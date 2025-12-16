Crises become more complicated and resistant to solutions when each crisis is dealt with individually, in isolation from other crises that may have similar roots and the same perpetrators, even if the circumstances differ.

The Europeans are responsible for the Palestinian crisis and the Ukrainian crisis, and they are behind many of the world's crises. Europeans continue to stand behind the suffering of the Palestinians and are still behind the suffering of the Ukrainians. Historically, Europeans have shifted their crises onto others, believing that they have succeeded in getting rid of the crisis, as part of a political doctrine of theirs to occupy their neighbors and drown them in endless problems, so that Europeans and Europe can live in security and peace, while the world burns afterward. What the Palestinian people or the Ukrainian people suffer is not important, as long as the former frees Europe from the Jews and the latter occupies the Russians and drains them!

What the Palestinian people, the Ukrainian people, and many peoples of the world suffer is essentially a direct result of the lack of accountability for Europeans for what they caused during the colonial era for those peoples and nations, and the atrocities they committed against them that are shameful to mention. It is also a natural result of the international community's failure to compel European colonizers to acknowledge their responsibility for all the atrocities they committed and to obligate them to pay reparations for everything those afflicted peoples have endured and continue to suffer today and in the future. This explains the Europeans' entrenchment behind the walls of what is called the European Union and NATO, to prevent the opening of the European colonial file, which, if opened, would make European countries no different from third-world countries.

When European societies became fed up with the Jews, they got rid of them under the banner of a national homeland for the Jews in Palestine, at the expense of the original and authentic Palestinian people, to occupy and distract the Arabs and Muslims in their lands, so that Europeans could enjoy what they stole materially and morally, while the Arabs and Muslims would burn afterward. And when Europe became overwhelmed with its economic problems and security crises, they fabricated the Ukrainian crisis and burned the Ukrainians to distract their societies from the real problems and to occupy Russia and drain it.

The suffering of the Palestinian people and the suffering of the Ukrainian people will continue as long as the European Union and NATO exist. The hope, all hope, is in dismantling the European systems, so that the new world can enjoy security, peace, and prosperity away from the schemes, tricks, and mines that Europeans place in the path of any solution proposed by the American administration for the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

From here, many analysts and interested parties see that the crisis between Europeans and Americans regarding the Ukrainian file is likely to escalate, which may sooner or later lead to the disintegration of NATO, as some American officials have indicated. Moreover, the European Union itself is likely to disintegrate and undermine this economically and politically decayed system, except for the colonial and racist mentality. Not to mention the real challenges faced by EU countries, represented by the sharp decline in birth and fertility rates below natural levels, alongside the rising rates of migrants and refugees, whose proportion is believed to dominate the population numbers in EU countries in the coming years.

Perhaps the American administration will realize before it is too late and before the end of President Donald Trump's term, who seems eager to end as many wars and crises as possible during his presidency, that the only radical and true solution to the Palestinian crisis is to relocate and transfer the Israelis from Palestine to their European countries in Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Italy, and others, so that the proportion of European populations in Europe can return to its natural state, by returning what are called Israelis to their true countries in Europe, far from the lands of Arabs and Muslims, where the entity feels fear and terror to remain among them occupying their lands. This way, Europe can enjoy natural birth rates of original European populations compared to the numbers of foreign migrants and refugees, whose numbers are expected to increase amid the sharp decline in births and fertility among original Europeans in several European countries. In turn, Palestine and the Arab homeland can enjoy security, peace, stability, prosperity, and flourishing away from those criminal elements that cannot live in normal societies and that no healthy human community can accept or coexist with due to their extreme racism, criminality, and danger to the world.