تتعقّد الأزمات وتستعصي على الحلول عندما يتم التعامل مع كل أزمة بمفردها، وبمعزل عمّا سواها من أزمات لها ربما ذات الجذور ويقف وراءها ذات المتسببين حتى لو اختلفت الظروف.

الأوروبيون هم المتسببون بأزمة فلسطين والأزمة الأوكرانية وهم المتسببون بالكثير من أزمات العالم. والأوروبيون لا يزالون يقفون وراء معاناة الفلسطينيين وهم من لا يزالون يقفون وراء معاناة الأوكرانيين. الأوروبيون يرمون بأزماتهم تاريخياً على الآخرين، ظناً منهم أنهم نجحوا بالتخلص من الأزمة وكعقيدة سياسية لديهم وهي إشغال جيرانهم وإغراقهم بمشكلات لا تنتهي، ليعيش الأوروبيون وأوروبا بأمن وسلام، وليحترق بعد ذلك العالم. ليس مهماً ما يعانيه الشعب الفلسطيني أو الشعب الأوكراني، طالما أن الأول يخلّص أوروبا من اليهود والثاني يشاغل الروس ويستنزفهم!

ما يعانيه الشعب الفلسطيني والشعب الأوكراني والعديد من شعوب العالم هو في الأصل نتيجة مباشرة لعدم محاسبة الأوروبيين عما تسبّبوا به إبان الحقبة الاستعمارية لتلك الشعوب والدول وما ارتكبوه بحقهم من فظاعات يندى لها الجبين، ونتيجة طبيعية لعدم إلزام المجتمع الدولي للمستعمرين الأوروبيين بالاعتراف بمسؤوليتهم عن كل الفظاعات التي ارتكبوها وإلزامهم بدفع تعويضات عن كل ما تعرّضت له تلك الشعوب المنكوبة ولا تزال تعانيه إلى اليوم وفي المستقبل. وهذا ما يفسر تمترس الأوروبيين خلف أسوار ما يسمى الاتحاد الأوروبي وحلف الناتو وذلك للحيلولة دون فتح ملف الاستعمار الأوروبي والذي لو فُتح لأصبحت الدول الأوروبية لا تختلف عن دول العالم الثالث.

عندما ضاقت المجتمعات الأوروبية ذرعاً باليهود، تخلصوا منهم تحت شعار وطن قومي لليهود في فلسطين، على حساب الشعب الفلسطيني الأصلي والأصيل، ليشغلوا ويشاغلوا العرب والمسلمين في ديارهم، لكي ينعم الأوروبيون بما سرقوه مادياً ومعنوياً، وليحترق بعد ذلك العرب والمسلمون. وعندما ضاقت أوروبا بمشكلاتها الاقتصادية وأزماتها الأمنية، افتعلوا الأزمة الأوكرانية وأحرقوا الأوكرانيين في سبيل إشغال مجتمعاتهم عن المشكلات الحقيقية ولمشاغلة روسيا واستنزافها.

ستستمر معاناة الشعب الفلسطيني وستستمر معاناة الشعب الأوكراني، ما دام الاتحاد الأوروبي وحلف الناتو قائمين. والأمل كل الأمل هو بتفكيك المنظومات الأوروبية، لينعم العالم الجديد بالأمن والسلام والازدهار بعيداً عن المكائد والحيل والألغام التي يضعها الأوروبيون في طريق أي حل تقوم به الإدارة الأمريكية للأزمة الروسية الأوكرانية.

من هنا، يرى كثير من المحللين والمهتمين، أن الأزمة بين الأوروبيين والأمريكيين في الملف الأوكراني، مرشحة لأن تتفاقم، وهو ما قد يسفر عاجلاً أو آجلاً إلى تفكك حلف الناتو، وهو ما جاء على لسان بعض مسؤولين أمريكيين، بل إن الاتحاد الأوروبي نفسه مرشح للتفكك وتقويض هذه المنظومة المهترئة اقتصادياً وسياسياً إلا من العقلية الاستعمارية العنصرية. ناهيك عمّا تعانيه دول الاتحاد الأوروبي من تحديات حقيقية تتمثّل بالتراجع الحاد في نسبة المواليد والخصوبة إلى ما دون المستويات الطبيعية، بجانب تنامي معدلات المهاجرين ونسب اللاجئين الذين يعتقد أن تهيمن نسبتهم خلال السنوات القادمة على أعداد السكان في دول الاتحاد.

لعل الإدارة الأمريكية تدرك قبل فوات الأوان وقبل انتهاء فترة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، الذي يبدو أنه متحمس لإنهاء أكبر عدد من الحروب والأزمات خلال فترة رئاسته، أن الحل الجذري والحقيقي للأزمة الفلسطينية لا يكون إلا بترحيل ونقل وإعادة الإسرائيليين من فلسطين إلى بلدانهم الأوروبية في أوكرانيا وبولندا وروسيا البيضاء وإيطاليا وغيرها، لكي تعود نسبة السكان الأوروبيين في أوروبا إلى وضعها الطبيعي، من خلال إعادة ما يسمى بالإسرائيليين إلى بلدانهم الحقيقية في أوروبا، بعيداً عن بلاد العرب والمسلمين التي يشعر الكيان بالخوف والرعب للبقاء بينهم محتلاً لبلدانهم، ولكي تنعم أوروبا بمعدلات مواليد طبيعية من السكان الأوروبيين الأصليين مقارنة بأعداد المهاجرين واللاجئين الأجانب المرشحة أعدادهم للتزايد في ظل التناقص الحاد للمواليد والخصوبة بين الأوروبيين الأصليين في عدد من الدول الأوروبية، ولكي تنعم في المقابل فلسطين والوطن العربي بالأمن والسلام والاستقرار والرخاء والازدهار بعيداً عن تلك العناصر الإجرامية التي لا يمكن أن تعيش في مجتمعات طبيعية ولا يمكن أن يتقبلها ويتعايش معها أي مجتمع بشري سوي لشدة عنصريتها وإجرامها وخطورتها على العالم.