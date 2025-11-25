In the beginning, there were lines drawn on maps, in a trembling hand.

Searching for a shape of a polished occupation. Israel colored the world with its yellow lines, like someone drawing the borders of fear on the face of the earth.

A line here for separation, another for warning, and a third to remind us that we no longer have anything but to weep over the ruins and the children.

But there are lines that were not drawn with ink, nor with maps.

Lines that cannot be erased, because they were written in colors that do not dry: they are the lines of blood.

Israel drew them on the forehead of humanity when it decided that children are a legitimate target, that the elderly are merely excess details in the scene of invasion, and that a stone is a crime that must be punished.

Every child that fell was a point in these long lines.

Every mother who gasped before she screamed was a bloody comma.

Every stone that rose from the rubble of houses was a new letter in a book being written in blood, not ink.

Israel, which claimed to be seeking security, did not stop at drawing borders, but drew a line between man and his humanity.

It turned the yellow line that warns of danger into a passage to an eternal danger called hatred.

But there are lines that are not drawn on paper, but are etched in memory.

The lines of blood will remain a witness not only to their crimes but to our rising from the rubble because blood, even when spilled, does not die.

It blooms in the earth that drinks it.

It writes in a bright color one word:

We will return!