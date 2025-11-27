في الوقت الذي يشهد فيه الاقتصاد العالمي واحدة من أكثر مراحله ضبابية خلال السنوات الأخيرة، تؤكد السعودية تحركها في مسار مختلف تماماً. فبينما تنكمش التوقّعات في العواصم الاقتصادية الكبرى، وتتصاعد مخاوف الركود، وتستمر أسعار الفائدة المرتفعة في إضعاف شهية الاستثمار حول العالم، يبرز الاقتصاد السعودي كحالة منفصلة عن السياق الدولي، حالة تتقدّم بينما يتراجع الآخرون، وتبني بينما تتردد دول كثيرة في اتخاذ القرار. العالم اليوم يعيش دورة تباطؤ واضحة؛ التجارة الدولية تفقد زخمها، أسعار الطاقة تتأثر بضعف الطلب الصناعي، الأسواق المالية تعيش حساسية كبيرة تجاه أي تغيّر في سياسات الفائدة، وحتى الاقتصادات الكبرى التي كانت تُعرف بقدرتها على امتصاص الصدمات باتت تبحث عن حلول تبقيها فوق خط النمو على أقل تقدير. ومع ذلك، تخطو المملكة في لحظة اقتصادية أكثر اتساعاً من أي وقت مضى، ليس لأنها محصّنة من التباطؤ العالمي، وإنما كونها تبني اقتصاداً لا يعتمد على الظروف الخارجية بقدر اعتماده على مشروع تحوّل داخلي عميق.

منذ سنوات، تتجه السعودية نحو إعادة تشكيل اقتصادها جذرياً، بعيداً عن دورات النفط التقليدية، وبعيداً عن قراءة الاقتصاد من منظور موسمي أو ظرفي. الاستثمار في البنية التحتية، وتطوير الصناعات، وتوسيع قطاع اللوجستيات، ودخول مجالات التقنية، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والطاقة النظيفة، كلها خطوات تشير إلى أن المملكة تسير وفق نموذج اقتصادي جديد تماماً؛ نموذج يراهن على المستقبل، لا على تقلبات الأسواق الآنية. هذا النموذج هو ما يفسر قدرتها على التحرك بثقة بينما تتباطأ حركة الاقتصاد العالمي. بعيداً عن تحسّن الظروف الاقتصادية العالمية يصنع الاقتصاد السعودي ظروفه الخاصة. لا ينتظر تراجع الفائدة كي يبدأ الاستثمار، ولا يربط نموه بمزاج الأسواق الدولية، بل يقوم على رؤية أوسع من دورات الاقتصاد التقليدية.

في قلب هذا التحوّل، جاءت زيارة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان الأخيرة إلى الولايات المتحدة لتضيف بعداً أكثر عمقاً لهذا المشهد. الزيارة كانت امتداداً طبيعياً لاقتصاد سعودي يتحوّل من اقتصاد يعتمد على سلعة واحدة إلى اقتصاد يقوم على الابتكار والشراكات التقنية والاستثمار النوعي، وهنا تخرج من كونها حدثاً سياسياً أو بروتوكولياً. العالم يناقش اليوم كيفية الخروج من مرحلة التباطؤ، بينما كانت الرياض في واشنطن تبحث كيفية قيادة المرحلة القادمة من الاقتصاد العالمي، من خلال اتفاقات تمتد إلى قطاعات الذكاء الاصطناعي، والطاقة الجديدة، والصناعات الدفاعية، والاقتصاد الرقمي، والتقنيات الحيوية، وهي القطاعات ذاتها التي ستحدّد شكل المنافسة الاقتصادية خلال العقدين القادمين. بهذا المعنى، حملت الزيارة رسالة واضحة: إن الشراكة السعودية الأمريكية تنتقل من علاقة طاقة تقليدية إلى علاقة تكنولوجية واستثمارية عالية القيمة، علاقة تعكس طموحاً اقتصادياً يتجاوز اللحظة الراهنة إلى ما بعدها. زيارة ولي العهد الأخيرة للولايات المتحدة دليل على أن المملكة تتحرك اليوم استجابةً وصناعة للواقع الحالي والمستقبلي معاً. من يقرأ بين السطور لتلك الزيارة سيشعر لوهلة أن الرسالة كانت واضحة للعالم أجمع، وهي أن الاقتصاد السعودي لا يبحث عن مكانه في خريطة العالم فقط، وإنما يسعى ليكون أحد الذين يرسمون تلك الخريطة في السنوات القادمة.

إن الربط بين هذا التحوّل وبين تباطؤ الاقتصاد العالمي يكشف الفارق الكبير في طريقة تفكير المملكة. فبينما تتردد دول كثيرة في اتخاذ خطوات جريئة خلال فترة التباطؤ، تتحرك السعودية بطريقة معاكسة؛ توسع استثماراتها، تبني قدراتها، تعقد شراكات استراتيجية، وتدخل مجالات جديدة لا تزال حتى الدول المتقدمة تتعامل معها بحذر. هذه ليست مجرد قراءة متفائلة، فهذا واقع تؤكده مؤشرات النمو، والاستثمار، والبنية التحتية، وقدرة المملكة على جذب شركات عالمية إلى الرياض في توقيت تتراجع فيه حركة الاستثمار الدولي.