The subway is part of the transportation system in cities and global capitals. London began constructing its subway in 1789, and thereafter, Western capitals followed suit in building their underground networks. These underground and above-ground lines are considered some of the fastest and most beautiful means of transportation, not to mention their affordability compared to modern public transport; in London, for example, it is not surprising to find the Prime Minister or one of his ministers using the London Underground, as it is for everyone—rich and poor alike. Subway networks have been linked to culture and the arts, especially in global capitals, where you can find artistic paintings in subway stations, and musicians performing at the entrances of those stations or inside the trains. Many novels have been written about subway networks, and I believe there is a station in Moscow named after a novelist who wrote a book during his journeys in the subway system.

Our subway transportation networks were created, or are initially intended, for collective communication with others without barriers that were previously absent, when we used our cars without direct human contact with others, just streets and concrete buildings. In the subway experience, you interact with thousands of people during your daily commutes, and you may build human relationships with passengers who use the same routes as you every day. Many films have drawn their stories from the human experiences within the subway system. Some people now take advantage of their travel time in the subway to complete some of their work, as everyone carries their own computer or uses their smartphones. Some may listen to cultural, religious, or economic material. Privacy should be respected here, and the guidelines regarding what should or should not be practiced should be clarified and monitored by the entities operating this service to ensure that others are not disturbed. Unfortunately, some of us may find a person who is sincere in their religious invitation in the subway networks and sympathize with them and support what they are doing. However, the deciding factor in this situation should be the instructions from official authorities and not left to personal interpretations. Some of us may empathize with those who engage in this religious invitation or competitions that fall within this context. We must be cautious of exploiting such religious discourse, as we have experienced many cases of fundraising that ended negatively, even though the intention behind the work was purely for God. I do not doubt anyone in particular, but if the concerned authorities wish to allow this, the process should be organized, and the goals should be clear.

Religious discourse has its appeal, and many of us empathize with it, but it has its designated places. Our country, may God honor it, works to promote moderate Islam in civilized ways, and what the Muslim World League and its president, Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, are doing is a good example of that.

What is happening in the Riyadh Metro with a religious figure conducting competitions and distributing "miswak" to the winners is what I am talking about, despite his good intentions and those who sympathize with him. Would we agree on the legitimacy of this if we found a missionary from another religion?