Exhibitions and conferences have become a complete industry that transcends the time of the event to create an extended economy and establish circles of innovation that expand each year. They are a meeting point between money and knowledge, between companies and markets, and between cities and their grand ambitions.

In a world where economic rhythms are accelerating, exhibitions today stand out as a solid force that redraws the map of opportunities and creates new paths for growth and knowledge simultaneously....

The economic impact, according to UFI reports for 2024, of the exhibition industry reached €367.9 billion, generating 1.4 million direct jobs. This is evidence of the sector's transformation from a seasonal event to an industry that drives entire sectors: hotels, transportation, logistics, marketing, technical services, and display technologies...

A city hosting a major exhibition receives a wave of spending that alters its economic equations; thus, hotel occupancy rates rise, restaurants operate at higher capacities, the transportation sector also moves at full capacity, and businesses related to production and equipment thrive. Studies indicate that spending on accommodation, food, and transportation jumps to multiple levels during exhibition days. Moreover, one cannot overlook the heart of the exhibition, where real economies are built in real-time through contracts signed, partnerships formed, markets opened, and companies redefining their presence and testing new opportunities.

A study indicates that RX data shows exhibitions generate billions of dollars in deals annually, making them one of the most important investment channels in the world. Additionally, seminars, workshops, and accompanying conferences serve as engines for the production of ideas. Economic literature has proven that exhibitions directly contribute to the dissemination and exchange of knowledge, thereby raising the level of innovation across various sectors.

It is the environment where academics meet practitioners, talents meet investors, and decision-makers meet visionaries, generating new solutions, new markets, and ideas that reshape the industry.

Through exhibitions, companies transform into keen observers of market movements, seeing shifts in trends, reading competitors' steps, and directly engaging with customers in a lively interaction space that provides them with precise insights to reshape their products and services. In the heart of this vibrant environment, exhibitions act as channels for the spread of knowledge, as studies confirm their pivotal role in knowledge diffusion within the business sector, which is clearly reflected in improved design, production, marketing, and opening doors to new markets.

In an era where the knowledge economy and innovation have become fundamental pillars for progress, the importance of designing exhibitions that employ digital technologies, provide comprehensive interactive experiences, and ensure equal access for all, including people with disabilities, is increasing. This includes using precise metrics to measure deals, visitor numbers, cognitive impressions, and new partnerships.

In this field, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands out as a model for an economy that is rising with a clear plan, a well-crafted industry, and a new image for a phase where sectors grow, opportunities expand, and aspirations rise to make Riyadh an influential center in a global market that recognizes only leadership. This transformation has resulted from a conscious Saudi vision that reshaped income sources and propelled the innovation wheel.