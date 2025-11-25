تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
يحتل السودان مكانة خاصة في رؤية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، إذ يراه بلداً محورياً في محيطه العربي والأفريقي، وشريكاً أساسياً تجمعه بالمملكة روابط الدين والتاريخ والجغرافيا والأخوّة، ومن هذا المنطلق، برزت مواقف سموه تجاه السودان بوصفها نموذجاً للسياسة العربية الرشيدة التي تجمع بين الحكمة والإنصاف، وتؤكّد أن دعم الاستقرار في الدول الشقيقة ليس خياراً دبلوماسياً فحسب؛ بل التزامٌ أخلاقي وإستراتيجي.
لقد ظلّ الأمير محمد بن سلمان يؤكد في رؤيته السياسية أن استقرار السودان جزء لا ينفصل عن استقرار الإقليم كله، باعتبار أن أي اضطراب في هذا البلد ينعكس مباشرة على أمن المنطقة ومساراتها التنموية، وانطلاقاً من هذا الإدراك العميق لطبيعة المعضلات التي يمر بها السودان، حرص سموه على انتهاج سياسة قوامها التقريب بين الأطراف، والدعوة الدائمة إلى تغليب صوت العقل والحوار، والتأكيد على أن الحروب الداخلية لا تُنتج إلا الخسائر، وأن النصر الحقيقي يكمن في استعادة الدولة هيبتها ومقدّراتها.
في زيارته الأخيرة إلى الولايات المتحدة، نقلت وسائل الإعلام أن الأمير محمد بن سلمان طرح ملف السودان خلال لقائه في واشنطن، مطالباً بتدخل أمريكي فاعل لإنهاء الحرب الأهلية هناك، بحسب ما نقله الرئيس الأمريكي الذي التقى سموه، إذ قال الرئيس إن الأمير ذكّره أن «هناك مكاناً على الأرض اسمه السودان، وما يجري هناك أمر فظيع»، ثم طالب بأن يفعّل الرئيس الأمريكي نفوذه لوقف القتال، حرصاً على أرواح الشعب السوداني المنهك منذ فترة طويلة، وأكمل الرئيس الأمريكي معرّجاً على تشديده بضرورة إنهاء هذه الحرب فوراً، وقد أحاط سمو الأمير المحنك ترمب بما يوائم هواه، فهو الساعي إلى المجد والطامح للمعالي، إذ قال له الأمير محمد بن سلمان إن ذلك سيكون أعظم ما يمكنك أن تفعله، في إشارة إلى إنهاء الصراع السوداني، وهو ما أقرّه الرئيس الأمريكي لاحقاً بأنه سيتعاون مع المملكة والإمارات ومصر وشركاء آخرين من الشرق الأوسط لجلب نهاية لهذه الفظائع وتثبيت استقرار السودان.
وقد اتسمت تصريحات الأمير محمد بن سلمان بشأن السودان بنبرة أخوّة صادقة، تعبّر عن عمق الروابط التي تجمع الشعبين، وتدل على تمسك المملكة بمبدأ عدم التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية للدول، مع الوقوف إلى جانب الشعوب في محنها وحقها في الأمن والكرامة، وكان سموه يردد أن السودان بلد عزيز، وأن واجب أشقائه هو مدّ يد العون له حتى يعبر أزماته، مع المحافظة على وحدته وسلامة أراضيه، والتحذير من تداعيات تفككه على الأمن العربي برمّته.
ولم تكن تلك المواقف مجرد رؤى دبلوماسية؛ بل ترجمتها المملكة، بتوجيه من ولي العهد، إلى جهود عملية واسعة شملت استضافة الحوارات، ودعم المبادرات الرامية إلى وقف إطلاق النار، وتقديم المساعدات الإنسانية العاجلة عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، الذي نشط في السودان بجهود مكثفة هدفت إلى التخفيف من معاناة المدنيين وتوفير الغذاء والرعاية الصحية والإيواء، وقد جاء هذا الدعم ليؤكد أن البعد الإنساني في السياسة السعودية هو ركن أصيل تنطلق منه المملكة في تعاملها مع الأزمات.
وتنسجم هذه المواقف مع رؤية المملكة 2030 التي يتطلع من خلالها الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى تأسيس منظومة تعاون إقليمي قائمة على التكامل الاقتصادي والاستقرار السياسي، ويرى سموه أن السودان يمتلك إمكانات ضخمة في مجالات الزراعة والطاقة والمعادن، وأن تمكينه من تجاوز أزماته اليوم هو استثمار في مستقبل واعد يمكن أن يخدم مصالح الجميع ويصنع نهضة مشتركة تعود بالنفع على شعوب المنطقة.
