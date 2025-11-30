The "criminalization of an organization" is not a formal step.. but a complete sovereign commitment that obliges the state to strict legal legislations.. and to stable financial, military, and diplomatic policies that cannot be easily reversed.. For merely listing an entity on terrorist lists means entering a system of procedures that restrict the state's movement and firmly establish its position towards this entity in a definitive and non-negotiable manner.

From here, it becomes clear why the Zionist entity refrains from listing groups such as the "Muslim Brotherhood," "Houthis," and "Revolutionary Guard" on its official list.. For classification, to it, is not a declaration of position.. but a step that binds it and prevents it from using these organizations as a moving card in the theater of politics and security. The "usable threat" is more important to it than the "classified threat".. because the classified is fixed while the usable is flexible.. and flexibility is the essence of the intelligence game on which this entity relies.

When a state classifies a group as a terrorist organization, it deprives itself of the option to manipulate it politically, as dealing with it becomes obligatory, direct, and subject to the law, while the Zionist entity needs an "enemy that can be raised and lowered".. an enemy that can be inflated to the level of "existential threat" when it seeks international support.. and can be minimized to the level of "political disagreement" when it wishes to open a back channel or send a message through an intermediary.

The unclassified organization becomes an open tool, while the classified organization turns into a closed file, and this closure deprives the entity of the ability to use it as a scarecrow or as a bridge for messages, as official classification kills flexibility, and flexibility is the most dangerous weapon in the hands of Israeli intelligence agencies.

The entity does not treat these groups as "real enemies".. but as "balance tools" that it benefits from when needed. Sometimes it elevates the Brotherhood, the Houthis, or the Revolutionary Guard to the level of "regional threat" to imply to the world that it is besieged from all sides, and sometimes it lowers them to the level of "political disagreement" when it needs to calm the scene or pass an agreement.

If it were to classify them officially, it would automatically be obliged to military, financial, and legal responses that it does not desire, and these cards would slip from its hands, making it unable to maneuver them according to the political moment.

The Zionist entity relies on its international support on a ready narrative that it wants to establish in the minds of the world.. a narrative that says: "We are the small besieged state.. and we are surrounded by enemies from all directions."

However, this narrative cannot be maintained if it is subjected to the laws of official classification, as classification forces the entity to treat these as fixed enemies, while it wants "flexible" enemies whose descriptions can change at any moment.

When these organizations are left out of classification, the entity can rewrite the scene as it wishes, describing them in one week as the "most dangerous threat," and in the following week as a "secondary dispute," and on another occasion as "a scapegoat for its failures," all without being bound by any legal or military consequences.

It is an open game known to anyone who has read the history of Israeli intelligence agencies, a game based on rotating the enemy, reshaping it, and controlling the level of its threat to serve the political moment.

The entity wants to remain capable of pressing the alarm button at any time; if it needs massive international support, it raises the level of danger from these organizations, and if it needs to negotiate or calm things down, it lowers it to the level of political disagreement, and if it needs a scarecrow for domestic public opinion, it re-markets it as an existential enemy.

But if they were officially classified, the game would end.. and it would be obliged to act militarily, impose a blockade, or take actions it does not want and cannot bear the costs of.

Therefore, the entity insists on keeping these groups in the gray area, neither are they permanent enemies.. nor are they out of the game, but rather operational tools in the intelligence room, tools that can be moved whenever it wishes.. and frozen whenever it wishes.

What the entity avoids is not "classification" itself.. but "the binding consequences of classification," as classification deprives it of flexibility.. and flexibility is the domain in which it excels.. and it is the arena in which its agencies manage their most dangerous games.

Thus, the Brotherhood, the Houthis, and the Revolutionary Guard remain outside the list, not because they are not a threat.. but because keeping them off the list makes them a "tool" not an "enemy".. and a card that can be used or hidden according to the demands of the political moment.

This is the exposed truth that Israeli agencies do not want to turn into popular awareness, for revealing it means undermining one of their most important tools in shaping the security and media scene.