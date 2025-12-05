تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في ظل النظرة الحديثة والرؤية الاقتصادية للوطن، وتنويع مصادر الدخل يشكل الاهتمام بتطوير البيئة الصحراوية كمحرك حديث للاقتصاد من خلال تنمية معزّزات الجذب السياحي، في ظل تنامي مفهوم السياحة البيئية، المستدامة عالميًا، ولم تعد الصحراء تُنظر إليها كمجرد مساحة قاحلة، بل كنظام حيوي (Ecosystem) فريد، ومستودع للتراث الثقافي، والطبيعي، وهذا يتطلب إدارة خاصة لاستغلاله سياحيًا، دون استنزاف. وبرزت في حائل نهضة كأنها تعيد تشكيل علاقتها مع الطبيعة من خلال إدارة رائدة للحاكم الإداري للمنطقة، نال على إثرها لقب وجه السعد من سكانها ومحبيها، لتصبح البيئة في صميم القرار التطويري للمنطقة، لتبدأ خيوطٌ جديدة تُنسج بين الإنسان والأرض، وبين الحاضر والمستقبل. لم يكن التغيير البيئي الذي طرأ على حائل نتيجة مبادرة عابرة، وحملة إعلامية موسمية، بل انعكاس لرؤية متأصلة، تؤكد أن البيئة ليست كيانًا جامدًا بل كائنٌ حي، له نبضٌ إذا صمتَ اختنقنا جميعًا، تحت مظلة هذه الفلسفة، تم توجيه البوصلة نحو بناء منظومة بيئية تتكئ على الاستدامة، وتحمل في جوهرها احترام الأرض، لا أنانية الفرد بالسيطرة عليها والانتفاع منها، ومع هذا التوجه، أصبحت المحافظة على الغطاء النباتي ضرورة لبقاء النسق المتوازن في حياة الناس، وليس ترفا.
السحاب في منطقة حائل لوحده لم يكن فقط القادر على حمل الندى، واخضرار الأرض، بل أصبح القرار السياسي الإداري أمرا مساندا قادرا على إسقاط غيثه في تربة مهملة، واحتطاب جائر، ورعي غير مقنن، وكسارات ونهل رمال تحتاج ضبطا، فاستدام أمر الندى، واخضر غصن الشجر، وزاد غراسها لتكتب الاستمرار والاستدامة. ولعل ما يُحسب لسمو الأمير، أنه لم يكتفِ بسنّ القرارات، بل آمن بقيمة «القدوة». كانت البيئة في خطابه حاضرة، وفي حركته مقروءة، وفي مشاريع المنطقة مرئية. فأصبح المواطن يرى في استصلاح الأرض مشروع كرامة، لا مجرد جهد عابر. وأصبحت إدارة الملف البيئي تحدياً إستراتيجياً يلامس أبعاداً اقتصادية واجتماعية ومناخية. وفي منطقة حائل، اتخذ هذا التحدي مساراً تنفيذياً متفرداً، بفضل الرؤية الحكيمة والقيادة المُتبصرة لصاحب السمو الملكي أميرها من خلال تفعيل المؤسسات ذات العلاقة لتكون صياغة عميقة لإستراتيجية إيكولوجية محلية، تهدف إلى ترسيخ مفهوم «الاقتصاد الإيكولوجي» الذي يضمن التنمية دون المساس بالرأسمال الطبيعي.
جوهر الإدارة الناجحة يكمن في إنشاء آليات حوكمة فعّالة، وهذا ما تجسّد في إطلاق جائزة الأمير عبد العزيز بن سعد للتميّز البيئي، هذه الجائزة تتجاوز مفهوم التشجيع البسيط لتصبح هيكلاً تنظيمياً محفزاً على مستوى علماء البيئة وأصحاب الفكر الإبداعي في مجال إدارة البيئة وتتكئ فلسفة الجائزة على المسؤولية الإيكولوجية الشاملة فهي تُخاطب الأفراد والمؤسسات الحكومية والخاصة والقطاع غير الربحي، مما يضمن دمج الاعتبارات البيئية في كافة مسارات العمل التنموي، وتُركز معايير التقييم على الأثر المستدام والقابل للقياس، من خلال درجة مساهمة بيئية ذات طبيعة طويلة الأمد وتتصدى بفعالية للتحديات الرئيسية للبيئة، هذه الآلية لم تساهم فقط في رفع الوعي، بل أدت إلى توليد حلول ابتكارية محلية، حيث تحول المجتمع من مُستهلِك للبيئة إلى شريك فاعل في صيانتها وإثرائها، لتتحول الجائزة لدعم برامج البيئة وتحسين جودة الحياة من خلال الحد من مصادر التلوث البيئي، مما يرفع من مستوى الصحة العامة وجودة الهواء في المنطقة.
