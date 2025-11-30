The Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, has a distinctive presence when he speaks at any forum, dialogue, or event. His approach is unconventional, and he possesses the talent to address any topic in a way that carries deep meanings and messages, using his unique style that blends culture, experience, profound vision, eloquence, and personal charisma. Anyone who follows his words, responses, or interventions at various events will confirm this truth. His speech at the recent graduation ceremony for a new batch of students from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) offered a new glimpse of his insightful perspectives when he discussed the Kingdom's approach to valuing innovators and its goal of attracting them.

During that ceremony, the prince presented a practical model and a living example of three generations from one family who have shared in our journey of excellence. It was a beautiful and intelligent humanitarian and cultural gesture, with deep implications, represented by the fact that one of the graduates earned honors and will go on a scholarship to the University of Oxford, one of the world's most prestigious and historic universities. However, Prince Abdulaziz wanted to turn this achievement into a story of great loyalty, as he invited the graduate's father, who works at Aramco, and his grandfather, a professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. He spoke highly of both, noting that the distinguished grandfather taught many Saudis at the university, earning the Kingdom's loyalty by granting him citizenship, as well as the graduate's father, and then the creative grandson whom the prince invited to the stage in celebration of him, to send a larger and more important message through this celebration.

Prince Abdulaziz said: "Welcome to the new Saudi Arabia that knows only merit, competence, talent, and excellence, and welcomes those who wish to live in it and share its dreams with their achievements. We must not abandon the idea of being a distinguished global model for advancement and prosperity, and I reiterate our welcome to all of you to be part of us and the fabric of our society. Those who wish to stay will be embraced."

In this brief statement, Prince Abdulaziz encapsulates the idea of the Saudi dream, loyalty, and appreciation for those who have participated in building its foundations, and who can join us in realizing it in its grand future according to the standards of merit and competence. It is a powerful message that summarizes much of what can be said about a nation that insists on reaching the highest levels of advancement.