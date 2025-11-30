يتميز وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بحضور مختلف عندما يتحدث في أي منتدى أو حوار أو مناسبة، طرحه غير تقليدي، ويتمتع بموهبة تناول أي موضوع بطريقة تحمل مضامين ورسائل عميقة بأسلوبه الخاص الذي تنصهر فيه الثقافة والخبرة وعمق الرؤية وبلاغة العبارة وكاريزما الشخصية. وأي متابع لكلماته أو إجاباته أو مداخلاته في المناسبات المختلفة سوف يتأكد من هذه الحقيقة، وكانت كلمته في حفل تخرج دفعة جديدة من طلاب جامعة الملك عبدالله للعلوم والتقنية (كاوست) مؤخراً، لمحةً جديدةً من لمحاته الذكية عندما تحدث عن نهج المملكة في تقدير المبدعين وهدفها من استقطابهم.

استحضر الأمير في ذلك الحفل نموذجاً عملياً ومثالاً حياً لثلاثة أجيال من أسرة واحدة شاركتنا مسيرة التميز. كانت لفتة إنسانية وحضارية جميلة وذكية، ولها دلالات عميقة، تمثلت في كون أحد الخريجين قد حصد مرتبة الشرف وسيذهب في منحة إلى جامعة أكسفورد، إحدى أبرز وأعرق جامعات العالم. لكن الأمير عبدالعزيز أراد أن يحول هذا الإنجاز إلى قصة وفاء عظيم، فقد دعا والد الخريج الذي يعمل في شركة أرامكو، ودعا جده الأستاذ بجامعة الملك فهد للبترول والمعادن، وتحدث بنبلٍ كبير عنهما، وأشار إلى أن الجد المتميز علم الكثير من السعوديين في الجامعة فاستحق وفاء المملكة بمنحه الجنسية، وكذلك والد الخريج، ثم الحفيد المبدع الذي دعاه الأمير إلى المنصة احتفاءً به، ولكي يبعث من خلال هذا الاحتفاء رسالةً أكبر وأهم.

قال الأمير عبدالعزيز فيما قال: «أهلاً بكم في السعودية الجديدة التي لا تعرف إلا الجدارة والكفاءة والموهبة والتميز، وترحب بمن يريد العيش فيها ويشاركها أحلامها بإنجازاته. يجب علينا ألا نتخلى عن فكرة أن نكون نموذجاً عالمياً متميزاً للرقي والازدهار، وأكرر ترحيبنا بكم جميعاً لتكونوا جزءاً منا ومن نسيج مجتمعنا، ومن يريد البقاء سوف نحتضنه».

بهذه الكلمة الوجيزة يختصر الأمير عبدالعزيز فكرة الحلم السعودي، والوفاء والتقدير للذين شاركونا في بناء لبناته، والذين باستطاعتهم مشاركتنا في تحقيقه بصورته المستقبلية الكبرى وفق شروط الجدارة والكفاءة. إنها رسالة بليغة توجز الكثير مما يمكن قوله عن وطن يصر على بلوغ أعلى مراتب الرقي.