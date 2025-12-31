The late writer Muhammad Hussein Zidan – may God have mercy on him – said, in essence:



The society that forgets its children after their contributions is like one that buries them while they are still alive.



This phrase is not just a fleeting wisdom; rather, it is a true reflection of a reality that silently recurs in many corners of our lives: the forgotten retirement.



And the contribution, which I believe ends with the end of the job, as if a person is only known by their chair, and valued only by their job title!



How much does a retiree suffer from a nameless alienation, not because it was imposed on them by force, but because it came from the closest circles to them: from a society that used to applaud their achievements,



from institutions that were crowded at their doors, and from people who were – after God – a support for them, only to find today that they search for a trace of them and find nothing but silence..



We – unfortunately – excel in celebrating beginnings, but we are poor in honoring endings.



We bid farewell to the employee upon retirement with a piece of paper, and send them off with a dry phrase: “Goodbye,”



then we close the door behind them, as if the years they spent were nothing more than a file archived. Retirement is not the death of abilities, nor an announcement of bankruptcy of minds, but rather a transition from one stage to another, yet society treats it as if it is the end point, not a new beginning.



How many retirees possess experience, opinion, and wisdom, yet we only pay attention to them if we need an old signature or a passing certificate of experience.



Poem in the pain of the forgotten:



O you who planted your life in the path of giving



And carried the concerns of people with sincerity and compassion



When the working hours ended, they turned their backs



And forgot the years, and forgot loyalty



As if history is a file that is closed



And as if kindness has become without reward



Do the days weep for you when they see you alone?



Or does the society that sold its modesty weep?



We are not a burying society... but!



We are not a burying society by nature, but in our practices, we bury without feeling:



We bury values in the hustle of interests, and bury loyalty under the rubble of speed, and bury the person when their usefulness ends.



We need to redefine retirement in our collective consciousness:



And see it as experience, not a burden; as memory, not a weight; as value, not a finished number on the payroll.



Conclusion:



May God have mercy on Muhammad Hussein Zidan, for he pointed his finger at the wound when he said that we bury our children alive.



And the question remains hanging over all our heads:



Will we continue to bury those who gave us their lives, or will we start – from today – to repay the kindness before it is too late..?