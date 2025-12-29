تميز بيان وزير الدفاع السعودي الأمير خالد بن سلمان، بتلخيص للحالة اليمنية وتذكير بالتضحيات السعودية ثم نصيحة صادقة للتحلي بالحكمة والبصيرة في تغليب المصلحة اليمنية على المصالح الضيقة قبل أن يختتم بتحذير من عواقب الأمور !

في الحقيقة كان البيان رسالة واضحة تضع الخيارات بيد اليمنيين أنفسهم، وبناء على هذه الخيارات ستتخذ المملكة مواقفها التي تحمي مصالحها ومصالح حلفائها وأمن المنطقة، ولن تكون المملكة مجرد مصدر للدعم المالي غير المحدود لتنمية اليمن وتحقيق استقراره، في الوقت الذي يعبث فيه البعض ويستغل ما قدمته السعودية من تضحيات لليمن وحماية عدن من السقوط وتدخلها العسكري الذي طرد الحوثي من أراضي الجنوب !

لا بد أن يدرك قادة الانتقالي الجنوبي، أن المملكة التي تصدت لمشروع الحوثي لن تتوانى عن التصدي لمشاريع ضيقة الأفق لا تتجاوز أرنبة أنوف أصحابها وتصب في مصلحة العدو المشترك !

باختصار.. بيان الأمير خالد بن سلمان دعوة للتحلي بالحكمة وتنبيه للتوقف عن اختبار الصبر السعودي، ورسالة عنوانها: اتق شر الحليم إذا غضب !