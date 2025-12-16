تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
قرأت قبل فترة حواراً مع الأستاذ غسان سلامة وزير الثقافة اللبناني المخضرم، الذي أمضى عقوداً من الاشتغال بالثقافة، أكاديمياً ومسؤولاً وفاعلاً في المجال الثقافي العام، أعجبتني فيه عبارة لافتة عندما قال إن اقتصاد الثقافة في لبنان بالمعنى الشامل والطيف الواسع لمكوّنات الثقافة، أدباً وتأريخاً وفناً وتراثاً، هو اقتصاد أكبر من الاقتصاد الزراعي إذا ما تم استثماره وتفعيل كل عناصره بكفاءة، وطرح الوزير سلامة مبرراته وحيثياته التي تدعم رأيه، مع أنه يتحدث عن لبنان، ذي البيئة الزراعية الخصبة.
خطر على بالي حوار الوزير سلامة وأنا أتأمل الحراك الثقافي المتنوّع الذي أصبحت تركّز عليه المملكة في كل ما له علاقة بمفهوم الثقافة ودلالاتها وتجلياتها، من آثار وفنون وألوان غنائية وأدائية ومسرح ومعارض تشكيلية وعروض تراثية، وصناعة سينمائية، ومهرجانات متنوعة، واحتفاء بالموروث في نواحٍ كثيرة مثل الأطعمة والأزياء والحرف التقليدية، وكثير غير ذلك من التنوّع الثري الذي تزخر به كل مناطق المملكة.
لكن الالتفاتة الذكية كانت في عقد مؤتمر الاستثمار الثقافي في مدينة الرياض خلال شهر سبتمبر برعاية ولي العهد، مما يؤكد أن هذا النوع من الاستثمار أصبح توجهاً استراتيجياً حقيقياً ضمن أهداف الرؤية الوطنية، وهذا شيء يبعث البهجة ويدل على أن هذا المسار يحظى بذات القدر من الاهتمام الذي تحظى به بقية مسارات الاقتصاد.
دول كثيرة يعتمد الجزء الأكبر من دخلها القومي على الجذب الثقافي، وأكرر أن الثقافي هو كل ما يندرج تحت هذا المسمى بمعناه الواسع. ونحن في مملكتنا الشاسعة بمناطقها المختلفة ذات التنوّع الثري المتميّز في كل شيء ثقافي عبر كل العصور، نستطيع فعلاً أن يكون لنا كعبٌ عالٍ في الاستثمار الثقافي؛ نظراً لوجود خصوصية لمكوّنات ثقافية لدينا غير موجودة في بلدان أخرى، أثبتت خلال فترة قصيرة قدرتها على إبهار العالم.
لدينا الكثير الكثير مما يمكن استثماره في هذا المجال، فليستمر التركيز عليه كبيراً كما يستحق.
I recently read an interview with the seasoned Lebanese Minister of Culture, Ghassan Salameh, who has spent decades working in the field of culture, both academically and as a responsible figure and active participant in the public cultural sphere. I was struck by a notable phrase when he said that the cultural economy in Lebanon, in the broad sense and wide spectrum of cultural components—literature, history, art, and heritage—is an economy larger than the agricultural economy if all its elements are invested in and activated efficiently. Minister Salameh presented his justifications and the details supporting his opinion, even though he was speaking about Lebanon, which has a fertile agricultural environment.
Minister Salameh's dialogue came to my mind as I reflected on the diverse cultural movement that the Kingdom has begun to focus on regarding everything related to the concept of culture, its meanings, and manifestations, including antiquities, arts, musical and performance genres, theater, visual arts exhibitions, heritage shows, film production, various festivals, and celebrating heritage in many aspects such as food, fashion, and traditional crafts, along with much more of the rich diversity that all regions of the Kingdom boast.
However, the clever highlight was the holding of the Cultural Investment Conference in Riyadh during September under the patronage of the Crown Prince, which confirms that this type of investment has become a true strategic direction within the objectives of the national vision. This is something that brings joy and indicates that this path receives the same level of attention as other economic paths.
Many countries rely heavily on cultural attraction for a significant portion of their national income, and I reiterate that "cultural" encompasses everything that falls under this term in its broad sense. In our vast Kingdom, with its diverse regions that have a unique rich diversity in all things cultural throughout the ages, we can indeed have a high stake in cultural investment; due to the uniqueness of our cultural components that are not found in other countries, which have proven their ability to amaze the world in a short period.
We have so much that can be invested in this field, so let the focus on it continue to be as significant as it deserves.