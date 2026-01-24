«الفساد ليس ملفاً محلياً»..

بهذه العبارة المكثفة أعاد محمد بن سلمان تعريف ساحة المواجهة، ونقل النقاش من إطارٍ إجرائي محدود إلى أفقٍ استراتيجي أوسع، حيث لا يُقاس الفساد بعدد القضايا أو بحجم الأموال المستردّة فقط، بل بمدى قدرته على تفريغ الدولة من معناها، وتحويل الجغرافيا إلى مساحة رخوة قابلة للاختراق والعبث.

التناول التقليدي للفساد غالباً ما يحصره داخل الحدود، ويتعامل معه بوصفه اختلالاً إدارياً أو انحرافاً أخلاقياً يمكن احتواؤه عبر الرقابة والمحاسبة.. وهذا صحيح في جانبه الإجرائي، لكنه يظل غير كافٍ في إقليمٍ مثل الشرق الأوسط، حيث لم يعد الفساد ظاهرة داخلية معزولة، بل تحول إلى شبكة عابرة للحدود، تتغذّى من الفوضى، وتعيش على تآكل الدولة، وتزدهر كلما ضعفت السيادة وتراجعت فكرة المركز.

هناك فساد يسرق المال، ويمكن رصده وقياسه وملاحقته بالأرقام والملفات. وهناك فساد أخطر، لا يسرق الخزائن فقط، بل يسرق الدولة من معناها، يفرغها من قدرتها على القرار، ويحوّل مؤسساتها إلى واجهات شكلية، وحدودها إلى خطوط رخوة، وسيادتها إلى مفهوم قابل للتفاوض والمساومة.

هذا النوع من الفساد لا يقيم داخل المكاتب المغلقة فحسب، بل يتنفس من رئات الفوضى الإقليمية، ويتحرك عبر شعارات كبرى، ولافتات براقة، وتحالفات مصلحية، ومشاريع تُسوَّق بوصفها نفوذاً، بينما هي في حقيقتها أسواق مفتوحة للابتزاز والاستثمار في الانهيار.

من هنا، فإن ما تقوم به القيادة السعودية اليوم لا يمكن اختزاله في كونه حملة داخلية أو إجراءات تصحيحية في الإدارة والمال العام.

نحن أمام تفكيك منظومة كاملة؛ منظومةٍ اعتاشت طويلاً على هشاشة المنطقة، وعلى فرضية أن الدول يمكن إنهاكها من الداخل عبر فتح جبهات خارجية، وأن الفوضى إذا أُديرت بذكاء يمكن تحويلها إلى أصل سياسي واقتصادي مستدام.

حين يُعاد تعريف النفوذ، يتغيّر المشهد بأكمله..

فالنفوذ لم يعد قدرة على العبث، ولا مهارة في تحريك الوكلاء، ولا براعة في إدارة الأزمات بعيداً عن الضوء..

النفوذ الحقيقي هو القدرة على الإغلاق، إغلاق أسواق الفوضى، وتجفيف منابع العبث، ومنع تحويل الأوطان إلى مشاريع مؤقتة تُدار من خارجها وتُستهلك من داخلها.

في هذا السياق، يصبح الربط بين الداخل والخارج قراءة منطقية لا خطاباً دعائياً.

فالدولة التي تسمح للفوضى بأن تُدار في محيطها، ستدفع ثمن ذلك في الداخل عاجلاً أو آجلاً.

أما الدولة التي تنجح في تحييد شبكات العبث خارج حدودها، فستكتشف أن الاستقرار الداخلي ليس معركة منفصلة، بل نتيجة طبيعية لمسار سيادي متماسك.

من هنا، فإن مواجهة الفساد بصيغته الحديثة ليست مسألة نزاهة فقط، ولا صراعاً أخلاقياً مجرداً.

إنها معركة بقاء دولة في إقليمٍ أنهكته شبكات الفساد المقنّع، وأُغرقت دوله بمشاريع لا تنتهي، وصراعات تُدار بالوكالة، وشعارات تُستخدم كغطاء لإعادة إنتاج الفوضى.

ما يجري اليوم هو نقل المعركة إلى مستواها الحقيقي.

من ملاحقة الأعراض إلى تفكيك البنية، ومن معالجة النتائج إلى ضرب الأسباب، و من إدارة الأزمات إلى منع ولادتها من الأساس.

وحين تُجفَّف منابع العبث خارجياً،

يستقيم الداخل تلقائياً. لا لأن الداخل كان معزولاً عن محيطه، بل لأنه كان دائماً انعكاساً له.

هنا تتضح الصورة كاملة..

لسنا أمام حملة، بل أمام إعادة ضبط لمعادلة الدولة في الإقليم، وإعادة تعريف لمعنى السيادة، وتثبيت لقاعدة استراتيجية واحدة:

الدولة التي تحمي نفسها من الفوضى، تحمي مالها، وقرارها، ومستقبلها، في آنٍ واحد.