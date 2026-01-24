“Corruption is not a local file”..

With this concise phrase, Mohammed bin Salman redefined the arena of confrontation, shifting the discussion from a limited procedural framework to a broader strategic horizon, where corruption is not measured merely by the number of cases or the amount of recovered funds, but by its ability to drain the state of its meaning, turning geography into a soft space vulnerable to penetration and manipulation.

The traditional approach to corruption often confines it within borders, treating it as an administrative imbalance or a moral deviation that can be contained through oversight and accountability.. This is true in its procedural aspect, but it remains insufficient in a region like the Middle East, where corruption is no longer an isolated internal phenomenon, but has transformed into a cross-border network that feeds on chaos, thrives on the erosion of the state, and flourishes as sovereignty weakens and the idea of the center recedes.

There is corruption that steals money, which can be tracked, measured, and pursued through numbers and files. And there is a more dangerous corruption that not only steals the treasury but also robs the state of its meaning, draining it of its decision-making capacity, turning its institutions into mere formalities, its borders into soft lines, and its sovereignty into a negotiable and bargainable concept.

This type of corruption does not only reside within closed offices, but breathes from the lungs of regional chaos, moving through grand slogans, flashy banners, opportunistic alliances, and projects marketed as influence, while in reality, they are open markets for extortion and investment in collapse.

From here, what the Saudi leadership is doing today cannot be reduced to an internal campaign or corrective measures in administration and public finance.

We are facing the dismantling of a complete system; a system that has long thrived on the fragility of the region, on the assumption that states can be exhausted from within by opening external fronts, and that chaos, if managed intelligently, can be transformed into a sustainable political and economic asset.

When influence is redefined, the entire scene changes..

Influence is no longer the ability to meddle, nor a skill in maneuvering proxies, nor an art in managing crises away from the spotlight..

True influence is the ability to close off, to shut down the markets of chaos, to dry up the sources of manipulation, and to prevent homelands from becoming temporary projects managed from outside and consumed from within.

In this context, linking the internal and external becomes a logical reading rather than a propaganda discourse.

The state that allows chaos to be managed in its surroundings will pay the price for that internally sooner or later.

On the other hand, the state that succeeds in neutralizing networks of manipulation outside its borders will discover that internal stability is not a separate battle, but a natural result of a coherent sovereign path.

From here, confronting corruption in its modern form is not merely a matter of integrity, nor an abstract moral struggle.

It is a battle for the survival of a state in a region exhausted by masked networks of corruption, drowning its countries in endless projects, proxy-managed conflicts, and slogans used as a cover to reproduce chaos.

What is happening today is the transfer of the battle to its true level.

From chasing symptoms to dismantling the structure, from addressing results to striking at the causes, and from managing crises to preventing their birth in the first place.

And when the sources of manipulation are dried up externally,

the internal situation stabilizes automatically. Not because the internal was isolated from its surroundings, but because it has always been a reflection of it.

Here, the complete picture becomes clear..

We are not facing a campaign, but a recalibration of the state equation in the region, a redefinition of the meaning of sovereignty, and the establishment of a single strategic principle:

The state that protects itself from chaos protects its wealth, its decisions, and its future, all at once.