Stores are spread across most of our cities, and this is a competitive advantage for this type of popular markets. Although some believe that these are shopping places for lower-income groups, this seems inaccurate. Anyone who observes the traffic congestion in front of these markets in most neighborhoods, whether popular or what are referred to as upscale neighborhoods, comes to the conclusion that these markets offer inexpensive goods that are not necessarily of poor quality. In fact, the competition between these markets and the supplying companies has worked to improve the quality of the products and goods available. It seems that the management of these markets is "smart" in importing their goods from certain Asian countries, especially China and India, and the supplies in these markets are good. They appear to be seeking a reasonable profit margin, which explains their very low prices. This does not mean that all their products are good; I believe that the food items and anything related to human health directly require strong oversight from the relevant authorities, whether before these items enter or after they are displayed in Abu Khamsa markets. There are items that I think it is wise to buy from this type of market, such as various cleaning materials that may be of the same quality as those in well-known retail stores. Even if they are not specific brands, they will serve the purpose of cleaning the home or otherwise. Those who go to these markets find them crowded with customers, and it is strange to see many communities shopping there, especially from East Asian communities. Sometimes, you find Europeans in large numbers in some of those stores close to their residential areas. We should avoid excessive "showing off" in the purchasing process, especially for necessities that do not include food and drink. Many young men and women consider these shopping outlets a solution for their group, firstly for their low prices, and secondly for the ease of access and shopping in them. In fact, going there can be a kind of change and a break from the organized commercial markets that can feel monotonous. In Abu Khamsa stores, you feel the spirit of the community and its life, and that you are part of this community, unlike in commercial stores that are dominated by silence and a stifling order.

This type of popular market is widespread in most city neighborhoods and is open until late hours, which is an additional advantage for them. Every city in the world has its popular markets, and in the West, for example, especially in British cities, there are such stores known as "Sunday markets." The prices there are cheap, and the quality is excellent compared to the neighboring traditional stores. Human beings, by nature, create suitable solutions for shopping that meet the needs of consumers across all income levels, both rich and less wealthy, and this is a characteristic of our current era. The relevant authorities just need to raise the level of oversight on these markets and the quality of their goods because some of them spoil in a short period of time or may not work at all.