Sudan holds a special place in the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, as he sees it as a pivotal country in its Arab and African surroundings, and a key partner connected to the Kingdom through ties of religion, history, geography, and brotherhood. From this perspective, His Highness's positions towards Sudan have emerged as a model of wise Arab policy that combines wisdom and fairness, affirming that supporting stability in brotherly countries is not just a diplomatic choice; rather, it is a moral and strategic commitment.



Prince Mohammed bin Salman has consistently emphasized in his political vision that the stability of Sudan is inseparable from the stability of the entire region, considering that any turmoil in this country directly reflects on the security of the area and its developmental pathways. Based on this deep understanding of the nature of the challenges facing Sudan, His Highness has been keen to adopt a policy centered on bridging the gaps between parties, continuously calling for the voice of reason and dialogue to prevail, and stressing that internal wars produce nothing but losses, and that true victory lies in restoring the state's prestige and capabilities.



During his recent visit to the United States, media reports indicated that Prince Mohammed bin Salman raised the issue of Sudan during his meeting in Washington, calling for effective American intervention to end the civil war there, according to what the American president, who met with His Highness, conveyed. The president stated that the prince reminded him that "there is a place on earth called Sudan, and what is happening there is terrible," and then urged the American president to activate his influence to stop the fighting, in order to protect the lives of the long-suffering Sudanese people. The American president further emphasized the necessity of ending this war immediately. His Highness, the seasoned prince, informed Trump of what aligns with his interests, as he seeks glory and aspires to greatness. The prince told him that this would be the greatest thing he could do, referring to ending the Sudanese conflict, which the American president later acknowledged, stating that he would cooperate with the Kingdom, the UAE, Egypt, and other partners from the Middle East to bring an end to these atrocities and stabilize Sudan.



Prince Mohammed bin Salman's statements regarding Sudan have been characterized by a tone of sincere brotherhood, reflecting the deep ties that bind the two peoples and indicating the Kingdom's commitment to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, while standing by peoples in their hardships and their right to security and dignity. His Highness often reiterated that Sudan is a dear country, and that it is the duty of its brothers to extend a helping hand until it overcomes its crises, while preserving its unity and territorial integrity, and warning of the repercussions of its disintegration on Arab security as a whole.



These positions were not merely diplomatic visions; rather, the Kingdom translated them, under the guidance of the Crown Prince, into extensive practical efforts that included hosting dialogues, supporting initiatives aimed at ceasefires, and providing urgent humanitarian aid through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Work, which has been active in Sudan with intensive efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of civilians and providing food, healthcare, and shelter. This support has come to affirm that the humanitarian dimension in Saudi policy is a fundamental pillar from which the Kingdom operates in dealing with crises.



These positions align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, through which Prince Mohammed bin Salman aims to establish a regional cooperation system based on economic integration and political stability. His Highness sees that Sudan possesses enormous potential in the fields of agriculture, energy, and minerals, and that enabling it to overcome its crises today is an investment in a promising future that can serve the interests of all and create a common renaissance that benefits the peoples of the region.



The stance of Prince Mohammed bin Salman towards Sudan reflects a conscious awareness of the value of this country and the depth of the relationship that binds it to the Kingdom. This position is based on steadfast principles and genuine brotherhood, laying the foundation for a new phase of Arab relations based on real support rather than slogans, and on joint action rather than mere politeness. Therefore, this stance has become a model to be emulated in responsible leadership, and a vision that deserves appreciation for the wisdom, foresight, and loyalty it embodies to a long history of brotherhood between the two countries.