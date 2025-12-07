The region has witnessed, in recent years, a clear transformation in the nature of conflicts, as regional and international powers have begun to adopt unconventional methods that do not rely on direct wars, but rather on creating organized chaos that targets public awareness and the ability of states to maintain their internal stability. In this context, attempts by some Israeli security agencies have emerged to push towards forming a wave of "engineered" disturbances within Saudi Arabia, by leveraging functional networks and groups operating as proxies; with the aim of reshaping the regional scene in line with the stakes that arose under the Abraham Accords and the projects and political and security visions that branched from them.

These movements are not a result of a vacuum, but come within a perception that influencing strong states is not achieved through confrontation, but by targeting internal trust, creating layers of doubt, amplifying natural disagreements, and transforming them into images larger than their size. However, these efforts collide with a reality that cannot be overlooked, which is Saudi Arabia's institutional capacity to read threats in their early stages, analyze the directed discourse, understand the nature of the tools that external entities are attempting to use, and recognize the relationship between local and regional actors that form the lines of this project.

The idea of "imported chaos" relies on building networks that operate at multiple levels, both horizontal and vertical, consisting of digital accounts and personalities that appear independent but are internally linked to a unified discourse. These networks depend on engineered media content, directed funding, and channels of influence that work to amplify contradictions, turn them into debates, and then recycle them until they seem to represent a public opinion, even though they are, in reality, nothing more than a laboratory creation.

This approach is based on three main pillars:

The first: narrative attacks that build stories and narratives claiming the existence of non-existent internal crises, imposing fabricated perceptions on a reality that does not support them.

The second: psychological attacks targeting the relationship between the citizen and its institutions, by suggesting the existence of weakness, confusion, or division, without providing facts or objective evidence.

The third: proxy attacks managed through states and functional entities that do not operate out of self-interest, but according to external agendas that provide them with messages, tools, and funding.

However, Saudi Arabia, by its institutional nature and the extent of its experience in managing challenges, has the ability to monitor these movements before they complete, to read the relationship between the apparent discourse and what lies behind it, and to uncover the connections between digital cells and the entities behind them. The Kingdom relies on a proactive methodology in dealing with this type of threat, which does not wait for the danger to develop, but dismantles it at the moment of its initial formation, through analyzing messages, monitoring funding, understanding angles of discourse, and tracking the paths used by the project’s owners.

Saudi Arabia does not view these movements as separate events, but as part of a system aimed at creating a confused environment. Therefore, the state relies on a strategy that involves reading between the lines, analyzing contradictions within a single discourse, studying the context in which campaigns appear, and evaluating short- and long-term objectives, before moving to the stage of confronting narratives and disrupting their ability to spread.

Past experiences show that all attempts to export chaos into Saudi Arabia through regional proxies have ended without any real impact. The Saudi environment today is more cohesive, the society is more aware, and the relationship between the citizen and the state is too strong to be penetrated by recycled discourse. It has become clear that the figures attempting to mimic the Saudi dialect, use local symbols, or represent a fabricated public opinion lose their influence quickly; because society has become capable of distinguishing the national voice from the manufactured one.

Despite this, Saudi Arabia does not settle for thwarting these attempts but is moving towards addressing their roots. It exposes funding networks, reveals the executing entities, holds functional states accountable for their roles, and prevents them from turning into platforms that serve external projects. This makes the continuation of this type of targeting a costly and ineffective matter.

In conclusion, the project that Israel is trying to build through its proxies and digital and political tools lacks the components for success within Saudi Arabia. It ignores the nature of the state, the level of societal awareness, the strength of institutions, and the robustness of the strategic structure that reads and contains threats before they emerge. Therefore, everything built on this project ends up as ashes, while Saudi Arabia remains steadfast, capable of protecting its security and thwarting any attempt to export chaos within its borders, no matter how the adversaries' tools change or their methods evolve.