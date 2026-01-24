لم تكن غزة يوماً اختباراً أخلاقياً عابراً للنظام الدولي، بل كانت مرآته الأكثر صدقاً! مرآة عكست، على مدى عقود، حجم التناقض بين الخطاب والممارسة، بين ما يُقال في القاعات الدبلوماسية وما يُنفَّذ على الأرض... واليوم، لم يعد هذا التناقض حكراً على أصوات الضحايا أو المثقفين، بل بات يُقرّ به صناع القرار أنفسهم.

المنظومة العالمية التي رُوِّج لها بوصفها ضامناً للعدل والاستقرار، لم تُبنَ على قاعدة واحدة، بل على ميزان مختلّ من نصوص تُستحضر عند الحاجة، وتُهمَل حين تتعارض مع مصالح الأقوياء...

منذ منتصف القرن الماضي، تحوّل القانون الدولي من أداة إنصاف إلى ورقة ضغط انتقائية، تُستخدم ضد من لا يملك القوة، وتُعلَّق أمام من يمتلكها.

في قلب هذا الخلل المزمن، تقف القضية الفلسطينية شاهداً لا يمكن شطبه... شعب حُرم من أبسط حقوقه، لا لغياب القوانين، بل لتعطيلها المتعمد. قرارات أممية بلا تنفيذ، إدانات بلا مساءلة، وخطاب إنساني يفقد صوته كلما وصل إلى فلسطين... لم يكن ذلك خطأً في التطبيق، بل نمطاً متكرراً في إدارة العالم.

اللافت اليوم ليس فقط اعتراف بعض القادة الغربيين بواقع هذه الازدواجية، بل توقيت هذا الاعتراف... فهو يأتي بعد أن فقد النظام الدولي قدرته على الإقناع، وبعد أن تآكلت شرعيته الأخلاقية أمام شعوب باتت ترى بأعينها لا ببياناته!

ما نعيشه ليس انهياراً مفاجئاً، بل نتيجة طبيعية لمسار طويل من الكيل بمكيالين.

غزة، بهذا المعنى، لم تصنع فوضى جديدة، بل كشفت الفوضى القائمة... غزة نزعت الأقنعة عن مفاهيم طالما قُدّمت باعتبارها كونية، فإذا بها مشروطة، وانتقائية، وهشة.

وحين تُفرَّغ العدالة من مضمونها، لا يبقى أمام المظلومين سوى البحث عن سُبل أخرى لحماية وجودهم وحقوقهم.

هذه هي «لعنة غزة»: أنها أجبرت العالم على النظر إلى نفسه بلا مساحيق! أن تفضح نظاماً أراد أن يبدو أخلاقياً بينما كان يُدار بمنطق القوة! وأن تقول، بوضوح لا لبس فيه: إن القانون إن لم تحمه إرادة عادلة، يتحول إلى أداة هيمنة، لا إلى ضمانة سلام.

وما بعد غزة لن يكون كما قبلها... ليس لأن العالم تغيّر فجأة، بل لأن الكذبة الكبرى انكشفت، ولأن الشعوب التي خُذلت طويلاً لن تعود تثق بعدالة تُستدعى عند الطلب وتُغيَّب عند الحاجة.