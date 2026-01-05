There is a very old saying that was coined by British immigrants in the early 1800s, who settled in their new colonies in Australia and New Zealand, and the saying is "For all the tea in China." This saying refers to the immense wealth that China amassed at that time due to its monopoly on tea production in the world, which created a vast fortune that made it a direct target for the British Empire, which later declared a systematic but unconventional war on it by flooding the country with opium and rendering it completely paralyzed. I remembered this as I followed the astonishing and shocking news related to what happened in Venezuela, where its president and his wife were kidnapped by American special forces and placed in a private prison in New York State. President Donald Trump revealed the main goals, benefits, and advantages of this event for the United States, which include controlling the country with the largest oil reserves in the world and the investment opportunities for American oil companies that come with it.

The main American oil objectives from the regime change in Venezuela revolve around controlling the largest oil reserves in the world, restoring access for American oil companies to the Venezuelan market after their properties were seized, securing influence in the western hemisphere, and exploiting Venezuelan crude at a low cost, which enhances energy security and American economic interests, according to analysts and American and Venezuelan officials, while recognizing that any intervention carries geopolitical risks and economic consequences.

Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world, and changing the regime could open these reserves to American companies for extraction, especially since they require massive investments to revive production.

Washington aims to cancel nationalization decisions and restore the American oil companies that were expelled, which would yield gains for the American economy.

Extracting Venezuelan oil at a low cost compared to American shale oil is considered an exceptional opportunity for American companies.

Controlling these vast reserves increases the United States' influence over global oil markets and secures its supplies, thus enhancing its energy security. Undermining the influence of Russia and China in Venezuela and Latin America is one of the most significant additional gains for America from this event.

Of course, strengthening American control in the "backyard" of the United States (Latin America) falls within this trend.

Additionally, there is the recovery of American assets and properties that Washington claims Venezuela has illegally seized.

There are challenges and risks for the United States that cannot be overlooked, as military intervention may face regional resistance and be viewed as "oil colonialism."

This escalation could lead to rising global oil prices and tensions with major powers like Russia and China.

There is a debate about the potential costs (human, political, economic) versus the potential gains.

The United States' adventure in Venezuela is a story that is not yet over and requires careful monitoring.