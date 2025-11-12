تُمثّل الأحلام جزءاً لا يتجزأ من التجربة الإنسانية، وهو أمرٌ لا يزال غامضاً بالنسبة للعلم. فما سر هذه التجربة شبه العالمية، والتي لم نتوصل إلى إجماع حول سبب حدوث الأحلام أو معناها، والفيلم حلم جمعي.

إن النظر عن كثب إلى خصائص الأحلام يُظهر أوجه تشابه عديدة مع الأفلام. بدايةً، لغة الفيلم، مثل لغة الأحلام، بصريةٌ بامتياز. والأهم من ذلك، أن الأفلام قادرة على نقل الصور والحركة دون أن تكشف لنا أياً من أهدافها الكامنة: فالمخرج، في تركيبه للفيلم، يتصرّف مثلما تتصرّف أدمغتنا، مستخدماً مواد مألوفة نوعاً ما بتقدير فني كبير.

إن الطابع البصري للأفلام يُمكّنها أيضاً من التلاعب بالرمزية، إذ تُعرض أحياناً بشكل متكرر لتأكيد أهمية معينة، أو تُخفيها أحياناً أخرى عن الأنظار للتنبؤ بأحداث لاحقة. يمكن جعل الرموز في الأفلام عادية وغير مُزعجة، ولا تُفهم أهميتها تماماً إلا بعد فترة طويلة من مشاهدة الفيلم، وهو ما يُشبه استخدام الأحلام للرموز العادية لإخفاء رسائل كامنة.

وعلى الرغم من عدم تماسك الأحلام في أغلب الأحيان، لكنها مثل الأفلام تتميّز بالتقدّم للأمام: فهناك شعور بمرور الوقت أثناء الحلم. ولهذا السبب، نادراً ما تستحضر الأعمال الفنية الثابتة مثل الصور الفوتوغرافية للتشبيه بالحلم.

والأفلام والأحلام في جوهرها مجرد أوهام ليس لها أي تأثير خاص على الواقع.

الأحلام زائلة - مهما حاولنا، لا سبيل لإعادة إنتاجها. لكن الأفلام دائمة، وقابلة للمشاركة. استغرقت البشرية آلاف السنين لتبتكر تقنيةً كافيةً لطبع غرائزنا الأصيلة، حتى نتمكّن من تحليلها، وإحيائها، ومشاركتها في وعي جماعي، والذكي من يستغل الأفلام في بناء قوة ناعمة تخدم أهدافه.