يتبقى هاجس بيئي ومطلب ملح من خلال تفعيل دور المؤسسات الوطنية ذات العلاقة بالمجتمعات المحلية، لتدعم دور المشاركة الاجتماعية وتصنع شراكات للقطاع المحلي من خلال مبادرات زراعة الأشجار حول مصانع الأسمنت والكسارات وتفعيل دور شباب وفتيات ومؤسسات وروابط الوطن الخضراء لتساهم المنطقة بفاعلية في رؤية الوطن البيئة والسعودية الخضراء.
In light of the modern perspective and economic vision for the nation, diversifying income sources has led to an interest in developing the desert environment as a contemporary driver of the economy through the enhancement of tourism attractions, amidst the growing concept of environmentally sustainable tourism globally. The desert is no longer viewed merely as a barren expanse, but as a unique ecosystem and a reservoir of cultural and natural heritage. This requires special management to exploit it for tourism without depletion. In Hail, a renaissance has emerged that seems to reshape its relationship with nature through the pioneering management of the region's administrative governor, who earned the title "Face of Happiness" from its residents and admirers. The environment has become central to the developmental decisions of the region, weaving new threads between humans and the land, and between the present and the future. The environmental change that has occurred in Hail is not the result of a fleeting initiative or a seasonal media campaign, but rather a reflection of an ingrained vision that confirms that the environment is not a static entity but a living being, with a pulse that, if silenced, would suffocate us all. Under the umbrella of this philosophy, the focus has been directed towards building an ecological system based on sustainability, which inherently respects the land rather than the selfishness of individuals seeking to control and benefit from it. With this approach, preserving vegetation has become a necessity for maintaining a balanced ecosystem in people's lives, not a luxury.
The clouds in the Hail region alone were not only capable of carrying dew and greening the land, but the political and administrative decision-making has also become a supportive force capable of dropping its rain on neglected soil, amidst excessive logging, unregulated grazing, and sand extraction that needs regulation. Thus, the dew has been sustained, the branches of trees have greened, and their seedlings have increased, writing the story of continuity and sustainability. Perhaps what is commendable about His Highness the Prince is that he did not stop at issuing decisions; he believed in the value of "setting an example." The environment was present in his speeches, evident in his actions, and visible in the region's projects. Citizens now see land reclamation as a project of dignity, not just a fleeting effort. Managing the environmental file has become a strategic challenge that touches on economic, social, and climatic dimensions. In the Hail region, this challenge has taken a unique executive path, thanks to the wise vision and insightful leadership of His Royal Highness the Prince, by activating relevant institutions to formulate a deep ecological strategy aimed at establishing the concept of "ecological economy," which ensures development without compromising natural capital.
The essence of successful management lies in creating effective governance mechanisms, as embodied in the launch of the Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad Award for Environmental Excellence. This award transcends the simple concept of encouragement to become an organizational structure that motivates environmental scientists and creative thinkers in the field of environmental management. The philosophy of the award is based on comprehensive ecological responsibility, addressing individuals, government and private institutions, and the non-profit sector, ensuring the integration of environmental considerations into all developmental work paths. The evaluation criteria focus on sustainable and measurable impact, through the degree of long-term environmental contribution that effectively addresses the main environmental challenges. This mechanism has not only contributed to raising awareness but has also led to the generation of local innovative solutions, transforming the community from a consumer of the environment into an active partner in its maintenance and enrichment, turning the award into a support for environmental programs and improving quality of life by reducing sources of environmental pollution, thereby enhancing public health and air quality in the region.
There remains an environmental concern and an urgent demand to activate the role of national institutions related to local communities, to support social participation and create partnerships for the local sector through initiatives to plant trees around cement factories and quarries, and to activate the role of youth, women, and green national institutions and associations to contribute effectively to the nation's environmental vision and the Green Saudi Arabia initiative.