عندما يوشك رجل الأعمال على الإفلاس، فإنه يلجأ إلى البحث والتفتيش عن الأصول؛ أي كل ما تملكه الشركة أو الأفراد من موارد ذات قيمة، أو حق، بعد أن يكون قد استنفد كل الوسائل الأخرى؛ هكذا تفعل بعض الدول أيضاً، بل في الواقع تعمل ما هو أسوأ لتنقذ نفسها من الانهيار، أو من الضعف الذي يحيق بها. إن استخدام القوة الصلبة (الأصول العسكرية) في حل المشاكل الاقتصادية يعني شيئاً واحداً أساسياً؛ وهو ضعف الخيارات والقدرات الذاتية على حلِّ الوضع المالي من خلال الاقتصاد.
إشغال العالم والداخل باستخدام القوة مؤشر على الضعف الشديد وفقدان الإبداع لهذا العملاق الذي تسمع حركته في الشرق والغرب. الدولة العظمى لن تزول في القريب العاجل بل تنزوي وتغرب شمسها رويداً رويداً؛ كما زالت الأمبراطورية البريطانية عندما ضعفت اقتصادياً. إن تراجع «القوة الناعمة» (النموذج الجاذب، الذي كسب ثقة العالم في الدولار، وفي الشرعية الأخلاقية التي أخذت تنهار وتتهاوى) هو السبب الجذري الذي يدفعها حالياً للاعتماد أكثر على القوة الصلبة والعقوبات (الجيش، والتهديد، والحوافز المادية للمتعاونين). إن اللجوء إلى «الأصول الصلبة» (الجيش) عند الأزمات يشبه فعل المفلس الذي يبيع أصوله الأساسية للبقاء؛ مما يعني استنزافاً للمستقبل.
فرض الضرائب والرسوم الجمركية والإفراط في استخدام العقوبات المالية وعمليات الاحتواء الاقتصادية ضد الدول التي تغرد خارج السرب، ليس دليلاً على القوة بقدر ما هو دليل على عدم القدرة على المنافسة؛ السياسات الحمائية مؤشر على فقدان الثقة بالنفس وبالإمكانيات الذاتية. أغلب ما نراه من إجراءات لا تعالج المشكلة الاقتصادية وإنما تزيد من حدتها. مثال على ذلك رغبة الحكومة في زيادة ميزانية الجيش 50%، أو محاربة الهجرة وسياسات الترحيل التي تنتهك حقوق الإنسان وتضر بالاقتصاد. إغلاق الحدود سيترتب عليه ضعف في السياحة، ويفاقم المشكلة ولا يساعد على حلها أو تخفيفها.
الخوف من فقدان الهيمنة يزيد من حدة الأزمة الاقتصادية؛ وكذلك عدم الاعتراف بالمتغيّرات مثل صعود الصين كقوة اقتصادية، والهند وغيرها من دول تشقّ طريقها نحو تشكيل توازن قوى يسارع في عوامل الضعف الاقتصادي. كما أنها تكاد تكون لا تذكر مفهوم «القوة الذكية» التي تجمع بين القوتين الصلبة والناعمة، إن السياسات الحالية تخل بتوازن هذا المزيج لصالح الخيارات القصيرة المدى التي تضر بالاقتصاد الأمريكي وما يتبع ذلك من تبعات عالمية.
اختارت أمريكا اللجوء إلى أصولها التي مهما طال الزمن ستُستنزف، كما استُنزفت في حروبها في فيتنام وأفغانستان والعراق والشرق الأوسط. بدلاً من الاستثمار الضخم في البحث العلمي، التعليم، والبنية التحتية. وإصلاح النظام الضريبي الداخلي لصالح المجتمع بكل فئاته. وتجديد التحالفات عبر الدبلوماسية والتعاون بدلاً من التهديد.
