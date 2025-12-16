يؤكد إعلان «سيبراني» إحدى شركات أرامكو الرقمية والمتخصصة في خدمات وحلول الأمن السيبراني، وتحقيقها للعلامة الكاملة «١٠٠٪»؜ في اكتشاف سبعة تكتيكات هجومية رئيسية في تقييمات MITRE ATT&CK التقدم السيبراني، الذي بلغته المملكة في مجال الأمن السيبراني وحماية البيئات الصناعية والبنى التحتية الحساسة !

النتائج المتحققة ضمن إطار MITRE ATT&CK، التي تعد تقييماً تقنياً متقدماً، يعتمد على محاكاة سلوك الجهات المهددة في الواقع كانت: ١٠٠٪ من أساليب جمع المعلومات، ١٠٠٪ من أساليب الوصول لبيانات الدخول، ١٠٠٪ من أساليب سرقة البيانات، ١٠٠٪ من أساليب الحركة الداخلية للهجمات، ١٠٠٪ من أساليب التواجد المستمر، ١٠٠٪ من أنشطة الاستطلاع، هي برهان على أن لدينا قدرات عالية في حماية الفضاء السيبراني الوطني، وفاعلية تامة لتعزيز أمنه، ناهيك عن الحضور في مشهد الأمن السيبراني كمركز عالمي متقدم وغير مسبوق على مستوى المنطقة، وتقدم المملكة في مجالات الابتكارات السيبرانية على المستوى الدولي !

فهذا الأداء الفني الباهر في التقييمات، منح سيبراني مقعداً ضمن المجلس الاستشاري في تقييمات MITRE ATT&CK، لتلعب دوراً في تطوير وتحسين منهجيات دورات التقييم المستقبلية، ومواءمة آليات التقييم مع احتياجات منظومات الدفاع السيبراني في المنطقة والعالم، كما أنها ترسخ دور المملكة في المساهمة الفاعلة في تشكيل مستقبل الأمن السيبراني عالمياً !

باختصار.. لم تكتفِ المملكة بخبرات أبنائها بتطوير وتعزيز قدراتها على حماية أمنها السيبراني وحسب، بل تقدمت لتكون لاعباً أساسياً على المستوى الدولي في ابتكار الحلول السيبرانية ورسم مستقبل الأمن السيبراني !