وقد أراد حينها الإشارة إلى المخاطر التي تحيط بالديموقراطية وبالحضارة الغربية بشكل عام، عبر الانتقال من طور «الثقافة» الخلّاقة (الدين، الفن، المعنى) إلى طور «الحضارة» الميكانيكية (المدينة الكبرى، التقنية، المال، الإدارة). لا يرى شبنغلر «النهاية» حدثاً مفاجئاً، بل تحوّلاً بنيوياً يفقد فيه الغرب قدرته على إنتاج معنى جامع، ويستعيض عنه بالتوسع البراغماتي وإدارة القوة، بما يفتح الباب لصداماتٍ داخلية واستقطابٍ سياسي، وصولاً إلى ما يسميه ظهور «القيصرية» وهي حكم النخب القوية والعسكرية مدعومة من رجال الأعمال.

ولا شك أن الوصف الأخير يشابه ما نراه في المشهد الأمريكي وفي أماكن أخرى من الغرب، ومن جانب آخر هناك كتاب بنفس المسمى للمؤلف المغربي حسن أوريد، يتحدث فيه الكاتب عن أبرز مراحل صعود الغرب من نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، مروراً بسقوط جدار برلين وانهيار الاتحاد السوفييتي.

وبالتالي فكرة تراجع دور الغرب بالشكل الذي تمثله المظلة الأمريكية وحلف الناتو والعلاقات التجارية بين الغرب وواشنطن ليست حديثاً جديداً، لكن دخلت عليها العديد من المدخلات خاصة من الثمانينات الميلادية وهي المرحلة التي تسبّبت في بداية سلبية الميزان التجاري الأمريكي خاصة في مجال المنتجات.

وهو المدخل أيضاً لفهم التعرفة الجمركية الأخيرة من الإدارة الأمريكية، حيث تمثل الدول الخمس التالية الدور الأعلى في التأثير على الميزان التجاري الأمريكي توالياً وهي، الصين والمكسيك وفيتنام ثم إيرلندا وألمانيا.

وفي العقد الأخير ظهرت عدة محاضرات تتناول تراجع الغرب حسب التطورات الأخيرة وأبرزها تقهقر حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو»، حيث كتبت المؤرخة والصحفية الأمريكية البولندية آن أبلباوم مقالاً بعنوان «هل هي نهاية الغرب كما نعرفه؟» وذلك في صحيفة ذا أتلانتك، وذكرت في مقالها أننا على بعد انتخابين أو ثلاثة من فناء الناتو.

كما تطرق عدد من المتحدثين في مؤتمر دافوس نسخة 2016 إلى نفس الفكرة، ومن أبرزهم غيديون راكمان كبير معلقي الشؤون الخارجية في «فاينانشال تايمز»، والذي لديه كتاب «الشرقية» والذي أصدره في العام نفسه، وتطرق إلى انتقال مركز الثقل العالمي من الغرب إلى آسيا وتحديداً الصين والهند، والاقتصادي نيال فيرغسون والذي تناول أيضاً تراجع الغرب لمصلحة الشرق وأسماه «التدهور العظيم».

وهذا يأخذنا إلى ما حدث في دافوس أيضاً خلال الشهر الماضي، حيث كلمة رئيس الوزراء الكندي مارك كارني المؤثرة للغاية، والتي وصفت بأنها خطاب النعي الأخير للغرب، وكانت قاسية في بعض وصوفها حيث استخدم عبارة «نهاية الوهم الجميل» (The end of a pleasant fiction) لوصف الاعتقاد السابق بأن التكامل الاقتصادي وحده سيضمن السلام العالمي.

وأضاف: «رسالتي للقوى المتوسطة: من لا يجلس على طاولة المفاوضات، سيكون هو الطبق الرئيسي على «قائمة الطعام». علينا أن نتوقف عن الحنين للماضي ونبدأ ببناء نظام جديد يعتمد على الواقعية والتحالفات المبنية على المصالح الصادقة»، يأتي كذلك تزامناً مع إحياء رئيس الوزراء الكندي علاقات كندية صينية وصفت بالفتور والحرب الصامتة وغياب الزيارات المشتركة لثمان سنوات، مارست كندا حينها رسوماً على السيارات الصينية والألمنيوم، وردت بكين في العام الماضي برسوم بلغت 100% على منتجات كندية زراعية وبحرية مثل (زيت الكانولا والاستكوزا والبازلاء).

وفي يناير أيضاً توجه رئيس الوزراء البريطاني إلى بكين لبحث سبل التعاون وتعزيز العلاقات، وهو ما يعني ضمناً أن كل التخوفات البريطانية من مبنى السفارة الصينية الجديد في لندن وإمكانية تجسسه على أسواق المال سيكون مما يغض الطرف عنه، ومن جانبه وقّع الاتحاد الأوروبي اتفاقاً مع الهند يؤدي لتحرير جمركي واسع النطاق، وتوسيع نفاذ الهند للأسواق الأوروبية.

كل ما يحدث في الغرب إذن لا يمكن اختزاله في الحمائية الأمريكية والتعرفة الجمركية، بل هو تغيير بنيوي له العديد من الآثار من ضمنها صعود اليمين المتطرف، وزيادة الحديث عن المهاجرين وبالتالي العنصرية، ومن أكثر صوره إيلاماً هو خروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي «بريكست».

هذا التغيير قد يؤثر في المدى المتوسط على استقرار الناتو بل والاتحاد الأوروبي أيضاً، حيث يشهد الغرب تحديات اقتصادية كبيرة منذ الجائحة التي لم يتعافَ منها الاقتصاد الألماني على سبيل المثال، خاصة بعدما تلاها من الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية وتأثيرها على الطاقة في أوروبا، والتحدي الرئيسي يتمثل في أن التقارب الأخير مع الصين والهند يبدو حلاً تكتيكياً ما زال يحتاج إلى رافعة استراتيجية قد لا تكون جامعة للغرب بالضرورة.