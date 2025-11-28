مرّت الخطّاطة (قُذلة) بالقرية المنهمك أهلها في دياس الصيف، واستقر بها المقام في بيت الأرملة (شويلة) التي هلّت وسهّلت بها طمعاً في بشارات مستقبليّة، كونها في شهر حملها التاسع، دلّت تجمع لها من جماعة قريتها شُكادة، دحوة وإلا دحوتين من البُرّ اللي يشوق العين، لتفرّح الخطاطة، وتعود بما قُسم لها لزوجها وعيالها في البادية، والتزم لها العريفة بفَرَق وبيشده مع بقية الشكايد فوق الجمل، ويوصلها ولده إلى بيتها، دعت له شويلة، وطلبت ربي يجود عليه، ردّ عليها، أحسب جودي من ماجودي، واثر جودي من جود الله، وحلف عليها في فنجال قهوة، ونشدها، بشّريني عاونوك العيال بالدياس، قالت، بيّض الله وجهك، لو ما همب المطاليق، يكون أعشب العيش في المسطح، ثم قال، وش شافت الخطاطة يوم خطّتْ لك؟ ردّت، ما قالت إلا ، بيجي لي ولد حظه يكسّر الحصى، علّق، يا الله في الحيا، وأضاف، ها لا تقعديني تسحبين حواكك من بيت في بيت وبطنك قِرتك، تحاشي على عمرك، وعلى اللي حظّه يكسر الحصى، وإن جا كما قالت ( قذلة) فإن شاء الله لأعطيه وحدة من بنات ولدي (مبخوت).

وفي ليلة بدريّة، والسكون يعمّ الدار ومن فيها، داهم المخاض، العِرْبيّة، وما عندها لا رفيق ولا معين إلا الله: فشبّت حطبها، وأسندت ظهرها إلى زاوية قريبة من الملّة، ويمّمت وجهها للقبلة، وعضّت على شرشفها بأسنانها كي يخفت زحيرها، خشية سماع جيرانها استغاثاتها، وسبحان من قاله، جاء الولد كنه شقفة القمر، وما شقشق نور الصباح، إلا ومولودها يرضع اللبا، ولأن حدس الجارات ما يخيب، أقبلن عليها، اللي بقشرها، واللي بحُلبتها، واللي بطاسة فتّة، وكنّ عويناتها وسندها، خصوصاً أنهن شعرن بالتقصير عندما غبن عنها ساعة الولادة.

سمّته على خاله (جودان) وطلبت من إحدى جاراتها، ترسل ولدها ليبلّغ أهلها، بأن الكبار والطهار رأس الدور، وعنّزت على زوجة الفقيه، تأخذ الثور عندها، إلى يوم الخميس، وتوصّي على الفقيه، يحدّ الشّفار، وينبّ النشامى يجمعون القدور والصحون، وطلبت من زوجة الشاعر، تبلّغ زوجها يولّف قصايد، وكسوته عُكة سمن عامي، وانعقد المرسام، وتوافد الأخوال بالكساوي، اللي قدّم جنبيّته، واللي أهدى بندقته، وقامت الحفلة اللي أبد لها وخيّل، ومدح الشاعر السمي والمسمّى، وكّل ما عبى قصيدة يلمح في الخال (جودان) الذي قرب منه ودسّ في جيبه ورقة حمراء، فصار يقصّد ويدبك بقدميه على أرض الغابرة، التي احتكم فيها معراض لا قبله ولا بعده.

صحّت النبوءة، وكان حظّ (جودان) فوق رأسه، انتقل مع أمه عند أخواله، وتعلّم المراجل، والمراجل ما هي لـ( اللاش واللي ماش، وما تجي بلاش) وراعي المرجلة يدوّر الحاسد عليه زلّة، وغدا (جودان) من كبار تجار القبيلة، وفي يوم شؤوم التقى بمؤذن قرية أبوه، في سوق الثلاثاء، وتحرى المؤذن الحسود، لين فضي الدكان، واقترب منه وقال: سمعت ناس من الجماعة، يقولون خلقتك ما هي كما خِلقة أبوك، وعذربوا في أمك، لأنها شردت بك عند أخوالك، حتى ما يحقّرونك السفان، ويلصقون فيك عيرة، ردّ عليه، سوّد الله وجهك؟ فأقسم، أن الجماعة كلهم ما يجيبون سيرته إلا وينعتونه بابن الحرام، فوقف، واستحبه من ذراعه، وقال: بيننا وعد قريب.

قفل باب الدّكان، ولا اثنى ركبته إلا عند أمه، والأم بلّغت خاله، بما نقل لها، فلزم الصمت، وما أضحت إلا وهم في بيت العريفة، وحاول المذّن يتملّص، ويجيب أعذار ملشلشة، فخسّوا به الحضور(تخسى في وجهك) والتزم العريفة بالحقّ وما يلحق، وأرسل الفقيه، يفتك ثور ديكان، ويزهّب غداء الرجاجيل، وبعدما تغدّوا وكثروا بالخير، طلب من زوجته تطلع العالية هي وجاراتها، وينشرن البيضاء لجودان وأمه وأخواله، وقال ، ترى بنت ولدي مبخوت حليلة لجودان، مثل ما وعدت أمه وهو باقي في بطنها، وتجدّدت الأفراح، وشدّ المؤذن، وحلّ في ديرة غير الديرة.