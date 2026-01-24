Gaza has never been a fleeting moral test for the international system; rather, it has been its most honest mirror! A mirror that has reflected, for decades, the extent of the contradiction between rhetoric and practice, between what is said in diplomatic halls and what is implemented on the ground... And today, this contradiction is no longer confined to the voices of victims or intellectuals, but is acknowledged by the decision-makers themselves.

The global system that has been promoted as a guarantor of justice and stability was not built on a single foundation, but rather on a skewed balance of texts that are invoked when needed and ignored when they conflict with the interests of the powerful...

Since the mid-twentieth century, international law has transformed from a tool of justice into a selective pressure tactic, used against those who lack power and suspended before those who possess it.

At the heart of this chronic imbalance stands the Palestinian cause as an undeniable witness... A people deprived of their most basic rights, not due to a lack of laws, but due to their deliberate suspension. UN resolutions without implementation, condemnations without accountability, and a humanitarian discourse that loses its voice whenever it reaches Palestine... This was not a mistake in application, but a recurring pattern in the management of the world.

What is striking today is not only the acknowledgment by some Western leaders of the reality of this duality, but the timing of this acknowledgment... It comes after the international system has lost its ability to persuade, and after its moral legitimacy has eroded in front of peoples who now see with their own eyes, not through its statements!

What we are experiencing is not a sudden collapse, but a natural result of a long trajectory of double standards.

In this sense, Gaza did not create new chaos; rather, it revealed the existing chaos... Gaza stripped away the masks from concepts that have long been presented as universal, only to find them conditional, selective, and fragile.

And when justice is emptied of its substance, the oppressed have no choice but to seek other means to protect their existence and rights.

This is the "curse of Gaza": that it forced the world to look at itself without makeup! To expose a system that wanted to appear moral while being governed by the logic of power! And to say, with unmistakable clarity: that if the law is not protected by a just will, it turns into a tool of domination, not a guarantee of peace.

And what comes after Gaza will not be like what was before it... Not because the world changed suddenly, but because the great lie has been revealed, and because the peoples who have long been let down will no longer trust a justice that is invoked on demand and silenced when needed.