قرأت قبل فترة حواراً مع الأستاذ غسان سلامة وزير الثقافة اللبناني المخضرم، الذي أمضى عقوداً من الاشتغال بالثقافة، أكاديمياً ومسؤولاً وفاعلاً في المجال الثقافي العام، أعجبتني فيه عبارة لافتة عندما قال إن اقتصاد الثقافة في لبنان بالمعنى الشامل والطيف الواسع لمكوّنات الثقافة، أدباً وتأريخاً وفناً وتراثاً، هو اقتصاد أكبر من الاقتصاد الزراعي إذا ما تم استثماره وتفعيل كل عناصره بكفاءة، وطرح الوزير سلامة مبرراته وحيثياته التي تدعم رأيه، مع أنه يتحدث عن لبنان، ذي البيئة الزراعية الخصبة.

خطر على بالي حوار الوزير سلامة وأنا أتأمل الحراك الثقافي المتنوّع الذي أصبحت تركّز عليه المملكة في كل ما له علاقة بمفهوم الثقافة ودلالاتها وتجلياتها، من آثار وفنون وألوان غنائية وأدائية ومسرح ومعارض تشكيلية وعروض تراثية، وصناعة سينمائية، ومهرجانات متنوعة، واحتفاء بالموروث في نواحٍ كثيرة مثل الأطعمة والأزياء والحرف التقليدية، وكثير غير ذلك من التنوّع الثري الذي تزخر به كل مناطق المملكة.

لكن الالتفاتة الذكية كانت في عقد مؤتمر الاستثمار الثقافي في مدينة الرياض خلال شهر سبتمبر برعاية ولي العهد، مما يؤكد أن هذا النوع من الاستثمار أصبح توجهاً استراتيجياً حقيقياً ضمن أهداف الرؤية الوطنية، وهذا شيء يبعث البهجة ويدل على أن هذا المسار يحظى بذات القدر من الاهتمام الذي تحظى به بقية مسارات الاقتصاد.

دول كثيرة يعتمد الجزء الأكبر من دخلها القومي على الجذب الثقافي، وأكرر أن الثقافي هو كل ما يندرج تحت هذا المسمى بمعناه الواسع. ونحن في مملكتنا الشاسعة بمناطقها المختلفة ذات التنوّع الثري المتميّز في كل شيء ثقافي عبر كل العصور، نستطيع فعلاً أن يكون لنا كعبٌ عالٍ في الاستثمار الثقافي؛ نظراً لوجود خصوصية لمكوّنات ثقافية لدينا غير موجودة في بلدان أخرى، أثبتت خلال فترة قصيرة قدرتها على إبهار العالم.

لدينا الكثير الكثير مما يمكن استثماره في هذا المجال، فليستمر التركيز عليه كبيراً كما يستحق.