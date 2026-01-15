عندما يوشك رجل الأعمال على الإفلاس، فإنه يلجأ إلى البحث والتفتيش عن الأصول؛ أي كل ما تملكه الشركة أو الأفراد من موارد ذات قيمة، أو حق، بعد أن يكون قد استنفد كل الوسائل الأخرى؛ هكذا تفعل بعض الدول أيضاً، بل في الواقع تعمل ما هو أسوأ لتنقذ نفسها من الانهيار، أو من الضعف الذي يحيق بها. إن استخدام القوة الصلبة (الأصول العسكرية) في حل المشاكل الاقتصادية يعني شيئاً واحداً أساسياً؛ وهو ضعف الخيارات والقدرات الذاتية على حلِّ الوضع المالي من خلال الاقتصاد.

إشغال العالم والداخل باستخدام القوة مؤشر على الضعف الشديد وفقدان الإبداع لهذا العملاق الذي تسمع حركته في الشرق والغرب. الدولة العظمى لن تزول في القريب العاجل بل تنزوي وتغرب شمسها رويداً رويداً؛ كما زالت الأمبراطورية البريطانية عندما ضعفت اقتصادياً. إن تراجع «القوة الناعمة» (النموذج الجاذب، الذي كسب ثقة العالم في الدولار، وفي الشرعية الأخلاقية التي أخذت تنهار وتتهاوى) هو السبب الجذري الذي يدفعها حالياً للاعتماد أكثر على القوة الصلبة والعقوبات (الجيش، والتهديد، والحوافز المادية للمتعاونين). إن اللجوء إلى «الأصول الصلبة» (الجيش) عند الأزمات يشبه فعل المفلس الذي يبيع أصوله الأساسية للبقاء؛ مما يعني استنزافاً للمستقبل.

فرض الضرائب والرسوم الجمركية والإفراط في استخدام العقوبات المالية وعمليات الاحتواء الاقتصادية ضد الدول التي تغرد خارج السرب، ليس دليلاً على القوة بقدر ما هو دليل على عدم القدرة على المنافسة؛ السياسات الحمائية مؤشر على فقدان الثقة بالنفس وبالإمكانيات الذاتية. أغلب ما نراه من إجراءات لا تعالج المشكلة الاقتصادية وإنما تزيد من حدتها. مثال على ذلك رغبة الحكومة في زيادة ميزانية الجيش 50%، أو محاربة الهجرة وسياسات الترحيل التي تنتهك حقوق الإنسان وتضر بالاقتصاد. إغلاق الحدود سيترتب عليه ضعف في السياحة، ويفاقم المشكلة ولا يساعد على حلها أو تخفيفها.

الخوف من فقدان الهيمنة يزيد من حدة الأزمة الاقتصادية؛ وكذلك عدم الاعتراف بالمتغيّرات مثل صعود الصين كقوة اقتصادية، والهند وغيرها من دول تشقّ طريقها نحو تشكيل توازن قوى يسارع في عوامل الضعف الاقتصادي. كما أنها تكاد تكون لا تذكر مفهوم «القوة الذكية» التي تجمع بين القوتين الصلبة والناعمة، إن السياسات الحالية تخل بتوازن هذا المزيج لصالح الخيارات القصيرة المدى التي تضر بالاقتصاد الأمريكي وما يتبع ذلك من تبعات عالمية.

اختارت أمريكا اللجوء إلى أصولها التي مهما طال الزمن ستُستنزف، كما استُنزفت في حروبها في فيتنام وأفغانستان والعراق والشرق الأوسط. بدلاً من الاستثمار الضخم في البحث العلمي، التعليم، والبنية التحتية. وإصلاح النظام الضريبي الداخلي لصالح المجتمع بكل فئاته. وتجديد التحالفات عبر الدبلوماسية والتعاون بدلاً من التهديد.

هذه الحروب التجارية التي أشعلتها واشنطن، وفرضها لرسوم جمركية عالية، بدلاً من استثمار الطاقة في ابتكار منتجات أفضل (تنافسية اقتصادية حقيقية)، أضرّ بالاقتصاد الأمريكي والعالمي؛ الشيء ذاته في لجوئها تلجأ لرفع (الرسوم الجمركية) ومقاضاة المنافسين (العقوبات) لحماية منتجات قديمة. التاريخ الاقتصادي يُظهر أن السياسات الحمائية، كما في قانون «سموت-هاولي» للتعريفات عام 1930، غالباً ما تزيد الكساد عمقاً. الخطر هنا ليس فقط في عجز أمريكا عن المنافسة، بل في أنها، عبر هذه الإجراءات، تُضعف نظام التجارة العالمي الذي ساعدت على بنائه وكان مصدراً رئيسياً لهيمنتها السابقة.

وهكذا، يتبيّن أن هذا العملاق العسكري يتحرك اليوم كتاجر مُفلس في السوق الأخيرة؛ يلهث خلف أصوله الصلبة المُتبقية، يُرهن مستقبله لإنقاذ حاضره المهترئ. إن الصراخ العالي بواشنطن، وإصرارها على حل كل معضلة بلسان الطوربيد والعقوبة المالية، ليس إلا صفير القطار الذي ينزلق عن سكته، محاولاً إقناع العالم - وإقناع نفسه- بأن الضجيج دليل على القوة، بينما هو في الحقيقة أوضح إعلان عن الفراغ.