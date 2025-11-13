بين زيارتين في ربيع 2018 وشتاء 2025... وجدت واشنطن أجواءً مثالية للترحيب بولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز. كانت الزيارة الأولى للأمير الشاب بدءاً لتأسيس علاقة صداقة راسخة مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، بعد 14 شهراً من توليه رئاسة الولايات المتحدة في عام 2017. وها هي زيارته الثانية لواشنطن في نوفمبر 2025 تضيف أبعاداً جديدة لعلاقة تعمّقت بالسياسة، والاقتصاد، والذكاء والتكنولوجيا.

وقد بدأ ترمب تلك العلاقة الدافئة باختياره المملكة أول محطّةٍ لأول زيارة خارجية يقوم بها منذ أدائه اليمين رئيساً لأكبر دولة في العالم. وفي صيف 2025 اختار ترمب الرياض أيضاً أول وجهة لأول زيارة خارجية له بعد توليه مهمات رئاسته الثانية. وبين الزيارتين جرت مياه كثيرة، إذ وجد ترمب نفسه في الرياض محاطاً ليس بالقيادة السعودية وحدها، بل بقادة البلدان العربية والإسلامية، الذين لبّوا دعوة الرياض آنذاك للقائه، وبحث قضايا الإقليم والعالم معه. وشهدت الزيارة الأولى للأمير محمد بن سلمان للولايات المتحدة جولة مكثّفة غير مسبوقة لولي العهد في المراكز المالية والتكنولوجية والصناعية لمدة أسبوعين. ويمكن اعتبارها الزيارة التي وضعت أسس التفاهمات والتعاقدات التي انطلق منها عملياً نحو تنفيذ مشاريع رؤية السعودية 2030. وها هو الأمير «المحنّك» يحلّ في البيت الأبيض مجدّداً - بعد ثماني سنوات ليجد واشنطن تفتح ذراعيها لاحتضانه بالحرارة والتقدير والاحترام؛ بل أكبر من ذلك، بعدما تأكدت جدية تفكير ولي العهد في إعادة صياغة مستقبل بلاده، وبالخروج من القوالب التقليدية للتحالفات إلى نوع جديد من التحالف الموجّه إلى تحقيق معمّق للمصالح المشتركة بين البلدين، وتحقيق قدر أكبر من طموحات المنطقتين العربية والإسلامية، في عالم يسوده الاضطراب، وتنهكه الحروب، وتشعله التوترات والنزاعات.

لقد حقّقت الزيارة الأولى لولي العهد لواشنطن نجاحاً لا يزال صداه يتردد في آفاق العلاقات الدولية. وبعد زيارة الرئيس ترمب للرياض في مايو الماضي، ونجاحها في إبرام أكبر صفقات في مجالات التسليح، والتكنولوجيا، والتجارة، والتنسيق السياسي والدبلوماسي؛ بدا واضحاً أن زيارة ولي العهد الراهنة لواشنطن ستكون أكثر نجاحاً في ملفات عدة. ولا بد من القول إن السر في نجاح زيارتَي ترمب للمملكة وزيارتَي الأمير محمد بن سلمان للولايات المتحدة يكمن في «الكيمياء» الناجمة عن إعجاب الرئيس ترمب بديناميكية ورؤية الأمير الشاب، وطريقة تفكيره، ووضوح هدفه في ما يريده لبلاده من تعاطيها مع القطب الأكبر في العالم. في كلتا الزيارتين يأتي ولي العهد إلى واشنطن وهو يعرف ماذا يريد، وماذا سيبحث، ولماذا، ووفقاً لأي جداول زمنية محدّدة. وهي دقة تنظيمية عرف بها الأمير محمد بن سلمان منذ ما قبل توليه مسؤوليات حكومية، ويسنده ما تحقق من نجاحات كبيرة لرؤية المملكة 2030. لا شك في أن زيارة ولي العهد لواشنطن تأتي استكمالاً للإنجازات التي تحقّقت بفضل زيارته الأولى للولايات المتحدة، وتمثّل ذروة التنسيق والتفاهمات التي تمّت خلال زيارتَي الرئيس ترمب للمملكة في 2017 و2025. يتصدّرها هذه المرة الوضع الصعب الذي يشهده العالم والمنطقة بسبب الحرب الإسرائيلية على قطاع غزة، ونزاعات عدة تؤجج الصراعات بين شعوب العالم، إذ يسعى الرئيس الأمريكي وولي العهد السعودي إلى إيجاد حلول تضع لها حداً؛ خصوصاً الحرب في أوكرانيا، والنزاع بين باكستان وأفغانستان، وحرب السودان. ووفقاً لمبادئ الأمير محمد بن سلمان