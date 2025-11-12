Dreams represent an integral part of the human experience, a phenomenon that remains mysterious to science. What is the secret behind this nearly universal experience, for which we have yet to reach a consensus on the reasons for dreaming or its meaning, and the film is a collective dream.

Taking a closer look at the characteristics of dreams reveals many similarities with films. Firstly, the language of film, like the language of dreams, is predominantly visual. More importantly, films are capable of conveying images and movement without revealing any of their underlying intentions: the director, in constructing the film, behaves much like our brains do, using somewhat familiar materials with great artistic appreciation.

The visual nature of films also enables them to manipulate symbolism, as symbols are sometimes presented repeatedly to emphasize a particular importance, or are sometimes hidden from view to foreshadow later events. Symbols in films can be ordinary and unobtrusive, and their significance is often not fully understood until long after watching the film, which is similar to how dreams use ordinary symbols to conceal latent messages.

Despite the often incoherent nature of dreams, they, like films, are characterized by a forward progression: there is a sense of time passing during the dream. For this reason, static artworks such as photographs are rarely invoked as a comparison to dreams.

Both films and dreams are, at their core, mere illusions that have no special impact on reality.

Dreams are ephemeral - no matter how hard we try, there is no way to reproduce them. But films are permanent and shareable. Humanity took thousands of years to invent a technique sufficient to imprint our primal instincts, allowing us to analyze, revive, and share them in a collective consciousness, and the clever one is the one who exploits films to build soft power that serves their goals.