إن حاولت مجرد محاولة الحديث عن استفادة أي فريق من التحكيم وتضرر آخر ستحاسب على الألوان وليس على صحة ومصداقية رأيك، فماذا نفعل مع حُرّاس التعصب الذين أتعبوا الباحثين عن الحقيقة والناطقين بها..؟!


سألوني عن ضربة جزاء الهلال أمام الفتح، وقلت صحيحة، وفي الحوار ذاته صادقت على صحة جزائية الفتح أمام الهلال، فغضب من غضب، مع أنني لا أهتم بدلك، بل أهتم بضرورة توعية جيل ينبغي أن يدرك أن حُرّاس التعصب لا يرون ما نرى ولا يسمعون ما نسمع؛ ولهذا ندعهم لأقدارهم.


وما عزّز نشر حُرّاس التعصب لتعصبهم تناقض خبراء التحكيم في حديثهم في البرامج الرياضية، التي باتت جزءاً من المشكلة بعد أن كانت تملك الحل..!


ضربة جزاء النصر أمام الفيحاء قلت ليست ضربة جزاء، وما زلت أطارد من بعض النصراويين بأسئلة أجاب عنها المسؤولون في دائرة التحكيم، وأكدوا ما أكدت.


الغريب والعجيب وغير المنطقي أن هناك أندية تنحر تحكيميّاً، وحينما ندافع عنها نجد من يقول ما يجب أن يقال لأنديتهم وليس لهذه الأندية المظلومة..!


الأهلي مثال حي للجور التحكيمي وآخرها أمام القادسية..!


انبحّت أصواتهم ولا أحد يسمع أحداً، فماذا لو كان المتضرر الهلال والنصر وبحجم الضرر الذي يتعرض له الأهلي..؟


ستعلو الأصوات، وربما تتحوّل البرامج إلى منتدى بيانات وساحة تبادل اتهامات.


أما والمتضرر الأهلي فلا شيء يزعجهم...