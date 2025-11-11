يوم الثلاثاء الماضي كان يوماً تاريخياً في الولايات المتحدة سياساً، قيماً وحركة (نخبوياً وشعبياً). كما أنه كان يوماً تاريخياً، للديمقراطية، بكل ما تعنيه من تعدّدية سياسية.. وصيغة الفصل بين السلطات.. واحترام المؤسسات السياسية والنخب السياسية، للإرادة العامة للمواطنين.. والقطع: من أنه لا توجد قوة بعينها تستطيع أن تتحكم أو تحتكر مؤسسات الدولة، مهما كان نفوذها أو غناها أو تأثيرها في حركة مؤسسات الدولة، بعيداً أن إرادة الناس. أيضاً: تتجلى تاريخية يوم الثلاثاء الماضي، في مرونة النظام السياسي الأمريكي، في إحداث التوازن في حركته، بالسرعة والحسم اللازمين، متى ظهر خلل ما على المستويين السياسي والاجتماعي، من شأنه أن يحدث تحوّلاً خطيراً، في مسار الديمقراطية، حركةً وقيماً.

في ذلكم اليوم ذهب الأمريكيون للتصويت، في أربعة مواقع مهمة، على المستوى المحلي، سوف يكون له صدىً على المستوى الإقليمي (الفيدرالي)، في الانتخابات التشريعية النصفية. تطوّر إستراتيجي على المستوى المحلي، بدءاً من مستوى المدن (نيويورك) وولايتي (نيوجرسي وفرجينا)، حتى أنه طال ما يشبه التعديلات الدستورية، لإعادة تقسيم الدوائر الانتخابية، لأكبر وأغنى وأكثر الولايات كثافة سكانية وحضوراً في مؤسسات الدولة الفيدرالية، (كاليفورنيا).

لكن الحدث الأهم والأكبر، في هذه التحوّلات في الممارسة الديمقراطية الأمريكية، ما حدث في انتخابات عمدة مدينة نيويورك. بأغلبية ساحقة تغلّب المرشح الديمقراطي (زهران ممداني)، على منافسه المستقل، حاكم الولاية السابق (أندرو كومو)، الذي نافسه في الانتخابات التمهيدية السابقة، كمرشح عن الحزب الديمقراطي، ليطيح به بالضربة القاضية، في انتخابات يوم الثلاثاء الماضي، عندما تحوّل كمرشح مستقل.

زهران ممداني، بنتيجة تلك الانتخابات التي أوصلته لمنصب العمدة، في مدينة نيويورك، أحدث تحوّلاً، فيما يشبه الصدمة، على مستوى قيم وحركة النظام السياسي الأمريكي. من حيث القيم، ما كان يعتبر محرماً «تابُوواً»، تجاوزه ممداني، بكل ثقة وشجاعة، غير عابئٍ بما قد يسببه له ذلك من حرج ومشاكل، قد تهدد مستقبله السياسي، بل ربما حياته. لقد قدم ممداني نفسه لمواطني المدينة ومؤسسات الحكم فيها ومجتمعها السياسي وعلى مستوى البلاد بأسرها، بأنه: ديمقراطي اشتراكي.. مسلم.. ملون (غير أبيض)، وأعلن صراحةً أن ما تفعله إسرائيل في غزة هو إبادة جماعية ممنهجة، وهدّد بأن لو حدث أن وطأت قدما رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، أثناء ولايته عمدةً لنيويورك، فإنه سيعتقله، على خلفية حكم صدر بذلك من محكمة الجزاء الدولية، أدانه بارتكابه جرائمَ حربٍ في غزة تنحدر لمستوى الإبادة الجماعية. هو لم يصرح بكل ذلك، فحسب، بل نراه يؤكد على أنه لن يعتذر عن أيٍ من ذلك.

تحوّلات في عقيدة الشعب الأمريكي، بمؤسساته الرسمية وغير الرسمية، كانت تعتبر كمحرمات تحميها قوانين وأعراف، تعكس خطوطاً حُمْراً، يحظر الاقتراب منها. لكن ممداني، لم يكترث بذلك، والأهم والأخطر، بالنسبة لقيم النظام السياسي، أن تلك الصراحة رغم جُرْأتها، وافقه عليها شعب مدينة نيويورك، ليصبح عمدةً للمدينة، بدءاً من يناير القادم.

على مستوى حركة مؤسسات ورموز النظام السياسي، لم يكن ممداني، بأقل جرأة وصراحة. قد لا نبالغ، إذا ما قلنا: إن فوز ممداني، جاء رغماً عن الحزب الديمقراطي، الذي دخل تلك الانتخابات على ورقته!؟ لا زعيمي الأقلية في مجلسي الكونجرس، ولا أحد من أساطين الحزب المؤثرين في الحزب، بمن فيهم الرؤساء السابقون، من أمثال: بل كيلنتون، ولا حتى الرئيس أوباما، أيّدوا علناً أو من وراء حجاب، مسيرة ممداني السياسية، دعك من الجمهوريين، عدا السيناتور (المستقل) عن ولاية فيرمونت (برني ساندرز)؟!

كما لم يدعمه أساطين المال والأعمال (الديمقراطيون) في المدينة، إلا النزر اليسير، ممن لا تتحكم في سلوكياتهم الأيديولوجية السياسية، وتقودهم رغبة مخلصة في تحسين أوضاع المدينة ومحاربة الفساد فيها، بما فيهم بعض اليهود. لقد اعتمد ممداني على جيشٍ من المتطوعين، قوامه عشرات الآلاف، طرقوا كل باب وحضروا كل تجمع في المدينة، ليوصلوا رسالته للناخبين، كلاً بلغته، اقتراباً من ثقافته.

ما دفع الناخبين للتصويت له، برنامجه الانتخابي (الاشتراكي)، الذي لا يخجل هو نفسه من وصفه بذلك، لأنه يهدف إلى خدمة الطبقة الفقيرة المهمشة في المدينة، بوعده لهم: بأن تكون المدينة قابلة للعيش فيها. لقد وعدهم: بتجميد إيجارات المساكن، لأكثر من مليوني مواطن.. وبمواصلات سريعة ومجانية.. وبضخ موارد للارتقاء بالتعليم والصحة والخدمات الاجتماعية وتقليص البيروقراطية المتضخمة.. ومحاربة الغلاء في الاحتياجات المعيشية للسكان.. وتوفير الأمن المحترف الكفء لسكان المدينة، الذين يتجاوز تعدادهم الثمانية ملايين إنسان.

ذلك البرنامج الانتخابي، الذي وعد به ممداني، سكان مدينة نيويورك، مخاطباً إياهم، بلغة عربية فصيحة (أنا منكم وإليكم). لم يكن يعني عرب المدينة، حصرياً، بل الخريطة التعددية للمدينة، التي تتشكّل من أجناس وأعراق وأديان ومذاهب، تعكس تكتلاً سكانياً، من المهاجرين، يعود بالديمقراطية كونها مرآة للخريطة الإنسانية للمجتمع، لا لخدمة مصالح أقلية عرقية أو مالية أو فئوية، بعينها.