The announcement by "Cyberani," one of Aramco's digital companies specializing in cybersecurity services and solutions, confirms its achievement of a perfect score of "100%" in detecting seven key offensive tactics in the MITRE ATT&CK evaluations. This marks a significant milestone for the Kingdom in the field of cybersecurity and the protection of industrial environments and sensitive infrastructure!

The results achieved within the MITRE ATT&CK framework, which is considered an advanced technical assessment based on simulating the behavior of threat actors, were: 100% in information gathering techniques, 100% in access credential techniques, 100% in data theft techniques, 100% in internal movement techniques of attacks, 100% in persistence techniques, and 100% in reconnaissance activities. These results are proof that we have high capabilities in protecting the national cyberspace and complete effectiveness in enhancing its security, not to mention our presence in the cybersecurity landscape as a leading and unprecedented global center in the region, as well as the Kingdom's advancement in cybersecurity innovations on the international level!

This outstanding technical performance in the evaluations has granted Cyberani a seat on the advisory council for MITRE ATT&CK evaluations, allowing it to play a role in developing and improving future assessment methodologies and aligning assessment mechanisms with the needs of cybersecurity defense systems in the region and the world. It also solidifies the Kingdom's role in actively contributing to shaping the future of cybersecurity globally!

In short, the Kingdom has not only relied on the expertise of its citizens to develop and enhance its capabilities in protecting its cybersecurity but has also advanced to become a key player on the international stage in innovating cybersecurity solutions and shaping the future of cybersecurity!