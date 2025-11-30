تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
محلات منتشرة في أغلب مدننا، وهذه ميزة تنافسية لهذا النوع من الأسواق الشعبية، ورغم أن البعض يعتقد أنها أماكن تسوّق للفئات الأقل دخلاً ولكن هذا يبدو غير دقيق، فمن يشاهد ازدحام السيارات أمام تلك الأسواق في أغلب الأحياء سواء الشعبية أو ما يطلق عليه الأحياء الفاخرة، يصل إلى قناعة أن هذه الأسواق تقدّم بضائع رخيصة الثمن وليس بالضرورة رديئة، بل إن المنافسة بين هذه الأسواق والشركات الموردة عملت على تحسين نوعية المنتجات والبضائع فيها. يبدو أن إدارة هذه الأسواق «شاطرة» في استيراد بضائعها من بعض الدول الآسيوية، خاصة من الصين والهند، والإمدادات لدى هذه الأسواق جيدة، ويبدو أنها تبحث عن هامش ربح معقول، وهذا يفسر أسعارها المنخفضة جداً، وهذا لا يعني أن كل منتجاتها جيدة بل أعتقد أن المواد الغذائية فيها وما له علاقة بصحة الإنسان المباشرة تحتاج رقابة قوية من الجهات المعنية سواء قبل دخول تلك المواد أو بعد عرضها في أسواق أبو خمسة، هناك مواد أعتقد أنه من الذكاء شراؤها من هذه النوعية من الأسواق مثل مواد التنظيف المتنوعة التي قد تكون نفس الجودة في المحلات التجارية المعروفة، وحتى لو لم تكن ماركات معينة فإنها سوف تؤدي الوظيفة في تنظيف المنزل أو غير ذلك. من يذهب إلى تلك الأسواق يجدها مكتظة بالزبائن، والغريب وجود الكثير من الجاليات تتسوق من هناك، وخاصة من جاليات دول شرق آسيا، وفي بعض الأحيان تجد الأوروبيين بكثرة في بعض تلك المحلات القريبة من مناطقهم السكنية. علينا الابتعاد عن «الفشخرة» الزائدة في عملية الشراء وخاصة للضروريات غير الداخلة في الطعام والشراب، كثير من الشباب والشابات تعتبر هذه المنافذ التسويقية حلاً لهذه الفئة، أولاً لأسعارها المنخفضة، وثانياً لسهولة الوصول والتسوق فيها، بل إن الذهاب لها قد يكون نوعاً من التغيير والبعد عن الأسواق التجارية المنظمة بشكل يبعث على الرتابة، هناك في محلات أبو خمسة تشعر بروح المجتمع وحياته، وأنك جزء من هذا المجتمع، وليس في محلات تجارية يعلوها الصمت والنظام القاتل.
هذه النوعية من الأسواق الشعبية منتشرة في أغلب أحياء المدن ومفتوحة إلى ساعات متأخرة وهذه ميزة إضافية لها، كل مدن العالم فيها أسواقها الشعبية، وفي الغرب مثلاً وفي المدن البريطانية خصوصاً، توجد مثل هذه المحلات ويطلق عليها «أسواق الأحد»، الأسعار فيها رخيصة والنوعية ممتازة مقارنة بالمحلات التقليدية المجاورة. الإنسان بطبعه يخلق حلولاً مناسبة للتسوق وتلبي احتياجات المستهلكين بكافة شرائحهم الغنية والأقل غنى وهذا من سمات عصرنا الحالي، فقط على الجهات المختصة رفع مستوى الرقابة على هذه الأسواق وجودة بضائعها؛ لأن بعضها يتلف في فترة زمنية قصيرة أو قد لا يعمل أصلاً.
Stores are spread across most of our cities, and this is a competitive advantage for this type of popular markets. Although some believe that these are shopping places for lower-income groups, this seems inaccurate. Anyone who observes the traffic congestion in front of these markets in most neighborhoods, whether popular or what are referred to as upscale neighborhoods, comes to the conclusion that these markets offer inexpensive goods that are not necessarily of poor quality. In fact, the competition between these markets and the supplying companies has worked to improve the quality of the products and goods available. It seems that the management of these markets is "smart" in importing their goods from certain Asian countries, especially China and India, and the supplies in these markets are good. They appear to be seeking a reasonable profit margin, which explains their very low prices. This does not mean that all their products are good; I believe that the food items and anything related to human health directly require strong oversight from the relevant authorities, whether before these items enter or after they are displayed in Abu Khamsa markets. There are items that I think it is wise to buy from this type of market, such as various cleaning materials that may be of the same quality as those in well-known retail stores. Even if they are not specific brands, they will serve the purpose of cleaning the home or otherwise. Those who go to these markets find them crowded with customers, and it is strange to see many communities shopping there, especially from East Asian communities. Sometimes, you find Europeans in large numbers in some of those stores close to their residential areas. We should avoid excessive "showing off" in the purchasing process, especially for necessities that do not include food and drink. Many young men and women consider these shopping outlets a solution for their group, firstly for their low prices, and secondly for the ease of access and shopping in them. In fact, going there can be a kind of change and a break from the organized commercial markets that can feel monotonous. In Abu Khamsa stores, you feel the spirit of the community and its life, and that you are part of this community, unlike in commercial stores that are dominated by silence and a stifling order.
This type of popular market is widespread in most city neighborhoods and is open until late hours, which is an additional advantage for them. Every city in the world has its popular markets, and in the West, for example, especially in British cities, there are such stores known as "Sunday markets." The prices there are cheap, and the quality is excellent compared to the neighboring traditional stores. Human beings, by nature, create suitable solutions for shopping that meet the needs of consumers across all income levels, both rich and less wealthy, and this is a characteristic of our current era. The relevant authorities just need to raise the level of oversight on these markets and the quality of their goods because some of them spoil in a short period of time or may not work at all.