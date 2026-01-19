There is still a tendency within the soul to weigh between many sayings, but time proves that the circulating sayings appear and disappear according to social conditions influenced by specific situations. I remain convinced that every person has some idea they follow without scrutiny. I previously wrote an article titled "In the Depths of the Soul, Broader Angles," which is a complementary piece to another article titled "The Fall of the Fall." Writings, in general, do not endure for long, especially journalistic writing; it is consumable writing that appears and disappears according to what is stirring in societies. Because reality is ever-changing, journalistic articles respond to the daily fluctuations, and there has not been a journalistic article that has managed to last for a year or two, especially if it is a commentary on a fleeting event. Let’s move a step further to change the focus in this article.

Philosophers (throughout the ages) have considered the public to be those who adopt simple thinking, forming a mechanism or pump to transfer soft narratives without scrutiny. They are usually a good medium for conveying accusations and rumors. This consideration was built on what philosophers find in the mistreatment of their ideas when relying on the public to combat any philosophical idea that contradicts or opposes the prevailing norms.

In past eras, philosophers or proponents of enlightened thought were persecuted and accused of being heretical innovators and possessors of corrupt visions. The public is keen to transmit these accusations and to advise against any new idea or a scientist who transforms the abstract into the concrete, or a thinker who stands in opposition to old ideas. In reality, a group of "listeners" or transmitters merely sow what they hear across the corners of the earth, indifferent to examining what they hear or say, whether it is good or bad.

In light of or considering that those with sound opinions are the ones who set the rules for what is more probable and more likely, it has become customary to regard the public as the ailment. Various terms have been coined for these common people: the rabble, the riffraff, the dregs of society. Yet, the people did not remain passive; they rose up, exchanging verbal assaults with thinkers.

The public claimed that thinkers are merely people out of sync with the times, having nothing but the spilling of words... spilling words that are not understood. Here, both judgments fall short as each has taken generalization as a path, and generalization often contradicts the truth.

In a later time, the term "elite" emerged, referring to those with sound opinions among philosophers, thinkers, intellectuals, and writers. The emergence of the term "elite" was closely associated with a small group of individuals who dominate social life, possessing effective influence and a greater capacity for change than others.

It also happened that this term (elite) was appropriated from its rightful owners and became attached to writers and thinkers, while the rest of the populace was considered general (out of shyness to say they are rabble). Additionally, the term "elite" was divided into categories, such as political elite, economic elite, and social elite...

These cultural tensions are not a product of the present; rather, they are renewed according to the era, its events, and the ideas produced by the minds of wise individuals or philosophers who do not appear in the picture but are at the forefront of the frame.

When Gustave Le Bon, the French social psychologist (May 7, 1841 - December 13, 1931), wrote his book "The Psychology of Crowds," it was translated into Arabic by the thinker Hashim Saleh.

This book is considered by scholars to be the main pillar for judging peoples or crowds as an acknowledged classification, especially after the emergence of social psychology. It is evident that (Le Bon) judged his time based on the conditions of that era, and one cannot consider the psychological psychology of crowds as a fixed psychology; the variables are immense, and the tools of time have undergone fundamental changes. People now live in a single room; does this mean unifying public opinions? Certainly not. However, what distinguishes the present time in the age of social media is that it has undermined the term elite. Did the public triumph over those minds that consider themselves the drivers of societies?

Returning to the beginning, journalistic articles do not endure for long. In light of the last question, I find it bold to say that the public cannot steer a spacecraft through the reins of camels...

And still, within the depths of the soul, there are sayings that need a broader space.