تُمثّل الأحلام جزءاً لا يتجزأ من التجربة الإنسانية، وهو أمرٌ لا يزال غامضاً بالنسبة للعلم. فما سر هذه التجربة شبه العالمية، والتي لم نتوصل إلى إجماع حول سبب حدوث الأحلام أو معناها، والفيلم حلم جمعي.
إن النظر عن كثب إلى خصائص الأحلام يُظهر أوجه تشابه عديدة مع الأفلام. بدايةً، لغة الفيلم، مثل لغة الأحلام، بصريةٌ بامتياز. والأهم من ذلك، أن الأفلام قادرة على نقل الصور والحركة دون أن تكشف لنا أياً من أهدافها الكامنة: فالمخرج، في تركيبه للفيلم، يتصرّف مثلما تتصرّف أدمغتنا، مستخدماً مواد مألوفة نوعاً ما بتقدير فني كبير.
إن الطابع البصري للأفلام يُمكّنها أيضاً من التلاعب بالرمزية، إذ تُعرض أحياناً بشكل متكرر لتأكيد أهمية معينة، أو تُخفيها أحياناً أخرى عن الأنظار للتنبؤ بأحداث لاحقة. يمكن جعل الرموز في الأفلام عادية وغير مُزعجة، ولا تُفهم أهميتها تماماً إلا بعد فترة طويلة من مشاهدة الفيلم، وهو ما يُشبه استخدام الأحلام للرموز العادية لإخفاء رسائل كامنة.
وعلى الرغم من عدم تماسك الأحلام في أغلب الأحيان، لكنها مثل الأفلام تتميّز بالتقدّم للأمام: فهناك شعور بمرور الوقت أثناء الحلم. ولهذا السبب، نادراً ما تستحضر الأعمال الفنية الثابتة مثل الصور الفوتوغرافية للتشبيه بالحلم.
والأفلام والأحلام في جوهرها مجرد أوهام ليس لها أي تأثير خاص على الواقع.
الأحلام زائلة - مهما حاولنا، لا سبيل لإعادة إنتاجها. لكن الأفلام دائمة، وقابلة للمشاركة. استغرقت البشرية آلاف السنين لتبتكر تقنيةً كافيةً لطبع غرائزنا الأصيلة، حتى نتمكّن من تحليلها، وإحيائها، ومشاركتها في وعي جماعي، والذكي من يستغل الأفلام في بناء قوة ناعمة تخدم أهدافه.
Dreams represent an integral part of the human experience, a phenomenon that remains mysterious to science. What is the secret behind this nearly universal experience, for which we have yet to reach a consensus on the reasons for dreaming or its meaning, and the film is a collective dream.
Taking a closer look at the characteristics of dreams reveals many similarities with films. Firstly, the language of film, like the language of dreams, is predominantly visual. More importantly, films are capable of conveying images and movement without revealing any of their underlying intentions: the director, in constructing the film, behaves much like our brains do, using somewhat familiar materials with great artistic appreciation.
The visual nature of films also enables them to manipulate symbolism, as symbols are sometimes presented repeatedly to emphasize a particular importance, or are sometimes hidden from view to foreshadow later events. Symbols in films can be ordinary and unobtrusive, and their significance is often not fully understood until long after watching the film, which is similar to how dreams use ordinary symbols to conceal latent messages.
Despite the often incoherent nature of dreams, they, like films, are characterized by a forward progression: there is a sense of time passing during the dream. For this reason, static artworks such as photographs are rarely invoked as a comparison to dreams.
Both films and dreams are, at their core, mere illusions that have no special impact on reality.
Dreams are ephemeral - no matter how hard we try, there is no way to reproduce them. But films are permanent and shareable. Humanity took thousands of years to invent a technique sufficient to imprint our primal instincts, allowing us to analyze, revive, and share them in a collective consciousness, and the clever one is the one who exploits films to build soft power that serves their goals.