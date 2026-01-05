هناك مقولة قديمة جداً أطلقها المهاجرون البريطانيون في بدايات سنة 1800، وهم الذين قطنوا مستعمراتهم الجديدة في أستراليا ونيوزيلندا، والمقولة هي «لأجل كل الشاي في الصين». وهذه مقولة تشير إلى الثراء الفاحش الذي جنته الصين جرّاء احتكارها وقتها لإنتاج الشاي في العالم وكونت الثروة الهائلة والتي جعلتها مطمعاً مباشراً للإمبراطورية البريطانية والتي أعلنت عليها لاحقاً حرباً ممنهجة ولكن غير تقليدية وذلك بإغراق البلاد بالأفيون المخدر وإصابتها بالشلل التام. تذكرت ذلك وأنا أتابع الأخبار المذهلة والصادمة والمتعلقة بما جرى في فنزويلا وخطف رئيسها وزوجته من قبل القوات الخاصة الأمريكية وإيداعهما في سجن خاص بولاية نيويورك. وكشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن أهم أهداف وفوائد ومنافع هذا الحدث بالنسبة للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وهي السيطرة على الدولة صاحبة الاحتياطي النفطي الأكبر في العالم والفرص الاستثمارية لشركات النفط الأمريكية التي تأتي معها.

أهم الأهداف النفطية الأمريكية من تغيير النظام في فنزويلا تتمحور حول السيطرة على أكبر احتياطي نفطي في العالم، واستعادة وصول شركات النفط الأمريكية إلى السوق الفنزويلية بعد مصادرة ممتلكاتها، وتأمين النفوذ في النصف الغربي للكرة الأرضية، واستغلال الخام الفنزويلي بتكلفة منخفضة، مما يعزّز أمن الطاقة والمصالح الاقتصادية الأمريكية، حسبما يرى محللون ومسؤولون أمريكيون وفنزويليون، مع إدراك أن أي تدخل يحمل مخاطر جيوسياسية وعواقب اقتصادية.

فنزويلا تمتلك أكبر احتياطيات نفطية في العالم، وتغيير النظام قد يفتح هذه الاحتياطيات للشركات الأمريكية لاستخراجها، خاصة وأنها تحتاج لاستثمارات ضخمة لإعادة إنعاش الإنتاج.

تهدف واشنطن إلى إلغاء قرارات التأميم واستعادة الشركات النفطية الأمريكية التي طردت، مما يدر مكاسب للاقتصاد الأمريكي.

واستخراج النفط الفنزويلي بتكلفة زهيدة مقارنة بالنفط الصخري الأمريكي يُعد فرصة استثنائية للشركات الأمريكية.

السيطرة على هذه الاحتياطيات الضخمة تزيد من نفوذ الولايات المتحدة على أسواق النفط العالمية وتأمين إمداداتها وبالتالي تعزيز أمنها الطاقوي. تقويض نفوذ روسيا والصين في فنزويلا وأمريكا اللاتينية هو أحد أهم المكتسبات الإضافية لأمريكا من هذا الحدث.

وطبعاً تعزيز السيطرة الأمريكية في «الفناء الخلفي» للولايات المتحدة (أمريكا اللاتينية) يقع ضمن هذا التوجه.

وكذلك استرداد الأصول والممتلكات الأمريكية التي تقول واشنطن إن فنزويلا استولت عليها بشكل غير قانوني.

وهناك تحديات ومخاطر بالنسبة للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لا يمكن إغفالها، فالتدخل العسكري قد يواجه مقاومة إقليمية، ويُنظر إليه كـ«استعمار نفطي».

وهذا التصعيد قد يؤدي إلى ارتفاع أسعار النفط العالمي وتوترات مع قوى كبرى مثل روسيا والصين.

وهناك جدل حول التكاليف المحتملة (الإنسانية، السياسية، الاقتصادية) مقابل المكاسب المحتملة.

مغامرة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في فنزويلا قصة لم تنتهِ بعد وبحاجة لمتابعة دقيقة.