في عام 1774، نُشر عمل في ألمانيا أحدث تأثيراً نادراً ما يحدثه عمل روائي.

‏في ذلك العام، نشر غوته رواية «آلام فارتر»، وهي رواية حقّقت مبيعات هائلة، وارتفعت بسببها مبيعات الكتب الأدبية، لكنها جلبت معها موجة من حالات الانتحار، ثم خضعت للرقابة، وقيل حينها إن الرواية تسبّبت للقراء بظاهرة نفسية.

‏حقّقت رواية «آلام فارتر» نجاحاً فورياً عند نشرها، وأعيدت طباعتها ثلاث مرات في غضون بضعة أشهر.

‏أما أحداث الرواية فهي أن البطل وهو فنان شاب ذو شخصية حسّاسة، يقع في حب فتاة جميلة مخطوبة بالفعل.

‏فارتر، الذي واجه رفض الفتاة، انتهى به الأمر إلى إنهاء حياته بإطلاق النار على نفسه.

‏أصبحت الرواية موضة رائجة وعملاً كلاسيكياً ذا شعبية كبيرة، مما أدّى إلى انتشار ملابس الشخصيات وبيع عطور «أو دو فارتر» وتماثيل خزفية للشخصيات.

‏كما أثارت الرواية موجة من حالات الانتحار في جميع أنحاء أوروبا. فقد أقدم مئات الشباب على الانتحار بدافع الحب، مقلدين بذلك شخصية فارتر.

‏وقد دفع هذا الأمر العديد من الدول، بما في ذلك ألمانيا وإيطاليا والدنمارك، إلى حظر هذا العمل، معتبرة إياه «تحريضاً على الانتحار» وبأنه عمل يمكن أن «يصدم الضعفاء والنساء».

‏حتى اليوم، يُستخدم مصطلح «تأثير فارتر» في علم النفس لوصف تقليد السلوك الانتحاري. ومن المعروف أنه بعد وفاة نجوم مثل مارلين مونرو وكورت كوبين، ازدادت حالات الانتحار المقلدة، مما أدّى إلى تغييرات في كيفية تغطية هذه الأخبار.

‏لم يتخيل غوته قط الأثر والعواقب التي ستترتب على عمله. ولهذا السبب، قام بعد سنوات بتنقيح عمله، عازياً قرار فارتر إلى مرض عقلي، وموجّهاً هذا التحذير للقارئ على لسان فارتر بنفسه: «كن رجلاً ولا تحذو حذوي».

في النسخة العربية المترجمة لا أتذكر هذا التحذير.