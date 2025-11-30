محلات منتشرة في أغلب مدننا، وهذه ميزة تنافسية لهذا النوع من الأسواق الشعبية، ورغم أن البعض يعتقد أنها أماكن تسوّق للفئات الأقل دخلاً ولكن هذا يبدو غير دقيق، فمن يشاهد ازدحام السيارات أمام تلك الأسواق في أغلب الأحياء سواء الشعبية أو ما يطلق عليه الأحياء الفاخرة، يصل إلى قناعة أن هذه الأسواق تقدّم بضائع رخيصة الثمن وليس بالضرورة رديئة، بل إن المنافسة بين هذه الأسواق والشركات الموردة عملت على تحسين نوعية المنتجات والبضائع فيها. يبدو أن إدارة هذه الأسواق «شاطرة» في استيراد بضائعها من بعض الدول الآسيوية، خاصة من الصين والهند، والإمدادات لدى هذه الأسواق جيدة، ويبدو أنها تبحث عن هامش ربح معقول، وهذا يفسر أسعارها المنخفضة جداً، وهذا لا يعني أن كل منتجاتها جيدة بل أعتقد أن المواد الغذائية فيها وما له علاقة بصحة الإنسان المباشرة تحتاج رقابة قوية من الجهات المعنية سواء قبل دخول تلك المواد أو بعد عرضها في أسواق أبو خمسة، هناك مواد أعتقد أنه من الذكاء شراؤها من هذه النوعية من الأسواق مثل مواد التنظيف المتنوعة التي قد تكون نفس الجودة في المحلات التجارية المعروفة، وحتى لو لم تكن ماركات معينة فإنها سوف تؤدي الوظيفة في تنظيف المنزل أو غير ذلك. من يذهب إلى تلك الأسواق يجدها مكتظة بالزبائن، والغريب وجود الكثير من الجاليات تتسوق من هناك، وخاصة من جاليات دول شرق آسيا، وفي بعض الأحيان تجد الأوروبيين بكثرة في بعض تلك المحلات القريبة من مناطقهم السكنية. علينا الابتعاد عن «الفشخرة» الزائدة في عملية الشراء وخاصة للضروريات غير الداخلة في الطعام والشراب، كثير من الشباب والشابات تعتبر هذه المنافذ التسويقية حلاً لهذه الفئة، أولاً لأسعارها المنخفضة، وثانياً لسهولة الوصول والتسوق فيها، بل إن الذهاب لها قد يكون نوعاً من التغيير والبعد عن الأسواق التجارية المنظمة بشكل يبعث على الرتابة، هناك في محلات أبو خمسة تشعر بروح المجتمع وحياته، وأنك جزء من هذا المجتمع، وليس في محلات تجارية يعلوها الصمت والنظام القاتل.

هذه النوعية من الأسواق الشعبية منتشرة في أغلب أحياء المدن ومفتوحة إلى ساعات متأخرة وهذه ميزة إضافية لها، كل مدن العالم فيها أسواقها الشعبية، وفي الغرب مثلاً وفي المدن البريطانية خصوصاً، توجد مثل هذه المحلات ويطلق عليها «أسواق الأحد»، الأسعار فيها رخيصة والنوعية ممتازة مقارنة بالمحلات التقليدية المجاورة. الإنسان بطبعه يخلق حلولاً مناسبة للتسوق وتلبي احتياجات المستهلكين بكافة شرائحهم الغنية والأقل غنى وهذا من سمات عصرنا الحالي، فقط على الجهات المختصة رفع مستوى الرقابة على هذه الأسواق وجودة بضائعها؛ لأن بعضها يتلف في فترة زمنية قصيرة أو قد لا يعمل أصلاً.