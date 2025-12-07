تشهد المنطقة، في السنوات الأخيرة، تحولاً واضحاً في طبيعة الصراعات، حيث أخذت القوى الإقليمية والدولية تتجه نحو أساليب غير تقليدية لا تعتمد على الحروب المباشرة، بل على صناعة الفوضى المنظمة التي تستهدف الوعي العام وقدرة الدول على الحفاظ على استقرارها الداخلي. وفي هذا السياق، برزت محاولات بعض الأجهزة الأمنية الإسرائيلية الدفع باتجاه تشكيل موجة من الاضطرابات «المهندسة» داخل السعودية، عبر استثمار شبكات وظيفية ومجموعات تعمل بالوكالة؛ بهدف إعادة صياغة المشهد الإقليمي بما يتوافق مع الرهانات التي نشأت في ظل اتفاقيات إبراهيم وما تفرع عنها من مشاريع وتصورات سياسية وأمنية.

هذه التحركات ليست نتاج فراغ، بل تأتي ضمن تصور يرى أن التأثير على الدول القوية لا يتحقق عن طريق المواجهة، بل عبر استهداف الثقة الداخلية، وخلق طبقات من الشك، وتضخيم الخلافات الطبيعية، وتحويلها إلى صور أكبر من حجمها. ومع ذلك، فإنّ هذه الجهود تصطدم بواقع لا يمكن تجاوزه، يتمثّل في قدرة السعودية المؤسسية على قراءة التهديدات في مراحلها المبكرة، وتحليل الخطاب الموجَّه، وفهم طبيعة الأدوات التي تحاول الجهات الخارجية استخدامها، وإدراك العلاقة بين الفاعلين المحليين والإقليميين الذين يشكلون خطوط هذا المشروع.

تعتمد فكرة «الفوضى المستوردة» على بناء شبكات تعمل في مستويات متعددة، أفقية ورأسية، تتكون من حسابات رقمية وشخصيات ظاهرها الاستقلال وباطنها الارتباط بخطاب موحد. وتعتمد هذه الشبكات على محتوى إعلامي مُهندس، وتمويل موجه، وقنوات تأثير تعمل على تضخيم التناقضات، وتحويلها إلى جدليات، ثم إعادة تدويرها حتى تبدو كأنها تمثل رأياً عاماً، رغم أنها في حقيقتها صناعة مخبرية لا أكثر.

وتستند هذه المقاربة إلى ثلاث ركائز رئيسية:

الأولى: الهجمات السردية التي تبني قصصاً وروايات تزعم وجود أزمات داخلية غير موجودة، وتُسقط تصورات مختلقة على واقع لا يدعمها.

الثانية: الهجمات النفسية التي تستهدف العلاقة بين المواطن ومؤسساته، عبر الإيحاء بوجود ضعف أو ارتباك أو انقسام، دون تقديم حقائق أو شواهد موضوعية.

الثالثة: الهجمات الوكيلة التي تُدار من خلال دول وجهات وظيفية لا تعمل بدافع مصالحها الذاتية، بل وفق أجندات خارجية تتكفل بتزويدها بالرسائل والأدوات والتمويل.

غير أنّ السعودية، بطبيعتها المؤسسية وبحجم خبرتها في إدارة التحديات، تمتلك القدرة على رصد هذه التحركات قبل أن تكتمل، وعلى قراءة العلاقة بين الخطاب الظاهر وما يدور خلفه، وعلى كشف الترابط بين الخلايا الرقمية والجهات التي تقف وراءها. وتعتمد المملكة في تعاملها مع هذا النمط من التهديدات على منهجية استباقية، لا تنتظر تطور الخطر، بل تفككه عند لحظة تشكّله الأولى، من خلال تحليل الرسائل، ورصد التمويل، وفهم زوايا الخطاب، وتتبع المسارات التي يستخدمها أصحاب المشروع.

ولا تنظر السعودية إلى هذه التحركات باعتبارها أحداثاً منفصلة، بل كجزء من منظومة تهدف إلى خلق بيئة مشوشة. ولهذا تعتمد الدولة على استراتيجية تقوم على قراءة ما بين السطور، وتحليل التناقضات داخل الخطاب الواحد، ودراسة السياق الذي تظهر فيه الحملات، وتقييم الأهداف القصيرة وطويلة المدى، قبل الانتقال إلى مرحلة مواجهة السرديات وتعطيل قدرتها على الانتشار.

وتُظهر التجارب الماضية أن كل محاولات تصدير الفوضى إلى الداخل السعودي عبر وكلاء إقليميين انتهت دون أثر حقيقي. فالبيئة السعودية اليوم أكثر تماسكاً، والمجتمع أكثر وعياً، والعلاقة بين المواطن والدولة أقوى من أن تُخترق بخطاب مُعاد تدويره. وقد أصبح من الواضح أن الشخصيات التي تحاول تقليد اللهجة السعودية، أو استخدام الرموز المحلية، أو تمثيل رأي عام مُفتعل، تفقد تأثيرها بسرعة؛ لأن المجتمع بات قادراً على فرز الصوت الوطني من الصوت المصنوع.

وعلى الرغم من ذلك، فإن السعودية لا تكتفي بإفشال هذه المحاولات، بل تتجه نحو التعامل مع جذورها. فهي تكشف شبكات التمويل، وتفضح الجهات المنفذة، وتُحمّل الدول الوظيفية تكلفة أدوارها، وتمنع تحولها إلى منصات تخدم مشاريع خارجية. وهذا يجعل استمرار هذا النمط من الاستهداف مسألة مكلفة وغير فعّالة.

الخلاصة أن المشروع الذي تحاول إسرائيل بناءه عبر وكلائها وأدواتها الرقمية والسياسية لا يملك مقومات النجاح داخل السعودية. فهو يتجاهل طبيعة الدولة، وحجم وعي المجتمع، وقوة المؤسسات، وصلابة البنية الاستراتيجية التي تقرأ التهديدات وتحاصرها قبل أن تظهر. ولذلك، فإنّ كل ما يُبنى على هذا المشروع ينتهي إلى رماد، بينما تبقى السعودية ثابتة، قادرة على حماية أمنها، وعلى إسقاط أي محاولة لتصدير الفوضى إلى داخلها، مهما تبدلت أدوات الخصوم أو تغيرت أساليبهم.