إن موقف الأمير محمد بن سلمان تجاه السودان يعكس إدراكاً واعياً لقيمة هذا البلد وعمق العلاقة التي تربطه بالمملكة، وهو موقف ينطلق من ثبات المبادئ وصدق الأخوّة، ويؤسس لمرحلة جديدة من العلاقات العربية تقوم على الدعم الحقيقي لا الشعارات، وعلى العمل المشترك لا المجاملة، ولذا فقد غدا هذا الموقف نموذجاً يُحتذى في القيادة المسؤولة، ورؤية تستحق التقدير لما تحمله من حكمة وبعد نظر ووفاء لتاريخ طويل من الأخوّة بين البلدين.
Sudan holds a special place in the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as he sees it as a pivotal country in its Arab and African surroundings, and a key partner connected to the Kingdom through ties of religion, history, geography, and brotherhood. From this perspective, His Highness's positions towards Sudan have emerged as a model of wise Arab policy that combines wisdom and fairness, affirming that supporting stability in brotherly countries is not just a diplomatic choice; rather, it is a moral and strategic commitment.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman has consistently emphasized in his political vision that the stability of Sudan is inseparable from the stability of the entire region, considering that any turmoil in this country directly reflects on the security of the area and its developmental pathways. Based on this deep understanding of the nature of the challenges facing Sudan, His Highness has been keen to adopt a policy centered on bridging the gaps between parties, continuously calling for the voice of reason and dialogue to prevail, and stressing that internal wars produce nothing but losses, and that true victory lies in restoring the state's prestige and capabilities.
During his recent visit to the United States, media reports indicated that Prince Mohammed bin Salman raised the issue of Sudan during his meeting in Washington, calling for effective American intervention to end the civil war there, according to what the American president, who met with His Highness, conveyed. The president stated that the prince reminded him that "there is a place on earth called Sudan, and what is happening there is terrible," and then urged the American president to activate his influence to stop the fighting, in order to protect the lives of the long-suffering Sudanese people. The American president further emphasized the necessity of ending this war immediately. His Highness, the seasoned prince, informed Trump of what aligns with his interests, as he seeks glory and aspires to greatness. The prince told him that this would be the greatest thing he could do, referring to ending the Sudanese conflict, which the American president later acknowledged, stating that he would cooperate with the Kingdom, the UAE, Egypt, and other partners from the Middle East to bring an end to these atrocities and stabilize Sudan.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman's statements regarding Sudan have been characterized by a tone of sincere brotherhood, reflecting the deep ties that bind the two peoples and indicating the Kingdom's commitment to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, while standing by peoples in their hardships and their right to security and dignity. His Highness often reiterated that Sudan is a dear country, and that it is the duty of its brothers to extend a helping hand until it overcomes its crises, while preserving its unity and territorial integrity, and warning of the repercussions of its disintegration on Arab security as a whole.
These positions were not merely diplomatic visions; rather, the Kingdom translated them, under the guidance of the Crown Prince, into extensive practical efforts that included hosting dialogues, supporting initiatives aimed at ceasefires, and providing urgent humanitarian aid through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work, which has been active in Sudan with intensive efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians and providing food, healthcare, and shelter. This support has come to affirm that the humanitarian dimension in Saudi policy is a fundamental pillar from which the Kingdom operates in dealing with crises.
These positions align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, through which Prince Mohammed bin Salman aims to establish a regional cooperation system based on economic integration and political stability. His Highness sees that Sudan possesses enormous potential in the fields of agriculture, energy, and minerals, and that enabling it to overcome its crises today is an investment in a promising future that can serve the interests of all and create a common renaissance that benefits the peoples of the region.
The stance of Prince Mohammed bin Salman towards Sudan reflects a conscious awareness of the value of this country and the depth of the relationship that binds it to the Kingdom. This position is based on steadfast principles and genuine brotherhood, laying the foundation for a new phase of Arab relations based on real support rather than slogans, and on joint action rather than mere politeness. Therefore, this stance has become a model to be emulated in responsible leadership, and a vision that deserves appreciation for the wisdom, foresight, and loyalty it embodies to a long history of brotherhood between the two countries.