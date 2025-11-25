If you even attempt to talk about any team's benefit from refereeing and the harm done to another, you will be judged based on colors rather than the validity and credibility of your opinion. So, what do we do with the guardians of bias who have exhausted those searching for the truth and those who speak it..?!



They asked me about the penalty for Al-Hilal against Al-Fateh, and I said it was correct. In the same conversation, I confirmed the validity of Al-Fateh's penalty against Al-Hilal, which angered some, although I do not care about that. What I care about is the necessity of educating a generation that should realize that the guardians of bias do not see what we see nor hear what we hear; and that is why we leave them to their fates.



What has reinforced the spread of the guardians of bias is their contradiction with refereeing experts in their discussions on sports programs, which have become part of the problem after having been a source of solutions..!



As for the penalty for Al-Nasr against Al-Faihah, I said it was not a penalty, and I am still being pursued by some Al-Nasr fans with questions that have been answered by the officials in the refereeing department, confirming what I stated.



The strange, amazing, and illogical thing is that there are clubs that are being sacrificed refereeing-wise, and when we defend them, we find someone saying what should be said about their clubs, not these wronged clubs..!



Al-Ahli is a living example of refereeing injustice, the latest being against Al-Qadisiyah..!



Their voices have barked, and no one hears anyone, so what if the harmed parties were Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr, suffering the same level of harm as Al-Ahli..?



The voices would rise, and perhaps the programs would turn into a forum for statements and a battleground for exchanging accusations.



As for the harmed party, Al-Ahli, nothing bothers them...