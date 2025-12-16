الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية أعلنت بداية هذا الشهر عن إستراتيجية جديدة للأمن القومي، تقوم أساساً على مبدأ الرئيس ترمب الأساسي المعلن (أمريكا أولاً)، بتفسير جديد لإستراتيجية العزلة، التي تلقى قبولاً واسعاً من الشعب الأمريكي، وكذا مؤسسات النظام السياسي، الرسمية منها وغير الرسمية.

لا تعني، هذه الإستراتيجية الجديدة، الانسحاب من مسرح السياسة الدولية بالكلية، كما هو الحال في فترة ما بين الحربين العالميتين، وقبل ذلك، لكن خفض تكلفة التواجد الأمريكي على المسرح الدولي، إلى أدنى مستوى ممكن، مع السعي لرفع عائدات هذا التواجد، إلى أقصى مدى ممكن، مع الاحتفاظ، في كل الأحوال بقوة إستراتيجية رادعة، ليس بالضرورة مصمّمة لتتطوّر إلى حرب كونية ثالثة، لكن تجعل الخيار العسكري الإستراتيجي، في أدنى مستوياته، باتباع إستراتيجية ردع، كفء وفعّالة، مما يعزّز من هيبة الولايات المتحدة الكونية، ومضاعفة إحكام قبضتها على النظام الدولي، بسيادة سلام أمريكي يخضع له الأعداء والمنافسون الدوليون، وليس فقط الحلفاء والأصدقاء الأقربون.

إستراتيجية العزلة هذه، ليست بجديدة، بالمطلق. تجد جذورها التاريخية، في مبدأ الرئيس الأمريكي الخامس جيمس مونرو عندما أعلنت الولايات المتحدة حمى أمنها القومي، في العالم الجديد، وحظرت أي اقتراب منه من قبل أي قوة دولية تأتي من العالم القديم. كان أبرز تفعيل لهذه الإستراتيجية الأمنية الصارمة في أزمة الصواريخ النووية السوفيتية في كوبا، أكتوبر ١٩٦٢.

أيضاً: ما يجعل هذه الإستراتيجية الجديدة للأمن القومي الأمريكي، كونها تتبع عزلة نشطة وشرسة، لتحقيق شعار أمريكا أولاً، على مسرح السياسة الدولية، امتداداً لتطبيقاتها في الداخل. أشد أعداء أمريكا، من وجهة نظر الرئيس ترمب هم: أعداء الداخل وليس الخارج. التخلّص من أعداء الداخل، من وجهة نظره، حتى ولو على حساب الديمقراطية.

لذا: فإن عزلة الولايات المتحدة الجديدة هذه، في عهد ما بعد الهيمنة الكونية التقليدية، تقوم أساساً على تعزيز مكانة الهيمنة الكونية الأمريكية، دون قتال، هذه المرة. هذا يقتضي من وجهة الرئيس ترمب، إعادة ترتيب للأولويات، مع إعادة تنظيم لموارد القوة الإستراتيجية الأمريكية، وصولاً إلى خلق قوة كونية ضاربة، بأقل تكلفة ممكنة، وبأكثر عائد متوقع.

بالتبعية: هذا لا يتم إلا بإعادة النظر في خريطة تحالفات الولايات المتحدة الخارجية، بل حتى في إعادة النظر، في قائمة أعدائها وخصومها التقليديين، الذين كانوا يشكّلون معها نظام الأمم المتحدة (الحالي). الولايات المتحدة، تاريخياً: أُجبرت على التخلي عن إستراتيجية عزلتها التاريخية، في فترة ما بين الحربين العظميين، بعد أن ترسّخ في أذهان قادتها ومنظروها السياسيون، أن الخطر الإستراتيجي على أمنها وحماية حماها الإستراتيجي في العالم الجديد، يأتي عبر المحيطين الهادي والأطلسي، ولا يمكن تحييد هذا الخطر الإستراتيجي، إلا بالانخراط التداخلي النشط على مسرح السياسة الدولية، وعلى الولايات المتحدة، بالتبعية: أن تتكفل بتحمّل وصبر أعباء هذا الانخراط الناعم (المُكْلِف) على مسرح السياسة الدولية.

هذا الأمر، لم يعد محتملاً، بأي شكل من الأشكال. على واشنطن في هذه المرة أن تعيد ترتيب قائمة حلفائها وأعدائها وخصومها المحتملين.. وأن تعيد تموضع قواتها الإستراتيجية الضاربة، على مسرح السياسة. الولايات المتحدة، عليها في هذه المرحلة أن تتخلص من تكلفة حماية حلفائها في أوروبا، حتى لو تطلب الأمر الانسحاب من معاهدة حلف شمال الأطلسي، الذي حدد له في الإستراتيجية الجديدة، نهاية ٢٠٢٧. إدارة الرئيس ترمب لم تعد ترى في روسيا عدواً لها، بل في هذه المرحلة، هي الصين، التي لا يجب التعامل معها بموازين القوة الإستراتيجية الضاربة، بقدر ما يجب التعامل معها بموازين القوة غير التقليدية (الناعمة)، لكنها ليست بالضرورة خالية من المخالب والأنياب، في ميادين الاقتصاد.. والتكنولوجيا المتقدمة.. والذكاء الاصطناعي.. وسلاسل الإمداد.. وباتباع تجارة خارجية حمائية، مع الاحتفاظ - في كل الأوقات - بإمكانات إستراتيجية غير تقليدية رادعة.

الرئيس ترمب، في حقيقة الأمر، يدعو ويعمل إلى إيجاد إستراتيجية للأمن القومي الأمريكي، تقوم على عزلة، لتحقيق أقصى معدلات الأمن الإستراتيجي للولايات المتحدة، مع تحقيق أكبر عائد من مكانتها المهيمنة الكونية الرفيعة، دونما حاجة لدفع تكلفة باهظة لهذه الإستراتيجية الجديدة.

السؤال هنا: هل هذه الإستراتيجية الجديدة للأمن القومي الأمريكي، ستكون عامل استقرار للنظام الدولي الجديد الذي يريد الرئيس ترمب أن يتسيّد به العالم، أم تراه سيهز أركان السلام والأمن الدوليين من جذورهما. العالم أكبر من أن تتحكم فيه حصرياً قوة أممية واحدة.. ومهما بلغت طموحات زعامة تاريخية، بعينها. التوازن لا السيطرة المطلقة، ما كان يحكم الأنظمة الدولية المتعاقبة، عبر التاريخ.