يحتل السودان مكانة خاصة في رؤية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، إذ يراه بلداً محورياً في محيطه العربي والأفريقي، وشريكاً أساسياً تجمعه بالمملكة روابط الدين والتاريخ والجغرافيا والأخوّة، ومن هذا المنطلق، برزت مواقف سموه تجاه السودان بوصفها نموذجاً للسياسة العربية الرشيدة التي تجمع بين الحكمة والإنصاف، وتؤكّد أن دعم الاستقرار في الدول الشقيقة ليس خياراً دبلوماسياً فحسب؛ بل التزامٌ أخلاقي وإستراتيجي.


لقد ظلّ الأمير محمد بن سلمان يؤكد في رؤيته السياسية أن استقرار السودان جزء لا ينفصل عن استقرار الإقليم كله، باعتبار أن أي اضطراب في هذا البلد ينعكس مباشرة على أمن المنطقة ومساراتها التنموية، وانطلاقاً من هذا الإدراك العميق لطبيعة المعضلات التي يمر بها السودان، حرص سموه على انتهاج سياسة قوامها التقريب بين الأطراف، والدعوة الدائمة إلى تغليب صوت العقل والحوار، والتأكيد على أن الحروب الداخلية لا تُنتج إلا الخسائر، وأن النصر الحقيقي يكمن في استعادة الدولة هيبتها ومقدّراتها.


في زيارته الأخيرة إلى الولايات المتحدة، نقلت وسائل الإعلام أن الأمير محمد بن سلمان طرح ملف السودان خلال لقائه في واشنطن، مطالباً بتدخل أمريكي فاعل لإنهاء الحرب الأهلية هناك، بحسب ما نقله الرئيس الأمريكي الذي التقى سموه، إذ قال الرئيس إن الأمير ذكّره أن «هناك مكاناً على الأرض اسمه السودان، وما يجري هناك أمر فظيع»، ثم طالب بأن يفعّل الرئيس الأمريكي نفوذه لوقف القتال، حرصاً على أرواح الشعب السوداني المنهك منذ فترة طويلة، وأكمل الرئيس الأمريكي معرّجاً على تشديده بضرورة إنهاء هذه الحرب فوراً، وقد أحاط سمو الأمير المحنك ترمب بما يوائم هواه، فهو الساعي إلى المجد والطامح للمعالي، إذ قال له الأمير محمد بن سلمان إن ذلك سيكون أعظم ما يمكنك أن تفعله، في إشارة إلى إنهاء الصراع السوداني، وهو ما أقرّه الرئيس الأمريكي لاحقاً بأنه سيتعاون مع المملكة والإمارات ومصر وشركاء آخرين من الشرق الأوسط لجلب نهاية لهذه الفظائع وتثبيت استقرار السودان.


وقد اتسمت تصريحات الأمير محمد بن سلمان بشأن السودان بنبرة أخوّة صادقة، تعبّر عن عمق الروابط التي تجمع الشعبين، وتدل على تمسك المملكة بمبدأ عدم التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية للدول، مع الوقوف إلى جانب الشعوب في محنها وحقها في الأمن والكرامة، وكان سموه يردد أن السودان بلد عزيز، وأن واجب أشقائه هو مدّ يد العون له حتى يعبر أزماته، مع المحافظة على وحدته وسلامة أراضيه، والتحذير من تداعيات تفككه على الأمن العربي برمّته.


ولم تكن تلك المواقف مجرد رؤى دبلوماسية؛ بل ترجمتها المملكة، بتوجيه من ولي العهد، إلى جهود عملية واسعة شملت استضافة الحوارات، ودعم المبادرات الرامية إلى وقف إطلاق النار، وتقديم المساعدات الإنسانية العاجلة عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، الذي نشط في السودان بجهود مكثفة هدفت إلى التخفيف من معاناة المدنيين وتوفير الغذاء والرعاية الصحية والإيواء، وقد جاء هذا الدعم ليؤكد أن البعد الإنساني في السياسة السعودية هو ركن أصيل تنطلق منه المملكة في تعاملها مع الأزمات.


وتنسجم هذه المواقف مع رؤية المملكة 2030 التي يتطلع من خلالها الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى تأسيس منظومة تعاون إقليمي قائمة على التكامل الاقتصادي والاستقرار السياسي، ويرى سموه أن السودان يمتلك إمكانات ضخمة في مجالات الزراعة والطاقة والمعادن، وأن تمكينه من تجاوز أزماته اليوم هو استثمار في مستقبل واعد يمكن أن يخدم مصالح الجميع ويصنع نهضة مشتركة تعود بالنفع على شعوب المنطقة.


إن موقف الأمير محمد بن سلمان تجاه السودان يعكس إدراكاً واعياً لقيمة هذا البلد وعمق العلاقة التي تربطه بالمملكة، وهو موقف ينطلق من ثبات المبادئ وصدق الأخوّة، ويؤسس لمرحلة جديدة من العلاقات العربية تقوم على الدعم الحقيقي لا الشعارات، وعلى العمل المشترك لا المجاملة، ولذا فقد غدا هذا الموقف نموذجاً يُحتذى في القيادة المسؤولة، ورؤية تستحق التقدير لما تحمله من حكمة وبعد نظر ووفاء لتاريخ طويل من الأخوّة بين البلدين.