تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في البدء، كانت هناك خطوط تُرسم على الخرائط، بخط يد مرتجف.
يبحث عن شكلٍ لاحتلالٍ منمّق. كانت إسرائيل تلوّن العالم بخطوطها الصفراء، كمن يرسم حدود الخوف على وجه الأرض.
خطٌ هنا للفصل، وآخر للتحذير، وثالثٌ لتذكيرنا أننا لم نعد نملك سوى البكاء على الأطلال والأطفال.
لكن هناك خطوطاً لم تُرسم بالحبر، ولا بالخرائط.
خطوط لا تُمحى، لأنها كُتبت بألوانٍ لا تجفّ: إنها خطّوط الدم.
رسمتها إسرائيل على جبين الإنسانية حين قررت أن الأطفال هدفٌ مشروع، وأن العجائز مجرّد تفاصيل زائدة في مشهد الغزو، وأن الحجر جريمةٌ يجب أن تُعاقب.
كلُّ طفلٍ سقط، كان نقطةً في هذه الخطوط الطويلة.
كلُّ أمٍّ شهقت قبل أن تصرخ، كانت فاصلةً دامية.
كلّ حجرٍ انتفض من بين أنقاض البيوت، كان حرفاً جديداً في كتابٍ يُكتب بالدم لا بالحبر.
إسرائيل، التي ادّعت أنها تبحث عن الأمان، لم تكتفِ برسم الحدود، بل رسمت فاصلاً بين الإنسان وإنسانيته.
جعلت من الخط الأصفر الذي يُحذّر من الخطر ممراً نحو خطرٍ أبديٍّ اسمه الكراهية.
لكن هناك خطوطاً لا تُرسم على الورق، بل تُنقش في الذاكرة.
ستبقى خطوط الدم شاهدًا لا على جرائمهم فقط، بل على نهوضنا من بين الركام لأن الدم، وإن سال، لا يموت.
إنه يُزهر في الأرض التي تشربه.
يكتب بلونٍ فاقعٍ كلمةً واحدة:
سنعود!
In the beginning, there were lines drawn on maps, in a trembling hand.
Searching for a shape of a polished occupation. Israel colored the world with its yellow lines, like someone drawing the borders of fear on the face of the earth.
A line here for separation, another for warning, and a third to remind us that we no longer have anything but to weep over the ruins and the children.
But there are lines that were not drawn with ink, nor with maps.
Lines that cannot be erased, because they were written in colors that do not dry: they are the lines of blood.
Israel drew them on the forehead of humanity when it decided that children are a legitimate target, that the elderly are merely excess details in the scene of invasion, and that a stone is a crime that must be punished.
Every child that fell was a point in these long lines.
Every mother who gasped before she screamed was a bloody comma.
Every stone that rose from the rubble of houses was a new letter in a book being written in blood, not ink.
Israel, which claimed to be seeking security, did not stop at drawing borders, but drew a line between man and his humanity.
It turned the yellow line that warns of danger into a passage to an eternal danger called hatred.
But there are lines that are not drawn on paper, but are etched in memory.
The lines of blood will remain a witness not only to their crimes but to our rising from the rubble because blood, even when spilled, does not die.
It blooms in the earth that drinks it.
It writes in a bright color one word:
We will return!