في البدء، كانت هناك خطوط تُرسم على الخرائط، بخط يد مرتجف.

يبحث عن شكلٍ لاحتلالٍ منمّق. كانت إسرائيل تلوّن العالم بخطوطها الصفراء، كمن يرسم حدود الخوف على وجه الأرض.

خطٌ هنا للفصل، وآخر للتحذير، وثالثٌ لتذكيرنا أننا لم نعد نملك سوى البكاء على الأطلال والأطفال.

لكن هناك خطوطاً لم تُرسم بالحبر، ولا بالخرائط.

خطوط لا تُمحى، لأنها كُتبت بألوانٍ لا تجفّ: إنها خطّوط الدم.

رسمتها إسرائيل على جبين الإنسانية حين قررت أن الأطفال هدفٌ مشروع، وأن العجائز مجرّد تفاصيل زائدة في مشهد الغزو، وأن الحجر جريمةٌ يجب أن تُعاقب.

كلُّ طفلٍ سقط، كان نقطةً في هذه الخطوط الطويلة.

كلُّ أمٍّ شهقت قبل أن تصرخ، كانت فاصلةً دامية.

كلّ حجرٍ انتفض من بين أنقاض البيوت، كان حرفاً جديداً في كتابٍ يُكتب بالدم لا بالحبر.

إسرائيل، التي ادّعت أنها تبحث عن الأمان، لم تكتفِ برسم الحدود، بل رسمت فاصلاً بين الإنسان وإنسانيته.

جعلت من الخط الأصفر الذي يُحذّر من الخطر ممراً نحو خطرٍ أبديٍّ اسمه الكراهية.

لكن هناك خطوطاً لا تُرسم على الورق، بل تُنقش في الذاكرة.

ستبقى خطوط الدم شاهدًا لا على جرائمهم فقط، بل على نهوضنا من بين الركام لأن الدم، وإن سال، لا يموت.

إنه يُزهر في الأرض التي تشربه.

يكتب بلونٍ فاقعٍ كلمةً واحدة:

سنعود!