في ظل النظرة الحديثة والرؤية الاقتصادية للوطن، وتنويع مصادر الدخل يشكل الاهتمام بتطوير البيئة الصحراوية كمحرك حديث للاقتصاد من خلال تنمية معزّزات الجذب السياحي، في ظل تنامي مفهوم السياحة البيئية، المستدامة عالميًا، ولم تعد الصحراء تُنظر إليها كمجرد مساحة قاحلة، بل كنظام حيوي (Ecosystem) فريد، ومستودع للتراث الثقافي، والطبيعي، وهذا يتطلب إدارة خاصة لاستغلاله سياحيًا، دون استنزاف. وبرزت في حائل نهضة كأنها تعيد تشكيل علاقتها مع الطبيعة من خلال إدارة رائدة للحاكم الإداري للمنطقة، نال على إثرها لقب وجه السعد من سكانها ومحبيها، لتصبح البيئة في صميم القرار التطويري للمنطقة، لتبدأ خيوطٌ جديدة تُنسج بين الإنسان والأرض، وبين الحاضر والمستقبل. لم يكن التغيير البيئي الذي طرأ على حائل نتيجة مبادرة عابرة، وحملة إعلامية موسمية، بل انعكاس لرؤية متأصلة، تؤكد أن البيئة ليست كيانًا جامدًا بل كائنٌ حي، له نبضٌ إذا صمتَ اختنقنا جميعًا، تحت مظلة هذه الفلسفة، تم توجيه البوصلة نحو بناء منظومة بيئية تتكئ على الاستدامة، وتحمل في جوهرها احترام الأرض، لا أنانية الفرد بالسيطرة عليها والانتفاع منها، ومع هذا التوجه، أصبحت المحافظة على الغطاء النباتي ضرورة لبقاء النسق المتوازن في حياة الناس، وليس ترفا.

السحاب في منطقة حائل لوحده لم يكن فقط القادر على حمل الندى، واخضرار الأرض، بل أصبح القرار السياسي الإداري أمرا مساندا قادرا على إسقاط غيثه في تربة مهملة، واحتطاب جائر، ورعي غير مقنن، وكسارات ونهل رمال تحتاج ضبطا، فاستدام أمر الندى، واخضر غصن الشجر، وزاد غراسها لتكتب الاستمرار والاستدامة. ولعل ما يُحسب لسمو الأمير، أنه لم يكتفِ بسنّ القرارات، بل آمن بقيمة «القدوة». كانت البيئة في خطابه حاضرة، وفي حركته مقروءة، وفي مشاريع المنطقة مرئية. فأصبح المواطن يرى في استصلاح الأرض مشروع كرامة، لا مجرد جهد عابر. وأصبحت إدارة الملف البيئي تحدياً إستراتيجياً يلامس أبعاداً اقتصادية واجتماعية ومناخية. وفي منطقة حائل، اتخذ هذا التحدي مساراً تنفيذياً متفرداً، بفضل الرؤية الحكيمة والقيادة المُتبصرة لصاحب السمو الملكي أميرها من خلال تفعيل المؤسسات ذات العلاقة لتكون صياغة عميقة لإستراتيجية إيكولوجية محلية، تهدف إلى ترسيخ مفهوم «الاقتصاد الإيكولوجي» الذي يضمن التنمية دون المساس بالرأسمال الطبيعي.

جوهر الإدارة الناجحة يكمن في إنشاء آليات حوكمة فعّالة، وهذا ما تجسّد في إطلاق جائزة الأمير عبد العزيز بن سعد للتميّز البيئي، هذه الجائزة تتجاوز مفهوم التشجيع البسيط لتصبح هيكلاً تنظيمياً محفزاً على مستوى علماء البيئة وأصحاب الفكر الإبداعي في مجال إدارة البيئة وتتكئ فلسفة الجائزة على المسؤولية الإيكولوجية الشاملة فهي تُخاطب الأفراد والمؤسسات الحكومية والخاصة والقطاع غير الربحي، مما يضمن دمج الاعتبارات البيئية في كافة مسارات العمل التنموي، وتُركز معايير التقييم على الأثر المستدام والقابل للقياس، من خلال درجة مساهمة بيئية ذات طبيعة طويلة الأمد وتتصدى بفعالية للتحديات الرئيسية للبيئة، هذه الآلية لم تساهم فقط في رفع الوعي، بل أدت إلى توليد حلول ابتكارية محلية، حيث تحول المجتمع من مُستهلِك للبيئة إلى شريك فاعل في صيانتها وإثرائها، لتتحول الجائزة لدعم برامج البيئة وتحسين جودة الحياة من خلال الحد من مصادر التلوث البيئي، مما يرفع من مستوى الصحة العامة وجودة الهواء في المنطقة.

يتبقى هاجس بيئي ومطلب ملح من خلال تفعيل دور المؤسسات الوطنية ذات العلاقة بالمجتمعات المحلية، لتدعم دور المشاركة الاجتماعية وتصنع شراكات للقطاع المحلي من خلال مبادرات زراعة الأشجار حول مصانع الأسمنت والكسارات وتفعيل دور شباب وفتيات ومؤسسات وروابط الوطن الخضراء لتساهم المنطقة بفاعلية في رؤية الوطن البيئة والسعودية الخضراء.