تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
يؤكد إعلان «سيبراني» إحدى شركات أرامكو الرقمية والمتخصصة في خدمات وحلول الأمن السيبراني، وتحقيقها للعلامة الكاملة «١٠٠٪» في اكتشاف سبعة تكتيكات هجومية رئيسية في تقييمات MITRE ATT&CK التقدم السيبراني، الذي بلغته المملكة في مجال الأمن السيبراني وحماية البيئات الصناعية والبنى التحتية الحساسة !
النتائج المتحققة ضمن إطار MITRE ATT&CK، التي تعد تقييماً تقنياً متقدماً، يعتمد على محاكاة سلوك الجهات المهددة في الواقع كانت: ١٠٠٪ من أساليب جمع المعلومات، ١٠٠٪ من أساليب الوصول لبيانات الدخول، ١٠٠٪ من أساليب سرقة البيانات، ١٠٠٪ من أساليب الحركة الداخلية للهجمات، ١٠٠٪ من أساليب التواجد المستمر، ١٠٠٪ من أنشطة الاستطلاع، هي برهان على أن لدينا قدرات عالية في حماية الفضاء السيبراني الوطني، وفاعلية تامة لتعزيز أمنه، ناهيك عن الحضور في مشهد الأمن السيبراني كمركز عالمي متقدم وغير مسبوق على مستوى المنطقة، وتقدم المملكة في مجالات الابتكارات السيبرانية على المستوى الدولي !
فهذا الأداء الفني الباهر في التقييمات، منح سيبراني مقعداً ضمن المجلس الاستشاري في تقييمات MITRE ATT&CK، لتلعب دوراً في تطوير وتحسين منهجيات دورات التقييم المستقبلية، ومواءمة آليات التقييم مع احتياجات منظومات الدفاع السيبراني في المنطقة والعالم، كما أنها ترسخ دور المملكة في المساهمة الفاعلة في تشكيل مستقبل الأمن السيبراني عالمياً !
باختصار.. لم تكتفِ المملكة بخبرات أبنائها بتطوير وتعزيز قدراتها على حماية أمنها السيبراني وحسب، بل تقدمت لتكون لاعباً أساسياً على المستوى الدولي في ابتكار الحلول السيبرانية ورسم مستقبل الأمن السيبراني !
The announcement by "Cyberani," one of Aramco's digital companies specializing in cybersecurity services and solutions, confirms its achievement of a perfect score of "100%" in detecting seven key offensive tactics in the MITRE ATT&CK evaluations. This marks a significant milestone for the Kingdom in the field of cybersecurity and the protection of industrial environments and sensitive infrastructure!
The results achieved within the MITRE ATT&CK framework, which is considered an advanced technical assessment based on simulating the behavior of threat actors, were: 100% in information gathering techniques, 100% in access credential techniques, 100% in data theft techniques, 100% in internal movement techniques of attacks, 100% in persistence techniques, and 100% in reconnaissance activities. These results are proof that we have high capabilities in protecting the national cyberspace and complete effectiveness in enhancing its security, not to mention our presence in the cybersecurity landscape as a leading and unprecedented global center in the region, as well as the Kingdom's advancement in cybersecurity innovations on the international level!
This outstanding technical performance in the evaluations has granted Cyberani a seat on the advisory council for MITRE ATT&CK evaluations, allowing it to play a role in developing and improving future assessment methodologies and aligning assessment mechanisms with the needs of cybersecurity defense systems in the region and the world. It also solidifies the Kingdom's role in actively contributing to shaping the future of cybersecurity globally!
In short, the Kingdom has not only relied on the expertise of its citizens to develop and enhance its capabilities in protecting its cybersecurity but has also advanced to become a key player on the international stage in innovating cybersecurity solutions and shaping the future of cybersecurity!