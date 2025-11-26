The historic visit of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the American capital, Washington, marks a decisive geopolitical turning point that redraws the maps of influence and power in the twenty-first century. This trip was not merely a traditional diplomatic protocol or a renewal of routine relations; rather, it came to announce the birth of a new era of comprehensive strategic partnership that places the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia among the ranks of major powers influencing global decision-making. This profound strategic dimension was manifested in the establishment of a "Strategic Defense Treaty," which is the strongest and most robust between the United States and any country outside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This reflects a firm American conviction that the security of the region and the stability of the global economy necessarily pass through the gateway of Riyadh. This alliance did not stop at the limits of political understandings but was practically translated on the ground through unprecedented qualitative defense achievements, the most notable of which was the agreement to export 35 advanced F-35 stealth aircraft to the Kingdom, a step that carries significant military and political implications and underscores the high level of strategic trust that the Saudi leadership now enjoys within decision-making circles in Washington, surpassing all previous reservations. In a related context, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman demonstrated through this visit that he did not go to Washington merely as a representative of the Kingdom, but rather as a true leader of the Middle East, bearing the burdens and complex issues of the region and fiercely defending the interests of its peoples. The Sudanese file topped the discussions, and His Royal Highness secured explicit and direct commitments from the American president to engage actively and seriously in ending the bloody conflict in Sudan, thereby affirming the Kingdom's pivotal role as a maker of peace and an indispensable honest broker in resolving regional crises. Concurrently, with his customary political boldness and keen foresight, the Crown Prince opened the file of the sanctions imposed on Syria, strongly advocating for the necessity of ending these sanctions to pave the way for the return of stability and to enhance prospects for cooperation between Damascus and Washington in a manner that serves regional security. This proposal reflects the political realism that the Kingdom adopts to resolve problems and achieve Arab unity. On the economic and commercial front, the prevailing language was one of numbers and interests, where massive trade agreements were signed. However, more important than the size of these agreements was the spirit that dominated their signing. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made it clear to his American counterpart, in the tone of a confident leader proud of his homeland, that these billion-dollar deals are not "favoritism" towards the United States or a gift to the American president, but rather a seizing of promising investment opportunities that serve the "Saudi leadership" and its ambitious vision, benefiting the national economy. This solidifies the principle of parity in dealings, asserting that the Kingdom is no longer just a consumer market but a partner that creates opportunities and imposes its conditions to achieve its higher interests. Thus, this visit concluded its chapters, solidifying the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the architect of a new phase of Arab renaissance, an exceptional leader possessing the tools of both soft and hard power, capable of leveraging his international relations to serve the issues of his nation and making the Kingdom the most significant player in the international equation that cannot be overlooked or marginalized.