هذه الحروب التجارية التي أشعلتها واشنطن، وفرضها لرسوم جمركية عالية، بدلاً من استثمار الطاقة في ابتكار منتجات أفضل (تنافسية اقتصادية حقيقية)، أضرّ بالاقتصاد الأمريكي والعالمي؛ الشيء ذاته في لجوئها تلجأ لرفع (الرسوم الجمركية) ومقاضاة المنافسين (العقوبات) لحماية منتجات قديمة. التاريخ الاقتصادي يُظهر أن السياسات الحمائية، كما في قانون «سموت-هاولي» للتعريفات عام 1930، غالباً ما تزيد الكساد عمقاً. الخطر هنا ليس فقط في عجز أمريكا عن المنافسة، بل في أنها، عبر هذه الإجراءات، تُضعف نظام التجارة العالمي الذي ساعدت على بنائه وكان مصدراً رئيسياً لهيمنتها السابقة.
وهكذا، يتبيّن أن هذا العملاق العسكري يتحرك اليوم كتاجر مُفلس في السوق الأخيرة؛ يلهث خلف أصوله الصلبة المُتبقية، يُرهن مستقبله لإنقاذ حاضره المهترئ. إن الصراخ العالي بواشنطن، وإصرارها على حل كل معضلة بلسان الطوربيد والعقوبة المالية، ليس إلا صفير القطار الذي ينزلق عن سكته، محاولاً إقناع العالم - وإقناع نفسه- بأن الضجيج دليل على القوة، بينما هو في الحقيقة أوضح إعلان عن الفراغ.
When a businessman is on the verge of bankruptcy, he resorts to searching for assets; that is, everything the company or individuals own that has value or rights, after having exhausted all other means. This is also what some countries do; in fact, they often do worse to save themselves from collapse or the weakness that surrounds them. The use of hard power (military assets) to solve economic problems signifies one fundamental thing: a weakness in options and self-capacity to resolve the financial situation through the economy.
Occupying the world and the interior using force is an indicator of severe weakness and a loss of creativity for this giant whose movement you hear in the East and the West. The great power will not disappear anytime soon, but it will gradually recede, just as the British Empire did when it weakened economically. The decline of "soft power" (the attractive model that gained the world's trust in the dollar and in the moral legitimacy that has begun to crumble) is the root cause that currently drives it to rely more on hard power and sanctions (the military, threats, and material incentives for collaborators). Resorting to "hard assets" (the military) in crises is akin to the act of a bankrupt person selling his essential assets to survive; which means depleting the future.
Imposing taxes and customs duties and the excessive use of financial sanctions and economic containment operations against countries that sing outside the choir is not evidence of strength as much as it is evidence of an inability to compete; protectionist policies are an indicator of a loss of self-confidence and self-capacity. Most of what we see in actions does not address the economic problem but rather exacerbates it. An example of this is the government's desire to increase the military budget by 50%, or to combat immigration and deportation policies that violate human rights and harm the economy. Closing borders will result in a decline in tourism, exacerbating the problem rather than helping to solve or alleviate it.
The fear of losing hegemony intensifies the economic crisis; as does the failure to recognize changes such as the rise of China as an economic power, India, and other countries that are carving their way towards forming a balance of power that accelerates factors of economic weakness. They also seem to hardly acknowledge the concept of "smart power," which combines both hard and soft power; current policies disrupt the balance of this mix in favor of short-term options that harm the American economy and the subsequent global repercussions.
America has chosen to resort to its assets, which, no matter how long it takes, will be depleted, just as they were in its wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Middle East. Instead of making massive investments in scientific research, education, and infrastructure. And reforming the domestic tax system for the benefit of society as a whole. And renewing alliances through diplomacy and cooperation instead of threats.
These trade wars ignited by Washington, and the imposition of high tariffs, instead of investing energy in innovating better products (real economic competitiveness), have harmed both the American and global economies; the same applies to its resorting to raising (tariffs) and suing competitors (sanctions) to protect outdated products. Economic history shows that protectionist policies, as in the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, often deepen the recession. The danger here is not only America's inability to compete, but that through these measures, it weakens the global trade system that it helped build and which was a major source of its previous dominance.
Thus, it becomes clear that this military giant today moves like a bankrupt trader in the last market; gasping for its remaining hard assets, mortgaging its future to save its decaying present. The loud shouting from Washington, and its insistence on solving every dilemma with the language of torpedoes and financial penalties, is nothing but the whistle of a train slipping off its tracks, trying to convince the world—and itself—that the noise is a sign of strength, while in reality, it is the clearest announcement of emptiness.