The idea of linear history and sustainable growth prevailed in the West decades ago, until this hypothesis was challenged by the book "The Decline of the West" by the German philosopher Oswald Spengler, which he published in two parts in 1918 and 1922. Through this work, Spengler aimed to address civilizations as a life cycle of humanity, where they start as children, then youth, passing through adulthood and old age before death.

He wanted to highlight the dangers surrounding democracy and Western civilization in general, by transitioning from the phase of "creative culture" (religion, art, meaning) to the phase of "mechanical civilization" (the great city, technology, money, administration). Spengler does not see "the end" as a sudden event, but rather as a structural transformation in which the West loses its ability to produce a unifying meaning, replacing it with pragmatic expansion and power management, which opens the door to internal conflicts and political polarization, leading to what he calls the emergence of "Caesarism," which is the rule of strong elites and military backed by businessmen.

There is no doubt that this last description resembles what we see in the American scene and in other parts of the West. On another note, there is a book with the same title by the Moroccan author Hassan Orid, in which the writer discusses the key stages of the rise of the West from the end of World War II, through the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Thus, the idea of the decline of the West as represented by the American umbrella, NATO, and trade relations between the West and Washington is not a new discussion; however, it has seen many inputs, especially since the 1980s, which was the phase that caused the beginning of a negative trade balance for the United States, particularly in the field of products.

This is also the entry point for understanding the recent tariffs from the American administration, where the following five countries represent the highest role in influencing the American trade balance consecutively: China, Mexico, Vietnam, followed by Ireland and Germany.

In the last decade, several lectures have emerged discussing the decline of the West according to recent developments, the most notable of which is the retreat of NATO, where American-Polish historian and journalist Anne Applebaum wrote an article titled "Is This the End of the West as We Know It?" in The Atlantic, mentioning in her article that we are two or three elections away from the demise of NATO.

Several speakers at the 2016 Davos conference also touched on the same idea, most notably Gideon Rachman, chief foreign affairs commentator at the Financial Times, who has a book titled "Easternization," published in the same year, discussing the shift of the global center of gravity from the West to Asia, specifically China and India, along with economist Niall Ferguson, who also addressed the decline of the West in favor of the East, calling it "The Great Decline."

This brings us to what happened in Davos last month, where Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a highly impactful speech, described as the last eulogy for the West. It was harsh in some of its descriptions, using the phrase "the end of a pleasant fiction" to describe the previous belief that economic integration alone would ensure world peace.

He added: "My message to the middle powers: those who do not sit at the negotiating table will be the main course on the 'menu.' We must stop longing for the past and start building a new system based on realism and alliances built on genuine interests." This coincides with the revival of Canadian-Chinese relations, which have been described as frosty, marked by a silent war and the absence of joint visits for eight years. During that time, Canada imposed tariffs on Chinese cars and aluminum, and Beijing responded last year with 100% tariffs on Canadian agricultural and seafood products such as canola oil, lobster, and peas.

In January, the British Prime Minister also headed to Beijing to discuss ways to cooperate and strengthen relations, which implicitly means that all British concerns about the new Chinese embassy building in London and its potential to spy on financial markets will be overlooked. Meanwhile, the European Union signed an agreement with India that leads to broad tariff liberalization and expands India's access to European markets.

Everything happening in the West, therefore, cannot be reduced to American protectionism and tariffs; rather, it is a structural change with many implications, including the rise of the far-right, increased discourse about immigrants, and consequently racism, with one of its most painful manifestations being Britain's exit from the European Union, "Brexit."

This change may affect the medium-term stability of NATO and even the European Union, as the West faces significant economic challenges since the pandemic, from which the German economy, for example, has not recovered, especially after the subsequent Russian-Ukrainian war and its impact on energy in Europe. The main challenge is that the recent rapprochement with China and India seems to be a tactical solution that still requires a strategic lever that may not necessarily unify the West.