I recently read an interview with the seasoned Lebanese Minister of Culture, Ghassan Salameh, who has spent decades working in the field of culture, both academically and as a responsible figure and active participant in the public cultural sphere. I was struck by a notable phrase when he said that the cultural economy in Lebanon, in the broad sense and wide spectrum of cultural components—literature, history, art, and heritage—is an economy larger than the agricultural economy if all its elements are invested in and activated efficiently. Minister Salameh presented his justifications and the details supporting his opinion, even though he was speaking about Lebanon, which has a fertile agricultural environment.

Minister Salameh's dialogue came to my mind as I reflected on the diverse cultural movement that the Kingdom has begun to focus on regarding everything related to the concept of culture, its meanings, and manifestations, including antiquities, arts, musical and performance genres, theater, visual arts exhibitions, heritage shows, film production, various festivals, and celebrating heritage in many aspects such as food, fashion, and traditional crafts, along with much more of the rich diversity that all regions of the Kingdom boast.

However, the clever highlight was the holding of the Cultural Investment Conference in Riyadh during September under the patronage of the Crown Prince, which confirms that this type of investment has become a true strategic direction within the objectives of the national vision. This is something that brings joy and indicates that this path receives the same level of attention as other economic paths.

Many countries rely heavily on cultural attraction for a significant portion of their national income, and I reiterate that "cultural" encompasses everything that falls under this term in its broad sense. In our vast Kingdom, with its diverse regions that have a unique rich diversity in all things cultural throughout the ages, we can indeed have a high stake in cultural investment; due to the uniqueness of our cultural components that are not found in other countries, which have proven their ability to amaze the world in a short period.

We have so much that can be invested in this field, so let the focus on it continue to be as significant as it deserves.