The United States of America announced earlier this month a new national security strategy, fundamentally based on President Trump's declared core principle (America First), with a new interpretation of the strategy of isolation, which has received wide acceptance from the American public, as well as from both official and unofficial political institutions.

This new strategy does not mean a complete withdrawal from the international political stage, as was the case during the interwar period and before that, but rather aims to reduce the cost of American presence on the international stage to the lowest possible level, while seeking to maximize the returns from this presence to the greatest extent possible, all while maintaining a strategically deterrent force that is not necessarily designed to escalate into a third world war, but makes the strategic military option at its lowest levels, by following an efficient and effective deterrence strategy, which enhances the global prestige of the United States and tightens its grip on the international system, establishing an American peace that subjugates enemies and international competitors, not just allies and close friends.

This strategy of isolation is not entirely new. Its historical roots can be traced back to the principle of the fifth American president, James Monroe, when the United States declared its national security fever in the New World and prohibited any approach to it by any international power coming from the Old World. The most notable activation of this strict security strategy was during the Soviet nuclear missile crisis in Cuba in October 1962.

Moreover, what makes this new American national security strategy follow an active and fierce isolation to achieve the slogan America First on the international political stage is an extension of its applications domestically. The fiercest enemies of America, from President Trump's perspective, are the enemies within, not those outside. Eliminating domestic enemies, in his view, even at the expense of democracy.

Thus, this new isolation of the United States, in the era after traditional global hegemony, is fundamentally based on enhancing the position of American global hegemony without fighting this time. This requires, from President Trump's viewpoint, a rearrangement of priorities, along with a reorganization of American strategic power resources, leading to the creation of a striking global power at the lowest possible cost and with the highest expected return.

Consequently, this can only be achieved by reconsidering the map of the United States' external alliances, and even reevaluating its list of traditional enemies and adversaries, who have formed with it the current United Nations system. Historically, the United States was forced to abandon its historical isolation strategy during the interwar period after it became firmly established in the minds of its leaders and political theorists that the strategic threat to its security and the protection of its strategic sanctuary in the New World came from across the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, and this strategic threat could only be neutralized through active intermingling on the international political stage, and consequently, the United States had to bear the burdens of this soft (costly) engagement on the international political stage.

This situation is no longer bearable in any way. Washington must this time rearrange its list of allies, enemies, and potential adversaries and reposition its striking strategic forces on the political stage. The United States must, at this stage, rid itself of the cost of protecting its allies in Europe, even if it requires withdrawing from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which is set to end in the new strategy by the end of 2027. The Trump administration no longer sees Russia as an enemy; rather, at this stage, it is China, which should not be dealt with using the measures of striking strategic power, but rather with the measures of non-traditional (soft) power, though it is not necessarily devoid of claws and fangs in the fields of economy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and supply chains, while following a protective foreign trade policy, always retaining non-traditional strategic deterrent capabilities.

President Trump, in fact, is calling for and working towards creating a national security strategy for the United States based on isolation, to achieve the highest rates of strategic security for the United States, while maximizing the return from its high global dominant status, without the need to incur high costs for this new strategy.

The question here is: Will this new American national security strategy be a stabilizing factor for the new international system that President Trump wants to dominate the world with, or will it shake the foundations of international peace and security to their roots? The world is too big to be exclusively controlled by a single international power, no matter how high the ambitions of a particular historical leadership may be. Balance, not absolute control, has governed successive international systems throughout history.