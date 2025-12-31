In 1774, a work was published in Germany that had an impact rarely achieved by a novel.

That year, Goethe published the novel "The Sorrows of Young Werther," which achieved massive sales, leading to a rise in literary book sales, but it also brought with it a wave of suicides, after which it was subjected to censorship, with claims that the novel caused readers a psychological phenomenon.

The novel "The Sorrows of Young Werther" achieved immediate success upon its release and was reprinted three times within a few months.

The events of the novel revolve around the protagonist, a young artist with a sensitive personality, who falls in love with a beautiful girl who is already engaged.

Werther, who faced the girl's rejection, ultimately ended his life by shooting himself.

The novel became a fashionable trend and a widely popular classic, leading to the spread of character costumes, the sale of "Eau de Werther" perfumes, and ceramic figurines of the characters.

The novel also sparked a wave of suicides across Europe, with hundreds of young people taking their lives out of love, imitating the character of Werther.

This prompted many countries, including Germany, Italy, and Denmark, to ban the work, considering it "incitement to suicide" and a work that could "shock the weak and women."

Even today, the term "Werther Effect" is used in psychology to describe the imitation of suicidal behavior. It is known that after the deaths of stars like Marilyn Monroe and Kurt Cobain, there was an increase in copycat suicides, leading to changes in how such news is covered.

Goethe never imagined the impact and consequences that would result from his work. For this reason, years later, he revised his work, attributing Werther's decision to mental illness, and directing this warning to the reader through Werther himself: "Be a man and do not follow my example."

In the translated Arabic version, I do not remember this warning.