لا يزال في النفس ترجح بين مقولات عديدة إلا أن الزمن يثبت أن المقولات المتداولة تظهر وتختفي وفق ظروف اجتماعية أثرت فيها حالات بعينها، ولأني ما زلت على يقين بأن كل إنسان لديه فكرة ما يسير عليها من غير تمحيص، وقد كتب مقالاً سابقاً بعنوان (في حنايا النفس زوايا أرحب)، وهو مقال رديف لمقالة أخرى بعنوان (سقوط السقوط)، والكتابات في الغالب لا تصمد زمناً طويلاً خاصة الكتابة الصحفية، فهي كتابة استهلاكية، تظهر وتختفي وفق ما يمور في المجتمعات، ولأن الواقع متغيّر تستجيب المقالة الصحفية لانجرار مع المتغيّرات اليومية، وليس هناك مقال صحفي استطاع الصمود لسنة أو سنتين خاصة إن كان تعليقاً على حدث سيّار.. لننتقل خطوة لتغيّر الموقع في هذا المقال.

كان الفلاسفة (عبر الأزمان) يعتبرون العامة هم من انتهج الفكر البسيط مكونين مكنة أو مضخة لنقل الأحاديث الرخوة من غير تمحيص، وعادة يكونون وسيطاً جيداً لنقل الاتهامات والشائعات، وهذا الاعتبار تم بناؤه على ما يجده الفلاسفة من تنكيل إزاء أفكارهم، حين يتم الاستناد على العامة في محاربة أي فكرة فلسفية تناقض أو تناهض السائد.

وفي العصور الماضية تمّت محاربة الفلاسفة أو أصحاب الفكر النيّر وتم اتهامهم بأنهم زنادقة مبتدعون وأصحاب رؤى فسادة، هذه التهم تحرص العامة على نقلها والتواصي بنبذ فكرة مستحدثة أو عالم قدم مخترعاً يحيل المجرد إلى مشخص، أو مفكر وقف مناهضاً لأفكار قديمة، وفعلياً تقوم فئة (السمعية) أو الناقلون سمعاً ببذر ما يسمعون على زوايا الأرض ولا يعنيهم فحص ما يسمعونه أو يقولونه سواء أكان حسناً أم رديئاً.

وإزاء أو اعتبار أن أصحاب الرأي السديد هم من يضعون قواعد الراجح والأرجح وقد جرت العادة اعتبار العامة هم الداء، وأطلقوا مفردات عدة لهؤلاء العامة: الغوغاء، والرعاع، وسقط القوم، ولم يستكن الناس، بل نهضوا، وهمهم تبادل القذف بالمفردات مع المفكرين.

فقال العامة أن المفكرين ما هم الا أناس خارج التوقيت، وليس لهم من شيء سوى دلق الكلمات.. دلق كلمات لا تفهم.. هنا يصبح الحكمان ساقطين كون كل منهما اتخذ من التعميم سبيلاً، والتعميم غالباً يجافي الحقيقة.

وفي زمن متأخر ظهرت مفردة النخبة وتعني أصحاب الرأي السديد من فلاسفة ومفكرين، ومثقفين، وأدباء، ومفردة النخبة كان ظهورها ملتصقاً بمجموعة صغيرة من الأشخاص المسيطرين على الحياة الاجتماعية لهم المقدرة الفاعلة في التأثر ولديهم قدرة التغيير أكثر من غيرهم.

وحدث أيضاً استلال هذه المفردة (النخبة) من أصحابها والتصق بها الكتّاب والمفكرون واعتبار بقية الشعب عامة (استحياء من القول إنهم غوغائيون)، وكذلك تم (تقسيم مفردة النخبة، فيقال: النخبة السياسية والنخبة اقتصادية والنخبة الاجتماعية...)

وهذه النعرات الثقافية ليست وليدة الحاضر، بل هي متجددة وفق العصر وأحداثه والأفكار التي تنتجها عقول الحكماء أو الفلاسفة الذين لا يظهرون في الصورة وإنما في مقدمة البرواز.

وعندما كتب غوستاف لوبون عالم النفس الجماعي الفرنسي (7 مايو 1841 - 13 ديسمبر 1931) كتابه ( سيكولوجية الجماهير) نقله إلى العربية المفكر هاشم صالح.

فهذا الكتاب يعتبره الدارسون هو الركيزة الرئيسة للحكم على الشعوب أو الجماهير كتصنيف معترف به خاصة بعد ظهور علم النفس الاجتماعي.. ومن البديهي أن (لوبون) حكم على زمنه بظروف ذلك الزمن ولا يمكن اعتبار السيكولوجية النفسية للجماهير نفسية ثابتة، فالمتغيّرات مهولة وأدوات الزمن طرأ عليها تغيرات جوهرية، فالناس الآن يعيشون في غرفة واحدة، فهل هذا يعني توحيد آراء العامة؟ بالضرورة لا. إلا أن أهم ما يميّز الوقت الراهن في زمن مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أنها اسقطت مفردة النخب، فهل انتصر العامة على تلك العقول التي تعتبر نفسها مسيرة للمجتمعات؟

وعودة للبدء، المقالة الصحفية لا تصمد طويلاً، وإزاء السؤال الأخير أجد من الجسارة القول إن العامة لا يستطيعون تسيير مركبة فضائية من خلال خطام الجمل..

وما زالت في حنايا النفس أقوال تحتاج الى مساحة أرحب.