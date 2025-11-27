الأمراض التي تصيبنا من فترة لأخرى هدنة مع الحياة، تدفعنا للتأمل والتفكر في حيز من الخلوة والبعد عن الناس. وفي موسم التقلب بين الفصول تُكثِّف «الميكروبات» نشاطها بين البشر، متنوعه بين «فايروسي» و«بكتيري» و«فطري». ويعد «الفايروسي» أكثرها انتشاراً وأسرعها انتقالاً؛ اذ يشن حرباً شرسة تعتمد في أبعادها على الجهاز المناعي والمسكنات والإمدادات الغذائية المناسبة. وإذا ما هاجمتك «البكتيرية» منها وجب اللجوء إلى المضادات الحيوية.

تختلف الأعراض والحمى واحدة؛ زائرة ثقيلة ننتظرها على غير شوق، تحط ركابها ليلاً مستغلة خمول الخلايا المناعية في هذا الوقت، فتجوب بين الحنايا والحشايا، وتنال من العظام ما تنال، وإذا ما شعشع الصبح تشد رحالها على موعد لقاء آخر في عتم من الليل التالي، وكما قال الشاعر:

وَزَائِرَتي كَأنّ بهَا حَيَاءً

فَلَيسَ تَزُورُ إلاّ في الظّلامِ

كأنّ الصّبْحَ يَطرُدُها فتَجرِي

مَدامِعُهَا بأرْبَعَةٍ سِجَامِ

وتشغلك «الحمى» بين قشعريرة ترتعش لها أطرافك، وحرارة تستقر بين أحشائك، أو تغدو كفيح من جهنم يشعل جلدك ناراً. والمفارقة العجيبة أنك حينها تكتشف مواطن الضعف في جسدك، فيصيبك من الألم ما يصيبك، وتبدأ المعركة في طور المراوغة، ليظهر الألم في مناطق غير متوقعه من الجلد والعظام والأسنان، ثم يستقر في محاجر العيون.

في هذه الحرب الضروس، تنشأ علاقه تكافلية بين أعضاء الجسد الواحد، تزداد فيها نبضات القلب معلنةً حالة من الطوارئ، فيضخ الدم بقوة دعماً للاستجابة المناعية، وترتفع العمليات الأيضية لمعاونة خلايا الدم البيضاء في إنتاج الأجسام المضادة في محاولة للقضاء على هذا الطفيلي، وفي حالة من التكيف يزداد التعرق وبعض الأعراض الجانبية الأخرى، ويتذبذب منحنى الحرارة بين قمة وقاع دخولاً في مرحله التحدي، التي يكون الثبات والصبر فيها أهم العوامل المساعدة لاستمرار المقاومة والنجاة دون أضرار.

بعد أيامٍ من الكر والفر ترمي الحرب أوزارها وينجلي ليل من الآلام والسهر، معلناً ولادة جديدة خلفها حكايات من الألم نرويها لزائرينا، نحكيها للعبرة والعظة، ونتلقى أخباراً فاتنا منها الكثير، وأشغالاً مؤجلة في الانتظار، ونعود لنعانق الحياة مرة أخرى على أمل كاذب ألّا تنالنا عدوى جديدة.