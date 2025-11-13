مخطئ من يعتقد أن الشيوعية سقطت في العالم العربي مع سقوط الاتحاد السوفيتي 1991م، نعم سقطت الستالينية، لكن الشيوعية بقيت تزدهر وتعتاش في العالم العربي، فقد وجد الكثير فيها ملاذاً يعبّرون من خلالها عن الآلام التي شعروا بها تجاه الغرب المستعمر، وكما التقوا معها في كراهية الأغنياء في جوارهم، ونقصد هنا بها دول الخليج النفطية التي صدف ظهور النفط فيها مع بداية القرن الماضي، ووجد كارهوها في الشيوعية المبادئ التي تبرر لهم حلم الاستيلاء على تلك الثروات.

ولكي نفهم طريقة تفكير بعض العالم العربي بشقيه «الشارع» و«النخب المثقفة»، علينا أن نرجع مئة سنة للوراء، عندما ظهرت الشيوعية كعقيدة بديلة إثر انفراط القومية العثمانية التي سيطرت حوالي أربعة قرون على العالم العربي وفرّغته من قيمه وتراثه، وعند سقوط إسطنبول تلقفت موسكو أجزاء واسعة منه، لقد صدّق «عرب دول الانتداب والاستعمار» أن موسكو تقف مع قضاياهم.

حتى القومية العربية عندما تبنّتها دول عربية وتنظيمات مثل البعث واللجان الشعبية، كانت في جوهرها شيوعية المبادئ، يسارية الهوى، كارهة للمكوّن العربي الأصيل داخل الجزيرة العربية.

ظهرت الشيوعية لأول مرة بشكل مبكر في لبنان وفلسطين في أوائل القرن العشرين، حيث تأسس الحزب الشيوعي اللبناني العام 1924، تأسست على ضوئها خلايا شيوعية في فلسطين في نفس الفترة تقريباً، تطورت هذه الحركة السياسية لاحقاً في دول عربية أخرى مثل العراق وسورية وغيرهما، وظهرت أحزاب شيوعية في الأربعينيات والخمسينيات وأوائل الستينيات، مثل الحزب الشيوعي العراقي العام 1934م.

كان للتنافس السوفييتي مع الغرب في أوروبا صداه الواسع في إقليمنا، واعتبر الشرق العربي حديقة خلفية لتصفية الخلافات بين عقيدتين متضادتين، الأمر الذي دفع الحركات الوطنية العربية لأن تستدعي الشيوعية بحثاً عن حاضن أيديولوجي يعوّضها ويساندها في مقاومتها للمد الغربي الذي كان رأس الحربة فيه دول الانتداب.

لقد أثّرت الشيوعية في تشكيل طريقة التفكير العربية ومخرجاتها، وبقي هذا التأثير لليوم، ففي حرب تحرير الكويت -مثالاً- انكشفت تلك العقيدة بشكل فاضح، فقد نظرت بعض الدول والشارع العربي المتأثر بالعقيدة الشيوعية إلى الكويت باعتبارها مالاً مستباحاً للعالم العربي -حتى الدول الغنية منه، وأن احتلال بلد ومحوه من الخريطة مقبول ما دام ذلك يتقاطع مع الفكر الشيوعي الذي استوطن وجدان كثير من العرب، تحت أفكار تقاسم الثروات، وبترول العرب للعرب، الذي طبّقوه فقط على حقول النفط الخليجية كما طبق الشيوعيون أفكارهم على مصانع الصلب في روسيا.

التأثير الأقدم للشيوعية في العالم العربي تركز في دعمه لتنظيمات يسارية متطرفة اعتنقت الشيوعية روحاً وتحالفت مع موسكو تنظيماً، وهيمنت الأفكار الشيوعية واليسارية على سياساتها ومواقفها، كل ذلك أثر لاحقاً وخاصة على أساليب الحكم بظهور الأنظمة الاشتراكية ذات الحزب الواحد مثل دول «سورية والعراق وليبيا والسودان واليمن الجنوبي».

كما دمجت الكثير من النخب العربية بين الأفكار اليسارية الشيوعية وبين الأيديولوجيا الإسلاموية، وشكّلوا ما عرف فيما بعد بـ«الشيوعية الإسلامية» التي قادت أجزاء من العالم العربي لعقود منذ هزيمة 1967م، ولا تزال آثار ذلك التحالف بين اليسار والشيوعية والإسلاموية المتطرفة حتى اليوم.

وبالرغم من أن الشيوعية في شكلها السياسي انتهت، إلا أن الشيوعية كسلوك وطريقة تفكير لم تختفِ، بل توارت خلف مظاهر: يسارية، وإسلاموية، وقومية، واشتراكية مختلفة، وغالباً ما استوعبت أو تكيّفت مع الأيديولوجيات السياسية والاقتصادية السائدة بدلاً من أن تختفي من المشهد تماماً.

لكن الأهم في نظري هو التأثير الفكري الذي استوطن بعض العالم العربي ولا يزال حتى اليوم، فعلى سبيل المثال.. تتسامح النخب السياسية والثقافية ومعها قواعد واسعة من الجماهير العربية مع وجود قواعد عسكرية روسية في سورية مثلاً، لكنها لا تتسامح مع قواعد عسكرية بريطانية أو أمريكية، معتبرة الأولى ميزة، والأخرى مسبّة.

هذا ليس مجرد رأي عابر، بل هي قناعات راسخة استوطنت وجدان معظم العالم العربي، ومنها تنطلق مواقفهم وقراراتهم تجاه كثير من القضايا، فهم يرون السعودية -مثالاً- كما كان يراها أجدادهم قبل 70 عاماً أو 90 عاماً، ويتبنون مواقف آبائهم التي أخذوها عندما كانت موسكو تبيع الوهم في شوارع بيروت ودمشق والقدس وبغداد وعدن وطرابلس باعتبارها دولاً طليعية، وتتهم السعودية ودول الخليج الأخرى بالرجعية.

في العلاقة مع إسرائيل، تتسامح «الشيوعية الإسلاموية» مع اتفاقيات السلام العديدة، والتطبيع الواسع، وتتفهم العلاقات الاقتصادية العميقة، وتتبنى مبرراتها بل وتدافع عنها ما دامت ليست سعودية، وفي الوقت نفسه تلاحق الرياض في كل تصرفاتها الثقافية أو الاقتصادية أو السياسية، حتى ولو كان الأمر مجرد دعاية أو كذبة تطير بها الركبان.

معتنق «الشيوعية الإسلاموية» يرى نفسه أكثر قرباً من الروس، والصينيين، والفنزويليين، والقاعدة و«داعش» والألوية الحمراء، وفي الوقت نفسه يحمّل «دول الرفاه العربية» كل مشاكله وإخفاقاته منذ الاستقلال لليوم، يحلم بالغنى وتحسّن أحواله، ولكن عبر احتلال دول الخليج لو أتيحت له الفرصة، كما أتيحت لصدام حسين.

وما نراه اليوم مع كل الاضطراب الذي يضرب الإقليم العربي هو في جوهره شيوعية تتستر وراء شعارات قضايا وطنية وأممية، بينما المشاعر الحقيقية تقف في الظلام تحمل سكيناً شيوعية وأمنيات ستالينية.