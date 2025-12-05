In light of the modern perspective and economic vision for the nation, diversifying income sources has led to an interest in developing the desert environment as a contemporary driver of the economy through the enhancement of tourism attractions, amidst the growing concept of environmentally sustainable tourism globally. The desert is no longer viewed merely as a barren expanse, but as a unique ecosystem and a reservoir of cultural and natural heritage. This requires special management to exploit it for tourism without depletion. In Hail, a renaissance has emerged that seems to reshape its relationship with nature through the pioneering management of the region's administrative governor, who earned the title "Face of Happiness" from its residents and admirers. The environment has become central to the developmental decisions of the region, weaving new threads between humans and the land, and between the present and the future. The environmental change that has occurred in Hail is not the result of a fleeting initiative or a seasonal media campaign, but rather a reflection of an ingrained vision that confirms that the environment is not a static entity but a living being, with a pulse that, if silenced, would suffocate us all. Under the umbrella of this philosophy, the focus has been directed towards building an ecological system based on sustainability, which inherently respects the land rather than the selfishness of individuals seeking to control and benefit from it. With this approach, preserving vegetation has become a necessity for maintaining a balanced ecosystem in people's lives, not a luxury.

The clouds in the Hail region alone were not only capable of carrying dew and greening the land, but the political and administrative decision-making has also become a supportive force capable of dropping its rain on neglected soil, amidst excessive logging, unregulated grazing, and sand extraction that needs regulation. Thus, the dew has been sustained, the branches of trees have greened, and their seedlings have increased, writing the story of continuity and sustainability. Perhaps what is commendable about His Highness the Prince is that he did not stop at issuing decisions; he believed in the value of "setting an example." The environment was present in his speeches, evident in his actions, and visible in the region's projects. Citizens now see land reclamation as a project of dignity, not just a fleeting effort. Managing the environmental file has become a strategic challenge that touches on economic, social, and climatic dimensions. In the Hail region, this challenge has taken a unique executive path, thanks to the wise vision and insightful leadership of His Royal Highness the Prince, by activating relevant institutions to formulate a deep ecological strategy aimed at establishing the concept of "ecological economy," which ensures development without compromising natural capital.

The essence of successful management lies in creating effective governance mechanisms, as embodied in the launch of the Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad Award for Environmental Excellence. This award transcends the simple concept of encouragement to become an organizational structure that motivates environmental scientists and creative thinkers in the field of environmental management. The philosophy of the award is based on comprehensive ecological responsibility, addressing individuals, government and private institutions, and the non-profit sector, ensuring the integration of environmental considerations into all developmental work paths. The evaluation criteria focus on sustainable and measurable impact, through the degree of long-term environmental contribution that effectively addresses the main environmental challenges. This mechanism has not only contributed to raising awareness but has also led to the generation of local innovative solutions, transforming the community from a consumer of the environment into an active partner in its maintenance and enrichment, turning the award into a support for environmental programs and improving quality of life by reducing sources of environmental pollution, thereby enhancing public health and air quality in the region.

There remains an environmental concern and an urgent demand to activate the role of national institutions related to local communities, to support social participation and create partnerships for the local sector through initiatives to plant trees around cement factories and quarries, and to activate the role of youth, women, and green national institutions and associations to contribute effectively to the nation's environmental vision and the Green Saudi Arabia initiative.