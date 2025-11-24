أصبحت المعارض والمؤتمرات صناعة كاملة تتجاوز زمن الحدث لتصنع اقتصادًا ممتدًا، وتؤسّس لدوائر ابتكار تتسع كل عام، إنها نقطة التقاء بين المال والمعرفة، بين الشركات والأسواق وبين المدن وطموحاتها الكبرى.

وفي عالم تتسارع فيه الإيقاعات الاقتصادية تبرز المعارض اليوم كقوة صلبة تعيد رسم خريطة الفرص وتصنع مسارات جديدة للنمو وللمعرفة في آن واحد....

حيث بلغ الأثر الاقتصادي وفق تقارير UFI لعام 2024 لصناعة المعارض 367.9 مليار يورو، مع توليد 1.4 مليون وظيفة مباشرة. وهذا دليل على تحوّل القطاع من حدث موسمي إلى صناعة تحرك قطاعات كاملة: الفنادق، النقل، اللوجستيات، التسويق، الخدمات الفنية، وتقنيات العرض...

فالمدينة التي تقيم معرضًا كبيرًا تستقبل موجة إنفاق متدفقة تغيّر معادلاتها الاقتصادية؛ لهذا ترتفع الفنادق إشغالاتها، والمطاعم تعمل بشكل أعلى، قطاع النقل أيضاً يتحرك بكامل طاقته، وتزدهر الأعمال المرتبطة بالإنتاج والتجهيزات، كما وتشير الدراسات إلى أن الإنفاق على الإقامة والطعام والنقل يقفز إلى مستويات مضاعفة خلال أيام المعرض. كما ولا تغفل عن قلب المعرض الذي تُبنى به اقتصادات حقيقية في الزمن الفعلي من حيث العقود التي تُوقّع، والشراكات وأسواق تُفتح وشركات تعيد تعريف حضورها وتختبر فرصًا جديدة.

في دراسة تشير بيانات RX إلى أن المعارض تولد مليارات الدولارات من الصفقات سنويًا مما يجعلها واحدة من أهم قنوات الاستثمار في العالم، ثم عن الندوات، وورش العمل، والمؤتمرات المرافقة هي محركات لصناعة الأفكار. وقد أثبتت الأدبيات الاقتصادية أن المعارض تسهم مباشرة في نشر المعرفة وتبادلها، مما يرفع مستوى الابتكار في القطاعات المختلفة.

إنها البيئة التي يلتقي فيها الأكاديمي بالممارس، والمواهب بالمستثمرين، وصنّاع القرار بأصحاب الرؤى، فتولد حلول جديدة وأسواق جديدة وفكر يعيد صياغة الصناعة.

ومن خلال المعارض تتحوّل الشركات إلى عين راصدة لحركة السوق ترى تحوّلات الاتجاهات وتقرأ خطوات المنافسين وتلتقي مباشرة مع العملاء في مساحة تفاعل حية تمنحها رؤى دقيقة تعيد تشكيل منتجاتها وخدماتها وفي قلب هذه البيئة النابضة تعمل المعارض كقنوات لانتشار المعرفة، حيث تثبت الدراسات دورها المحوري في knowledge diffusion داخل قطاع الأعمال وهو ما ينعكس بوضوح في تحسين التصميم والإنتاج والتسويق وفتح الأبواب نحو أسواق جديدة.

وفي زمن أصبح فيه الاقتصاد المعرفي والابتكار ركائز أساسية للتقدّم تزداد أهمية تصميم معارض توظف التقنيات الرقمية وتوفر تجارب تفاعلية شاملة وتضمن وصولًا متكافئًا للجميع، بمن في ذلك ذوو الإعاقة، ومع استخدام معايير دقيقة لقياس الصفقات وعدد الزوّار والانطباع المعرفي والشراكات الجديدة.

وفي هذا المجال تتقدّم المملكة العربية السعودية كنموذج لاقتصاد يصعد بخطة واضحة وصناعة متقنة وصورة جديدة لمرحلة تنمو فيها القطاعات وتتوسّع الفرص ويرتفع سقف الطموح حتى تصبح الرياض مركزًا مؤثرًا في سوق عالمي لا يعترف إلا بالريادة. هذا التحوّل جاء نتيجة رؤية سعودية واعية أعادت تشكيل مصادر الدخل ودفعت عجلة الابتكار.