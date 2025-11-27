The illnesses that afflict us from time to time serve as a truce with life, prompting us to reflect and contemplate in a space of solitude and distance from others. During the season of fluctuations between the seasons, "microbes" intensify their activity among humans, varying between "viral," "bacterial," and "fungal." The "viral" type is the most widespread and rapidly transmitted; it launches a fierce war that relies on the immune system, pain relievers, and appropriate nutritional supplies. If you are attacked by the "bacterial" type, you must resort to antibiotics.

The symptoms differ, but the fever is the same; a heavy visitor we await with no eagerness, arriving at night while taking advantage of the lethargy of immune cells at this time, roaming through the nooks and crannies, affecting the bones as it pleases. When dawn breaks, it sets off for another encounter in the darkness of the following night, as the poet said:

وَزَائِرَتي كَأنّ بهَا حَيَاءً

فَلَيسَ تَزُورُ إلاّ في الظّلامِ

كأنّ الصّبْحَ يَطرُدُها فتَجرِي

مَدامِعُهَا بأرْبَعَةٍ سِجَامِ

And the "fever" occupies you between chills that make your limbs tremble, and heat that settles within your insides, or it becomes like a flame from hell igniting your skin. The strange paradox is that at that moment, you discover the weak points in your body, experiencing pain that strikes you, and the battle begins in a phase of evasion, with pain manifesting in unexpected areas of the skin, bones, and teeth, eventually settling in the eye sockets.

In this fierce war, a symbiotic relationship develops among the members of the one body, with the heartbeats increasing, announcing a state of emergency, pumping blood vigorously to support the immune response. Metabolic processes rise to assist white blood cells in producing antibodies in an attempt to eliminate this parasite. In a state of adaptation, sweating increases along with some other side effects, and the temperature curve fluctuates between peaks and valleys as it enters a phase of challenge, where stability and patience are the most important factors aiding in the continuation of resistance and survival without harm.

After days of back and forth, the war lays down its burdens, and a night of pain and sleeplessness clears, announcing a new birth behind it, stories of pain that we recount to our visitors, sharing them for lessons and admonition. We receive news from which we missed much, and pending tasks await, and we return to embrace life once more with a false hope that we will not be struck by a new infection.