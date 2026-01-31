مترو الأنفاق هو جزء من منظومة النقل في المدن والعواصم العالمية، وقد بدأت لندن في إنشاء مترو أنفاقها منذ عام ١٧٨٩، وبعده توالت العواصم الغربية في بناء شبكاتها الأرضية. وتعتبر هذه الخطوط تحت وفوق الأرض من أسرع وأجمل وسائل النقل، ناهيك عن رخصها مقارنة مع وسائل النقل العام الحديثة؛ في لندن مثلاً لا تستغرب أن تجد رئيس الوزراء أو أحد وزرائه مستخدماً مترو لندن، فهي للكل؛ الغني والفقير. وقد ارتبطت شبكات الأنفاق بالثقافة والفنون، خاصة في العواصم العالمية، فتجد لوحات فنية في محطات المترو، وتجد عازفي الموسيقى على مدخل تلك المحطات أو داخل قطاراتها، وهناك العديد من الروايات قد كتبت في شبكات الأنفاق. وأعتقد أن هناك محطة في موسكو تحمل اسم روائي كتب رواية خلال رحلاته في شبكة الأنفاق.

شبكات نقل الأنفاق لدينا قد خلقت أو هي في البداية للتواصل الجمعي مع الآخرين بدون حواجز والتي كانت مفقودة في السابق، عندما كنا نستخدم سياراتنا وبدون تماس إنساني مباشر مع الآخرين فقط شوارع وبنايات إسمنتية في تجربة الأنفاق أنت تحتك مع الآلاف من البشر في رحلاتك اليومية، وقد تبني علاقات إنسانية مع ركاب يستخدمون نفس خطوط رحلتك في كل يوم، وهناك العديد من أفلام السينما تقتبس قصصها مما يحدث بشرياً في منظومة مترو الأنفاق، البعض الآن قد يستغل وقت رحلته في المترو لقضاء بعض أعمالهم، فالكل يحمل كمبيوتره الخاص أو عن طريق الهواتف الذكية معهم، والبعض قد يستمع إلى مواد ثقافية أو دينية أو اقتصادية، فالخصوصية يجب هنا أن تراعى والتعليمات بما يجب أن يمارس من عدمه يفترض أن الجهات المشغلة لهذه الخدمة أن توضح وتراقب ما يزعج الآخرين، والبعض منا للأسف إذا وجد إنساناً قد يكون صادقاً في دعوته الدينية في شبكات الأنفاق أن يتعاطف معه ويؤيده في ما يقوم به، ولكن يجب أن يكون الفيصل في هذا الموقف هو التعليمات من الجهات الرسمية ولا تترك للاجتهادات الشخصية، فالبعض منا قد يتعاطف مع من يقومون بهذه الدعوة الدينية أو مسابقات تصب في هذا السياق، علينا الحذر من استغلال مثل هذا الخطاب الدعوي، فقد مررنا بحالات عديدة من جمع تبرعات وكانت النتيجة سلبية وأصل ونية العمل كانت خالصة لله، لا أشكك في أحد بعينه ولكن إن حدث وأرادت الجهات المعنية أن تسمح بذلك فيفترض أن تكون هذه العملية منظمة والأهداف واضحة.

الخطاب الديني له جاذبية والكثير منا نتعاطف معه ولكن له أماكنه المخصصة له، ودولتنا أعزها الله تعمل على نشر الإسلام الوسطي بطرق حضارية، وما تفعله رابطة العالم الإسلامي ورئيسها الدكتور محمد العيسي خير مثال على ذلك.

ما يحدث في شبكة مترو أنفاق الرياض من رجل دين يعمل مسابقات ويوزع «المساويك» على الفائزين هو ما أتحدث عنه رغم النية الطيبة منه ومن المتعاطفين معه، فهل لو وجدنا مبشراً من ديانة أخرى سوف نتفق على مشروعية ذلك؟