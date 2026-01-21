يقول فرانز كافكا:

«تبدأ حياتك محاولاً فهم كلّ شيء، وتنهيها محاولاً النجاة من كلّ ما فهمت».

فالفهم لا يمنح الطمأنينة دائماً، بل يحمّل الإنسان وزناً إضافياً.

بداية نعتقد أن المعرفة ستنقذنا، وأن تفسير العالم سيجعلنا أكثر أماناً.

مع الوقت، تتراكم الحقائق، ونكتشف أن كل ما عرفناه يجرّدنا من بساطتنا الأولى، ليصبح الفهم كشفاً لا يمكن التراجع عنه.

هذا التحوّل يعبّر عن الانتقال من فضول بريء إلى وعي مثقل.

مدهشة مقولة كافكا تُظهر كيف يبدأ الإنسان رحلته متشبثاً بفكرة الفهم الشامل، ثم ينتهي به المطاف محاولاً النجاة من حصيلة وعيه.

المعرفة لا تمنح السكينة على الدوام، بل تزيد الحمل الداخلي، فهي توسّع الإدراك وتبدّد الأوهام.

مع انكشاف العالم على حقيقته تتراجع براءة النفس الأولى، ويتحوّل الإنسان من باحثٍ عن تفسيرٍ لكل شيء إلى كائنٍ يحاول التكيّف مع ما اكتشفه في حياته.

يبدو الوعي، في بداياته، كنافذة مشرعة على فضاءٍ مفعمٍ بالوعود، نقترب منه بلهفة المسافر الذي يظن أنّ اتساع الرؤية يساوي اتساع الطمأنينة.

نتعامل مع المعرفة بوصفها صكّ نجاةٍ مبكر، وكأنّ العالم يخضع لمعادلةٍ بسيطة يكفي أن تُفهم كي تستقيم.

غير أنّ كافكا، بقدرته على تفكيك النفس البشرية، يقدّم لنا المفارقة الكبرى الفهم لا يُنقذ دائماً، أحياناً يجرّح الوعي، كلما اتّسع، اتّسع معه الإدراك بالهشاشة.

الإنسان يكتشف طبقات النفس البشرية يتفاجأ بأنّ خلف الوجوه أقنعةً،

وخلف الكلمات نوايا، وخلف الطمأنينة صراعاً صامتاً.

كلُّ خطوة نحو العمق تكشف تشقّقات لم نكن نراها، وتضعنا أمام أسئلةٍ لا تتوقف.

من يظنّ أن الفهم يحرّر، سيكتشف أنه قد يربطه إلى عبءٍ لا يُرى.

هناك مرحلة في التجربة الإنسانية يتراجع فيها بريق الفضول أمام سطوة الحقيقة.

نكتشف أنّ ما ظننّاه مفتاحاً للخلاص قد يصبح باباً يفتح على تياراتٍ قاسية.

نتعلّم أن المعرفة تكسر الوهم، وأن الوهم مهما بدا سخيفاً كان يمنح شيئاً من الدفء. وما إن تتراجع طبقات الوهم حتى ينكشف العالم على صلابته، ويقف الفرد عارياً أمام أسئلته ما الغاية؟ ما المعنى؟

وكيف نعيش دون أن يفترسنا هذا الإدراك المتعاظم؟

يتحوّل الإنسان من باحثٍ عن فهمٍ شامل إلى كائنٍ يحاول تنظيم زحام الفهم داخل ذاته. النجاة لم تعد هروباً من الحقيقة، بل أسلوباً للتعايش معها، لعبة توازن دقيقة بين ما ندركه وما نستطيع تحمّله.

لذلك تظهر آليات داخلية مثل التخفّف من الإفراط في التحليل والقبول بأنّ العالم لا يُفهم كاملاً.

فكثرة الكلام تستدعي كثرة الوعي، وكثرة الوعي تُنهك.

فالفهم يسلّط الضوء على ما كنا نتجاوز عنه، ويبدّد تلك الطبقة الناعمة من السذاجة التي كانت تتيح لنا التنفّس بلا خوف.

ومع ذلك، لا يعود الفرد قادراً على العودة إلى ما قبل الوعي؛ فكلّ كشفٍ نهائي، وكلّ حقيقةٍ تُدرك، تصبح جزءاً من الذات، مهما حاولنا تجاهلها.

والوصول لنقطة النجاة التي تحدّث عنها كافكا ليس يأساً، بل نضج. نضجٌ يعترف بأنّ المعرفة ليست دائماً طريقاً مستقيماً نحو الخلاص، وإنما عبءٌ يحتاج إلى مهارة حمله دون أن يفتك بنا. عندئذٍ يصبح الإنسان أكثر لياقةً روحية، وأكثر عمقاً في عيشه. تلك هي معادلة الوعي يبدأ بوهج، وينتهي بحكمةٍ صامتة.

يبدأ برغبةٍ في الفهم، ويصير محاولةً للنجاة من فائض الفهم. وبين البداية والنهاية رحلةٌ طويلة تفرض على الإنسان أن يعيد تشكيل قلبه كي يحتفظ بالسلام وسط ضجيج الحقيقة.

هكذا يتجلّى القول الكافكي، لا كتشاؤمٍ بل كإضاءة: ليس كل ما نفهمه يريحنا، وليس كل ما نعرفه يجب أن نطارد جذوره.

أحياناً يكفي أن ندرك القدر الذي يسمح لنا بالعيش بكرامةٍ داخل هذا العالم المضطرب، وأن نُبقي في داخلنا مساحة صغيرة للبساطة، كي لا يجعلنا العقل المنهك غرباء عن أنفسنا.