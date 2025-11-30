تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
يتميز وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بحضور مختلف عندما يتحدث في أي منتدى أو حوار أو مناسبة، طرحه غير تقليدي، ويتمتع بموهبة تناول أي موضوع بطريقة تحمل مضامين ورسائل عميقة بأسلوبه الخاص الذي تنصهر فيه الثقافة والخبرة وعمق الرؤية وبلاغة العبارة وكاريزما الشخصية. وأي متابع لكلماته أو إجاباته أو مداخلاته في المناسبات المختلفة سوف يتأكد من هذه الحقيقة، وكانت كلمته في حفل تخرج دفعة جديدة من طلاب جامعة الملك عبدالله للعلوم والتقنية (كاوست) مؤخراً، لمحةً جديدةً من لمحاته الذكية عندما تحدث عن نهج المملكة في تقدير المبدعين وهدفها من استقطابهم.
استحضر الأمير في ذلك الحفل نموذجاً عملياً ومثالاً حياً لثلاثة أجيال من أسرة واحدة شاركتنا مسيرة التميز. كانت لفتة إنسانية وحضارية جميلة وذكية، ولها دلالات عميقة، تمثلت في كون أحد الخريجين قد حصد مرتبة الشرف وسيذهب في منحة إلى جامعة أكسفورد، إحدى أبرز وأعرق جامعات العالم. لكن الأمير عبدالعزيز أراد أن يحول هذا الإنجاز إلى قصة وفاء عظيم، فقد دعا والد الخريج الذي يعمل في شركة أرامكو، ودعا جده الأستاذ بجامعة الملك فهد للبترول والمعادن، وتحدث بنبلٍ كبير عنهما، وأشار إلى أن الجد المتميز علم الكثير من السعوديين في الجامعة فاستحق وفاء المملكة بمنحه الجنسية، وكذلك والد الخريج، ثم الحفيد المبدع الذي دعاه الأمير إلى المنصة احتفاءً به، ولكي يبعث من خلال هذا الاحتفاء رسالةً أكبر وأهم.
قال الأمير عبدالعزيز فيما قال: «أهلاً بكم في السعودية الجديدة التي لا تعرف إلا الجدارة والكفاءة والموهبة والتميز، وترحب بمن يريد العيش فيها ويشاركها أحلامها بإنجازاته. يجب علينا ألا نتخلى عن فكرة أن نكون نموذجاً عالمياً متميزاً للرقي والازدهار، وأكرر ترحيبنا بكم جميعاً لتكونوا جزءاً منا ومن نسيج مجتمعنا، ومن يريد البقاء سوف نحتضنه».
بهذه الكلمة الوجيزة يختصر الأمير عبدالعزيز فكرة الحلم السعودي، والوفاء والتقدير للذين شاركونا في بناء لبناته، والذين باستطاعتهم مشاركتنا في تحقيقه بصورته المستقبلية الكبرى وفق شروط الجدارة والكفاءة. إنها رسالة بليغة توجز الكثير مما يمكن قوله عن وطن يصر على بلوغ أعلى مراتب الرقي.
The Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, has a distinctive presence when he speaks at any forum, dialogue, or event. His approach is unconventional, and he possesses the talent to address any topic in a way that carries deep meanings and messages, using his unique style that blends culture, experience, profound vision, eloquence, and personal charisma. Anyone who follows his words, responses, or interventions at various events will confirm this truth. His speech at the recent graduation ceremony for a new batch of students from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) offered a new glimpse of his insightful perspectives when he discussed the Kingdom's approach to valuing innovators and its goal of attracting them.
During that ceremony, the prince presented a practical model and a living example of three generations from one family who have shared in our journey of excellence. It was a beautiful and intelligent humanitarian and cultural gesture, with deep implications, represented by the fact that one of the graduates earned honors and will go on a scholarship to the University of Oxford, one of the world's most prestigious and historic universities. However, Prince Abdulaziz wanted to turn this achievement into a story of great loyalty, as he invited the graduate's father, who works at Aramco, and his grandfather, a professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. He spoke highly of both, noting that the distinguished grandfather taught many Saudis at the university, earning the Kingdom's loyalty by granting him citizenship, as well as the graduate's father, and then the creative grandson whom the prince invited to the stage in celebration of him, to send a larger and more important message through this celebration.
Prince Abdulaziz said: "Welcome to the new Saudi Arabia that knows only merit, competence, talent, and excellence, and welcomes those who wish to live in it and share its dreams with their achievements. We must not abandon the idea of being a distinguished global model for advancement and prosperity, and I reiterate our welcome to all of you to be part of us and the fabric of our society. Those who wish to stay will be embraced."
In this brief statement, Prince Abdulaziz encapsulates the idea of the Saudi dream, loyalty, and appreciation for those who have participated in building its foundations, and who can join us in realizing it in its grand future according to the standards of merit and competence. It is a powerful message that summarizes much of what can be said about a nation that insists on reaching the highest levels of advancement.