Between two visits in the spring of 2018 and the winter of 2025... Washington found itself with ideal conditions to welcome the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The first visit of the young prince marked the beginning of a solid friendship with U.S. President Donald Trump, 14 months after he took office in 2017. Now, his second visit to Washington in November 2025 adds new dimensions to a relationship that has deepened in politics, economics, intelligence, and technology.

Trump began that warm relationship by choosing the Kingdom as the first stop on his first foreign visit after taking the oath as president of the largest country in the world. In the summer of 2025, Trump also chose Riyadh as the first destination for his first foreign visit after assuming his second presidential term. Between the two visits, much has transpired, as Trump found himself in Riyadh surrounded not only by Saudi leadership but also by leaders of Arab and Islamic countries who responded to Riyadh's invitation to meet him and discuss regional and global issues. The first visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the United States witnessed an unprecedented intensive tour for the Crown Prince in financial, technological, and industrial centers over two weeks. It can be considered the visit that laid the foundations for the understandings and contracts from which practical steps toward implementing the Saudi Vision 2030 projects began. Now, the "seasoned" prince returns to the White House after eight years to find Washington opening its arms to embrace him with warmth, appreciation, and respect; even more so, after the seriousness of the Crown Prince's thoughts about reshaping his country's future became evident, moving away from traditional alliance frameworks to a new type of alliance aimed at achieving deeper mutual interests between the two countries and realizing greater aspirations for both the Arab and Islamic regions in a world marked by turmoil, ravaged by wars, and ignited by tensions and conflicts.

The first visit of the Crown Prince to Washington achieved success that still resonates in the realms of international relations. After President Trump's visit to Riyadh last May, which succeeded in concluding the largest deals in arms, technology, trade, and political and diplomatic coordination, it became clear that the Crown Prince's current visit to Washington would be even more successful in several files. It must be said that the secret to the success of Trump's visits to the Kingdom and the visits of Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the United States lies in the "chemistry" resulting from President Trump's admiration for the dynamism and vision of the young prince, his way of thinking, and the clarity of his goals regarding what he wants for his country in its dealings with the world's largest power. In both visits, the Crown Prince comes to Washington knowing what he wants, what he will discuss, why, and according to which specific timelines. This organizational precision has characterized Prince Mohammed bin Salman since before he assumed governmental responsibilities, supported by the significant successes achieved under Vision 2030. There is no doubt that the Crown Prince's visit to Washington comes as a continuation of the achievements realized thanks to his first visit to the United States, representing the peak of coordination and understandings that took place during President Trump's visits to the Kingdom in 2017 and 2025. This time, the difficult situation facing the world and the region due to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and several conflicts fueling tensions among the world's peoples is at the forefront, as the American president and the Saudi Crown Prince seek to find solutions to put an end to these conflicts; particularly the war in Ukraine, the dispute between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the war in Sudan. According to the principles of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, security and stability are essential conditions for achieving any prosperity, growth, and peace in the world. This important principle was announced by Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the speech he delivered at the Arab summit hosted by Jeddah in 2022. It is one of the important principles that President Trump and Prince Mohammed bin Salman agree upon in their political approach. The outlines of that agreement were evident in the roles played by Riyadh to facilitate negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and the understanding expressed by Trump, driven by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, of the necessity of engaging with Syria and its new leadership, pushing it towards peace and integration into the stabilization process essential for any prosperity for Syria and its people. The importance of the rapprochement between the American president and the Saudi Crown Prince became evident in the change of Washington's position on ending the war in the Gaza Strip, culminating in opening a path leading to the possibility of implementing a two-state solution. However, the interests of the Kingdom are no less important than other regional and global issues; as the Crown Prince goes to Washington, his top priority is to move forward in implementing the remaining targets of Vision 2030. This plan is unparalleled in the Arab world, having garnered such admiration that many countries in the region have sought to emulate it to ensure a prosperous future. The 2030 plan has also attracted significant admiration from leaders in finance, business, and technology in the United States, not only for the projects that excite executives everywhere but also for the accompanying structural and systemic reforms in transparency, governance, and anti-corruption, making the roadmap to foreign investment in the Kingdom clear, easy, and guaranteed in results. Washington opened its arms and doors to the young Saudi Crown Prince when he visited in 2018. Now, it greets him with that same warmth in 2025, as he seeks in the Oval Office to enhance the century-long alliance with a defense agreement that ensures the security of the Kingdom, the stability of its wealth and natural resources, and the preservation of its gains that benefit the world, just as they benefit Saudi Arabia equally. Additionally, Saudi Arabia has confirmed for years its desire to establish a peaceful nuclear program that enhances its utilization of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, particularly energy. This requires genuine cooperation between Riyadh and Washington, which can be considered the greatest guarantee for the success of this peaceful project that is a right for every capable nation in the world. Technology has become a major focus for the Saudi leadership as it seeks cooperation to achieve the goals set out in the 2030 Vision, particularly smart cities, industries, and advancements in national military industries, and everything that would enhance the non-oil sector's contribution to the GDP. The focus on realizing these aspirations has led to a rapid and tangible transition in the areas that Prince Mohammed bin Salman is betting on, such as sports, electronic games, tourism, entertainment, and logistics. All of this has created massive job opportunities that have absorbed the great energies of Saudi youth from both genders. It is certain that Washington welcomes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman today with an outstretched hand for cooperation, mutual interests, and an understanding of what the Kingdom wants and what it can offer to its historical ally, and their alliance that has stood strong for a century, despite occasional differences in viewpoints here and there. Washington will find in the Saudi Crown Prince a seasoned leader with keen vision driven by experiences and positions, leading him toward ambitions and aspirations for a world that is safer and more cooperative among peoples.