فإن الأمن والاستقرار شرطان أساسيان لا بد منهما لتحقيق أي ازدهار، ونماء، وسلام في أرجاء العالم. وهو مبدأ مهم أعلنه الأمير محمد بن سلمان في الكلمة التي استهل بها قمة الدول العربية التي استضافتها جدة في عام 2022. وهو من المبادئ المهمة التي يتوافق عليها الرئيس ترمب والأمير محمد بن سلمان في نهجهما السياسي. وبدت ملامح ذلك التوافق في الأدوار التي بذلتها الرياض لتسهيل التفاوض بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، والتفهم الذي أبداه ترمب بدفع من الأمير محمد بن سلمان لضرورة احتواء سورية وقيادتها الجديدة، والدفع بها إلى آفاق السلام، والاندماج في عملية الاستقرار الضرورية لأي ازدهار لسورية وشعبها. وبدت أهمية التقارب بين الرئيس الأمريكي وولي العهد السعودي في تغيّر موقف واشنطن من إنهاء الحرب على قطاع غزة، وانتهاءً بفتح مسار يؤدي إلى إمكان تنفيذ حلّ الدولتين. غير أن مصالح المملكة لا تقل أهمية عمّا عداها من قضايا المنطقة والعالم؛ إذ يذهب ولي العهد لواشنطن وفي صدارة اهتماماته المضي قدماً في تنفيذ بقية مستهدفات رؤية 2030. وهي خطة ندر مثيلها في العالم العربي، أثارت من الإعجاب العربي قدراً جعل كثيراً من دول المنطقة تقتدي بها لضمان مستقبل مزدهر. وهي - أي خطة 2030- أثارت قدراً كبيراً من إعجاب أقطاب عالم المال والأعمال والتكنولوجيا في الولايات المتحدة، ليس لما تضمّنته من مشاريع يسيل لها لعاب الرؤساء التنفيذيين في كل مكان؛ بل لما صحبها من إصلاحات بنيوية وهيكلية في النظم، والشفافية، والحوكمة، ومكافحة الفساد، بحيث أضحت خارطة الطريق إلى الاستثمار الأجنبي في المملكة واضحة، وسهلة، ومضمونة النتائج. فتحت واشنطن ذراعيها وفتحت أبوابها لولي العهد السعودي الشاب حين جاءها زائراً في عام 2018. وها هي تلتقيه بتلك الحرارة في عام 2025، وهو هذه المرة يبحث في المكتب البيضاوي تعزيز تحالف المئة عام باتفاق دفاعي يضمن أمن المملكة، واستقرار ثرواتها ومواردها الطبيعية والحفاظ على مكتسباتها التي يستفيد منها العالم، مثلما تفيد منها السعودية على حد سواء. كما أن السعودية أكّدت منذ سنوات رغبتها في إنشاء برنامج نووي سلمي يعزز إفادتها من الطاقة النووية في الأغراض السلمية، خصوصاً الطاقة. وهو أمر يحتاج إلى تعاون حقيقي بين الرياض وواشنطن، يمكن اعتباره أعظم ضمانة لنجاح هذا المشروع السلمي الذي يعتبر حقّاً لكل شعب مقتدر من شعوب العالم. أضحت التكنولوجيا شغلاً شاغلاً للقيادة السعودية وهي تبحث عن تعاون يتيح تحقيق الأهداف التي حدّدتها رؤية العام 2030، خصوصاً المدن الذكية، والصناعات، والتقدّم في الصناعات العسكرية الوطنية، وكل ما من شأنه تعزيز مساهمة القطاع غير النفطي في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي. وأدّى العكوف على تحقيق تلك التطلعات إلى انتقال سريع ملموس في المجالات التي يراهن عليها الأمير محمد بن سلمان، كالرياضة، والألعاب الإلكترونية، والسياحة، والترفيه واللوجستيات. وأحدث ذلك كله فرصاً وظيفية ضخمة استوعبت الطاقات الكبيرة لشباب السعودية من الجنسين. الأكيد أن واشنطن تستقبل ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان اليوم بيد ممدودة للتعاون، وتبادل المصالح، وتفاهم على ما تريده المملكة، وما تستطيع المملكة أن تقدّمه إلى حليفتها التاريخية، وتحالفهما الذي صمد بقوة على مدى قرن، على رغم ما اعتراه أحياناً من تباينات في وجهات النظر هنا وهناك. وستجد واشنطن في ولي العهد السعودي قائداً محنكاً ذا رؤية ثاقبة تحركه التجارب والمواقف، وتقوده الطموحات والتطلعات إلى عالم أكثر أمناً، وأفضل تعاوناً بين الشعوب.