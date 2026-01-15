When a businessman is on the verge of bankruptcy, he resorts to searching for assets; that is, everything the company or individuals own that has value or rights, after having exhausted all other means. This is also what some countries do; in fact, they often do worse to save themselves from collapse or the weakness that surrounds them. The use of hard power (military assets) to solve economic problems signifies one fundamental thing: a weakness in options and self-capacity to resolve the financial situation through the economy.

Occupying the world and the interior using force is an indicator of severe weakness and a loss of creativity for this giant whose movement you hear in the East and the West. The great power will not disappear anytime soon, but it will gradually recede, just as the British Empire did when it weakened economically. The decline of "soft power" (the attractive model that gained the world's trust in the dollar and in the moral legitimacy that has begun to crumble) is the root cause that currently drives it to rely more on hard power and sanctions (the military, threats, and material incentives for collaborators). Resorting to "hard assets" (the military) in crises is akin to the act of a bankrupt person selling his essential assets to survive; which means depleting the future.

Imposing taxes and customs duties and the excessive use of financial sanctions and economic containment operations against countries that sing outside the choir is not evidence of strength as much as it is evidence of an inability to compete; protectionist policies are an indicator of a loss of self-confidence and self-capacity. Most of what we see in actions does not address the economic problem but rather exacerbates it. An example of this is the government's desire to increase the military budget by 50%, or to combat immigration and deportation policies that violate human rights and harm the economy. Closing borders will result in a decline in tourism, exacerbating the problem rather than helping to solve or alleviate it.

The fear of losing hegemony intensifies the economic crisis; as does the failure to recognize changes such as the rise of China as an economic power, India, and other countries that are carving their way towards forming a balance of power that accelerates factors of economic weakness. They also seem to hardly acknowledge the concept of "smart power," which combines both hard and soft power; current policies disrupt the balance of this mix in favor of short-term options that harm the American economy and the subsequent global repercussions.

America has chosen to resort to its assets, which, no matter how long it takes, will be depleted, just as they were in its wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Middle East. Instead of making massive investments in scientific research, education, and infrastructure. And reforming the domestic tax system for the benefit of society as a whole. And renewing alliances through diplomacy and cooperation instead of threats.

These trade wars ignited by Washington, and the imposition of high tariffs, instead of investing energy in innovating better products (real economic competitiveness), have harmed both the American and global economies; the same applies to its resorting to raising (tariffs) and suing competitors (sanctions) to protect outdated products. Economic history shows that protectionist policies, as in the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, often deepen the recession. The danger here is not only America's inability to compete, but that through these measures, it weakens the global trade system that it helped build and which was a major source of its previous dominance.

Thus, it becomes clear that this military giant today moves like a bankrupt trader in the last market; gasping for its remaining hard assets, mortgaging its future to save its decaying present. The loud shouting from Washington, and its insistence on solving every dilemma with the language of torpedoes and financial penalties, is nothing but the whistle of a train slipping off its tracks, trying to convince the world—and itself—that the noise is a sign of strength, while in reality, it is the clearest announcement of emptiness.