The statement by Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman was characterized by a summary of the Yemeni situation and a reminder of the Saudi sacrifices, followed by a sincere advice to exercise wisdom and insight in prioritizing the Yemeni interest over narrow interests, before concluding with a warning about the consequences of the situation!

In reality, the statement was a clear message that places the options in the hands of the Yemenis themselves, and based on these options, the Kingdom will take its positions that protect its interests, the interests of its allies, and the security of the region. The Kingdom will not merely be a source of unlimited financial support for Yemen's development and stability, at a time when some are meddling and exploiting what Saudi Arabia has offered in sacrifices for Yemen, protecting Aden from falling, and its military intervention that expelled the Houthis from southern territories!

Southern Transitional Council leaders must realize that the Kingdom, which confronted the Houthi project, will not hesitate to confront narrow-minded projects that do not extend beyond the nostrils of their owners and serve the interests of the common enemy!

In short, Prince Khalid bin Salman’s statement is a call to exercise wisdom and a warning to stop testing Saudi patience, with a message titled: Beware of the wrath of the patient when he gets angry!