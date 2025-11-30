إنّ «تجريم منظمة ما» ليس خطوة شكلية.. بل التزام سيادي كامل يُلزم الدولة بتشريعات قانونيّة صارمة.. وبسياسات ماليّة وعسكريّة ودبلوماسيّة ثابتة لا يمكن التراجع عنها بسهولة.. فمجرّد إدراج كيانٍ ما في قوائم الإرهاب يعني الدخول في منظومة من الإجراءات التي تُقيد حركة الدولة وتُثبّت موقفها تجاه هذا الكيان بشكل نهائي وغير قابل للمناورة.

من هنا يتّضح سبب امتناع الكيان الصهيوني عن إدراج جماعات مثل «الإخوان المسلمين» و«الحوثي» و«الحرس الثوري» ضمن قائمته الرسميّة.. فالتصنيف بالنسبة له ليس إعلان موقف.. بل خطوة تُكبّله وتمنعه من استخدام هذه التنظيمات كورقة متحرّكة في مسرح السياسة والأمن، إنّ «التهديد القابل للاستخدام» أهم عنده من «التهديد المصنّف».. لأن المصنّف ثابت والمُستخدم مرن.. والمرونة هي جوهر اللعبة الاستخبارية التي يقوم عليها هذا الكيان.

حين تصنّف دولةٌ ما جماعةً كمنظمة إرهابيّة فإنّها تُجرّد نفسها من خيار التلاعب بها سياسيّاً، إذ يصبح التعامل معها مُلزماً ومباشراً وخاضعاً للقانون، بينما يحتاج الكيان الصهيوني إلى «عدوّ قابل للرفع والخفض».. عدوّ يمكن تضخيمه إلى مستوى «الخطر الوجودي» حين يريد دعماً دولياً.. ويمكن تصغيره إلى مستوى «الخلاف السياسي» حين يرغب بفتح قناة خلفيّة أو تمرير رسالة عبر وسيط.

التنظيم غير المصنّف يصبح أداة مفتوحة، أمّا التنظيم المصنّف فيتحوّل إلى ملف مُغلق، وهذا الإغلاق يُفقد الكيان القدرة على استخدامه كفزّاعة أو كجسر للرسائل، فالتصنيف الرسمي يقتل المرونة، والمرونة هي السلاح الأخطر في يد أجهزة مخابرات «إسرائيل».

الكيان لا يتعامل مع هذه الجماعات بوصفها «أعداء» حقيقيين.. بل بوصفها «أدوات توازن» يستفيد منها عند الحاجة، أحياناً يرفع الإخوان أو الحوثي أو الحرس الثوري إلى مستوى «تهديد إقليمي» ليوحي للعالم بأنّه محاصر من كل الجهات، وأحياناً يهبط بهم إلى مستوى «اختلاف سياسي» حين يحتاج إلى تهدئة المشهد أو تمرير اتفاق.

ولو قام بتصنيفهم رسميّاً لالتزم تلقائياً بردود عسكريّة وماليّة وقانونيّة لا يرغب فيها، ولخرجت هذه الأوراق من يده، وأصبح عاجزاً عن تدويرها حسب اللحظة السياسيّة.

يعتمد الكيان الصهيوني في دعمه الدولي على سرديّة جاهزة يريد تثبيتها في ذهن العالم.. سرديّة تقول: «نحن الدولة الصغيرة المحاصرة.. ونحن محاطون بالأعداء من كل اتجاه».

لكن هذه السرديّة لا يمكن الحفاظ عليها إن خضعت لقوانين التصنيف الرسمي، لأن التصنيف يجبر الكيان على معاملة هؤلاء باعتبارهم أعداءً ثابتين، بينما هو يريد أعداءً «مرنين» يمكن أن يتغيّر توصيفهم في أي لحظة.

فحين تُترك هذه التنظيمات خارج التصنيف يمكن للكيان أن يُعيد كتابة المشهد كما يشاء، فيصفهم في أسبوع: «أخطر تهديد»، وفي الأسبوع الذي يليه «خصومة ثانوية»، وفي مناسبة أخرى «شماعة يعلّق عليها فشله»، وكل ذلك من دون أن يلتزم بأي تبعات قانونيّة أو عسكريّة.

إنّها لعبة مكشوفة يعرفها كل من قرأ تاريخ أجهزة الاستخبارات لدى «إسرائيل»، لعبة تقوم على تدوير العدو وإعادة تشكيله والتحكم في مستوى تهديده بما يخدم اللحظة السياسيّة.

الكيان يريد أن يبقى قادراً على الضغط على زرّ الإنذار في أي وقت، فإن احتاج إلى دعم دولي ضخم رفع منسوب خطر هذه المنظمات، وإن احتاج إلى التفاوض أو التهدئة خفضها إلى مستوى الخلاف السياسي، وإن احتاج إلى فزّاعة للرأي العام الداخلي أعاد تسويقها كعدو وجودي.

لكن لو صُنّفوا رسمياً لانتهت اللعبة.. ولكان مُلزماً بالتحرك عسكرياً أو فرض حصار أو اتخاذ إجراءات لا يريدها ولا يتحمّل كلفتها.

لذلك يصرّ الكيان على إبقاء هذه الجماعات في المنطقة الرماديّة، لا هم أعداء دائمون.. ولا هم خارج اللعبة، بل أدوات تشغيل في غرفة الاستخبارات، وأدوات يتم تحريكها متى شاء.. ويتم تجميدها متى شاء.

ما يتجنبُه الكيان ليس «التصنيف» بحد ذاته.. بل «التبعات المُلزمة للتصنيف»، فالتصنيف يُفقده المرونة.. والمرونة هي المجال الذي يبرع فيه.. وهي الساحة التي تدير فيها أجهزته أخطر ألعابها.

لذلك يبقى الإخوان والحوثي والحرس الثوري خارج القائمة، ليس لأنهم ليسوا تهديداً.. بل لأن بقاءهم خارج القائمة يجعلهم «أداة» لا «عدواً».. وورقة يمكن استعمالها أو إخفاؤها وفق ما تتطلبه اللحظة السياسيّة.

هذه هي الحقيقة المكشوفة التي لا تريدها أجهزة «إسرائيل» أن تتحوّل إلى وعي شعبي، لأن كشفها يعني إسقاط إحدى أهم أدواتها في تشكيل المشهد الأمني والإعلامي.