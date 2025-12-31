قال الأديب الراحل محمد حسين زيدان – رحمه الله – ما معناه:


إن المجتمع الذي ينسى أبناءه بعد عطائهم، كمن يدفنهم وهم أحياء.


ليست هذه العبارة مجرّد حكمة عابرة، بل إنها مرآة صادقة لواقع يتكرّر بصمت في زوايا كثيرة من حياتنا؛ واقع التقاعد المنسي


والعطاء الذي في اعتقادي ينتهي بانتهاء الوظيفة، وكأن الإنسان لا يُعرَف إلا بكرسيّه، ولا يُقدَّر إلا بمسمّاه الوظيفي!


كم يعاني المتقاعد من غربةٍ لا عنوان لها، لا لأنها فُرضت عليه قهراً، بل لأنها جاءت من أقرب الدوائر إليه: من مجتمعٍ كان يصفّق لإنجازاته،


ومن مؤسساتٍ كانت تزدحم بأبوابه، ومن أشخاصٍ كانوا – بعد الله – عوناً له، فإذا به اليوم يبحث عن أثرٍ لهم فلا يجد منهم سوى الصمت..


نحن – للأسف – بارعون في الاحتفاء بالبدايات، لكننا فقراء في تكريم النهايات.


نُشيِّع الموظف إلى التقاعد بورقة، ونودّعه بعبارة جافة: «مع السلامة»،


ثم نغلق وراءه الباب، وكأن سنواته التي أفناها لم تكن أكثر من ملفٍ أُرشف. إن التقاعد ليس موتاً للقدرات، ولا إعلان إفلاسٍ للعقول، بل هو انتقال من مرحلة إلى مرحلة، لكن المجتمع يتعامل معه كأنه نقطة النهاية، لا بداية جديدة.


كم من متقاعد يملك الخبرة، والرأي، والحكمة، لكننا لا نلتفت إليه إلا إذا احتجنا توقيعاً قديماً أو شهادة خبرة عابرة.


شعر في وجع المنسيين:


يا من زرعْتَ العمرَ في دربِ العطاءْ


وحملتَ همَّ الناسِ صدقاً واحتواءْ


لمّا انتهى وقتُ الدوامِ تنكّروا


ونسوا السنينَ، ونسوا الوفاءْ


كأنما التاريخُ ملفٌّ يُغلقُ


وكأنما المعروفُ صارَ بلا جزاءْ


أتبكيكَ الأيامُ حين تراكَ وحدك؟


أم يبكي المجتمعُ الذي باعَ الحياءْ؟


لسنا مجتمع دفّان... ولكن!


لسنا مجتمع دفّان بطبعنا، لكننا – في ممارساتنا – نمارس الدفن دون أن نشعر:


نَدْفن القيم في زحمة المصالح، وندفن الوفاء تحت ركام السرعة، وندفن الإنسان حين تنتهي فائدته.


نحتاج إلى أن نعيد تعريف التقاعد في وعينا الجمعي:


وأن نراه خبرة لا حملاً، وذاكرة لا عبئاً، وقيمة لا رقماً منتهياً في كشف الرواتب.


خاتمة:


رحم الله محمد حسين زيدان، فقد وضع إصبعه على الجرح حين قال إننا ندفن أبناءنا أحياء.


ويبقى السؤال معلّقاً فوق رؤوسنا جميعاً:


هل سنستمر في دفن من أعطونا أعمارهم، أم سنبدأ – من اليوم – في ردّ الجميل قبل فوات الأوان..؟!