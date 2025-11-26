تُشكّل الزيارة التاريخية التي قام بها سمو ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن منعطفاً جيوسياسياً حاسماً يعيد رسم خرائط النفوذ والقوى في القرن الحادي والعشرين، إذ لم تكن هذه الرحلة مجرد بروتوكول دبلوماسي تقليدي أو تجديد لعلاقات روتينية عابرة، بل جاءت لتعلن عن ميلاد حقبة جديدة من الشراكة الاستراتيجية الشاملة التي تضع المملكة العربية السعودية في مصاف القوى العظمى المؤثرة في صنع القرار العالمي، وقد تجلى هذا البعد الاستراتيجي العميق في تكريس «معاهدة دفاع استراتيجي» تعد الأقوى والأكثر متانة بين الولايات المتحدة وأي دولة أخرى خارج منظومة حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، وهو ما يعكس قناعة أمريكية راسخة بأن أمن المنطقة واستقرار الاقتصاد العالمي يمران حكماً عبر بوابة الرياض، ولم يقف هذا التحالف عند حدود التفاهمات السياسية، بل تُرجم عملياً على أرض الواقع من خلال إنجازات دفاعية نوعية غير مسبوقة، كان أبرزها الاتفاق على تصدير 35 طائرة من طراز «إف 35» الشبحية المتطورة إلى المملكة، في خطوة تحمل دلالات عسكرية وسياسية بالغة الأهمية، وتؤكد على مستوى الثقة الاستراتيجية العالية التي باتت تتمتع بها القيادة السعودية لدى دوائر القرار في واشنطن، متجاوزة بذلك كل التحفظات السابقة، وفي سياق متصل، أثبت الأمير محمد بن سلمان من خلال هذه الزيارة أنه لم يذهب إلى واشنطن بصفته ممثلاً للمملكة فحسب، بل حط رحاله في البيت الأبيض زعيماً حقيقياً للشرق الأوسط، حاملاً على عاتقه هموم المنطقة وقضاياها المعقدة، ومدافعاً شرساً عن مصالح شعوبها، حيث تصدّر الملف السوداني المباحثات، وانتزع سموه تعهدات صريحة ومباشرة من الرئيس الأمريكي بالانخراط الفعلي والجاد لإنهاء الصراع الدامي في السودان، مؤكداً بذلك دور المملكة المحوري كصانعة للسلام ووسيط نزيه لا غنى عنه في حلحلة الأزمات الإقليمية، وبالتوازي مع ذلك، وبجرأة سياسية معهودة ورؤية استشرافية ثاقبة، فتح ولي العهد ملف العقوبات المفروضة على سوريا، دافعاً بقوة نحو ضرورة إنهاء هذه العقوبات لتمهيد الطريق أمام عودة الاستقرار، وتعزيز آفاق التعاون بين دمشق وواشنطن بما يخدم الأمن الإقليمي، في طرح يعكس الواقعية السياسية التي تنتهجها المملكة لتصفير المشاكل ولم الشمل العربي، أما على الصعيد الاقتصادي والتجاري، فقد كانت لغة الأرقام والمصالح هي السائدة، حيث تم توقيع اتفاقيات تجارية ضخمة، إلا أن الأهم من حجم هذه الاتفاقيات هو الروحية التي سادت توقيعها، فقد أوضح الأمير محمد بن سلمان لنظيره الأمريكي بلهجة القائد الواثق والمعتز بوطنه أن هذه الصفقات المليارية ليست «محاباة» للولايات المتحدة أو هدية للرئيس الأمريكي، بل هي اقتناص لفرص استثمارية واعدة تخدم «القيادة السعودية» ورؤيتها الطموحة، وتعود بالنفع على الاقتصاد الوطني، مرسّخاً بذلك مبدأ الندية في التعامل، وأن المملكة لم تعد مجرد سوق استهلاكية، بل هي شريك يصنع الفرص ويفرض شروطه بما يحقق مصالحه العليا، لتختتم هذه الزيارة فصولها وقد كرّست صورة الأمير محمد بن سلمان كعرّاب لمرحلة جديدة من النهضة العربية، وقائد استثنائي يمتلك أدوات القوة الناعمة والصلبة، قادر على توظيف علاقاته الدولية لخدمة قضايا أمته، وجعل المملكة الرقم الأصعب في المعادلة الدولية الذي لا يمكن تجاوزه أو تهميشه.