يوم الثلاثاء الماضي كان يوماً تاريخياً في الولايات المتحدة سياساً، قيماً وحركة (نخبوياً وشعبياً). كما أنه كان يوماً تاريخياً، للديمقراطية، بكل ما تعنيه من تعدّدية سياسية.. وصيغة الفصل بين السلطات.. واحترام المؤسسات السياسية والنخب السياسية، للإرادة العامة للمواطنين.. والقطع: من أنه لا توجد قوة بعينها تستطيع أن تتحكم أو تحتكر مؤسسات الدولة، مهما كان نفوذها أو غناها أو تأثيرها في حركة مؤسسات الدولة، بعيداً أن إرادة الناس. أيضاً: تتجلى تاريخية يوم الثلاثاء الماضي، في مرونة النظام السياسي الأمريكي، في إحداث التوازن في حركته، بالسرعة والحسم اللازمين، متى ظهر خلل ما على المستويين السياسي والاجتماعي، من شأنه أن يحدث تحوّلاً خطيراً، في مسار الديمقراطية، حركةً وقيماً.
في ذلكم اليوم ذهب الأمريكيون للتصويت، في أربعة مواقع مهمة، على المستوى المحلي، سوف يكون له صدىً على المستوى الإقليمي (الفيدرالي)، في الانتخابات التشريعية النصفية. تطوّر إستراتيجي على المستوى المحلي، بدءاً من مستوى المدن (نيويورك) وولايتي (نيوجرسي وفرجينا)، حتى أنه طال ما يشبه التعديلات الدستورية، لإعادة تقسيم الدوائر الانتخابية، لأكبر وأغنى وأكثر الولايات كثافة سكانية وحضوراً في مؤسسات الدولة الفيدرالية، (كاليفورنيا).
لكن الحدث الأهم والأكبر، في هذه التحوّلات في الممارسة الديمقراطية الأمريكية، ما حدث في انتخابات عمدة مدينة نيويورك. بأغلبية ساحقة تغلّب المرشح الديمقراطي (زهران ممداني)، على منافسه المستقل، حاكم الولاية السابق (أندرو كومو)، الذي نافسه في الانتخابات التمهيدية السابقة، كمرشح عن الحزب الديمقراطي، ليطيح به بالضربة القاضية، في انتخابات يوم الثلاثاء الماضي، عندما تحوّل كمرشح مستقل.
زهران ممداني، بنتيجة تلك الانتخابات التي أوصلته لمنصب العمدة، في مدينة نيويورك، أحدث تحوّلاً، فيما يشبه الصدمة، على مستوى قيم وحركة النظام السياسي الأمريكي. من حيث القيم، ما كان يعتبر محرماً «تابُوواً»، تجاوزه ممداني، بكل ثقة وشجاعة، غير عابئٍ بما قد يسببه له ذلك من حرج ومشاكل، قد تهدد مستقبله السياسي، بل ربما حياته. لقد قدم ممداني نفسه لمواطني المدينة ومؤسسات الحكم فيها ومجتمعها السياسي وعلى مستوى البلاد بأسرها، بأنه: ديمقراطي اشتراكي.. مسلم.. ملون (غير أبيض)، وأعلن صراحةً أن ما تفعله إسرائيل في غزة هو إبادة جماعية ممنهجة، وهدّد بأن لو حدث أن وطأت قدما رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، أثناء ولايته عمدةً لنيويورك، فإنه سيعتقله، على خلفية حكم صدر بذلك من محكمة الجزاء الدولية، أدانه بارتكابه جرائمَ حربٍ في غزة تنحدر لمستوى الإبادة الجماعية. هو لم يصرح بكل ذلك، فحسب، بل نراه يؤكد على أنه لن يعتذر عن أيٍ من ذلك.
تحوّلات في عقيدة الشعب الأمريكي، بمؤسساته الرسمية وغير الرسمية، كانت تعتبر كمحرمات تحميها قوانين وأعراف، تعكس خطوطاً حُمْراً، يحظر الاقتراب منها. لكن ممداني، لم يكترث بذلك، والأهم والأخطر، بالنسبة لقيم النظام السياسي، أن تلك الصراحة رغم جُرْأتها، وافقه عليها شعب مدينة نيويورك، ليصبح عمدةً للمدينة، بدءاً من يناير القادم.
على مستوى حركة مؤسسات ورموز النظام السياسي، لم يكن ممداني، بأقل جرأة وصراحة. قد لا نبالغ، إذا ما قلنا: إن فوز ممداني، جاء رغماً عن الحزب الديمقراطي، الذي دخل تلك الانتخابات على ورقته!؟ لا زعيمي الأقلية في مجلسي الكونجرس، ولا أحد من أساطين الحزب المؤثرين في الحزب، بمن فيهم الرؤساء السابقون، من أمثال: بل كيلنتون، ولا حتى الرئيس أوباما، أيّدوا علناً أو من وراء حجاب، مسيرة ممداني السياسية، دعك من الجمهوريين، عدا السيناتور (المستقل) عن ولاية فيرمونت (برني ساندرز)؟!
كما لم يدعمه أساطين المال والأعمال (الديمقراطيون) في المدينة، إلا النزر اليسير، ممن لا تتحكم في سلوكياتهم الأيديولوجية السياسية، وتقودهم رغبة مخلصة في تحسين أوضاع المدينة ومحاربة الفساد فيها، بما فيهم بعض اليهود. لقد اعتمد ممداني على جيشٍ من المتطوعين، قوامه عشرات الآلاف، طرقوا كل باب وحضروا كل تجمع في المدينة، ليوصلوا رسالته للناخبين، كلاً بلغته، اقتراباً من ثقافته.
ما دفع الناخبين للتصويت له، برنامجه الانتخابي (الاشتراكي)، الذي لا يخجل هو نفسه من وصفه بذلك، لأنه يهدف إلى خدمة الطبقة الفقيرة المهمشة في المدينة، بوعده لهم: بأن تكون المدينة قابلة للعيش فيها. لقد وعدهم: بتجميد إيجارات المساكن، لأكثر من مليوني مواطن.. وبمواصلات سريعة ومجانية.. وبضخ موارد للارتقاء بالتعليم والصحة والخدمات الاجتماعية وتقليص البيروقراطية المتضخمة.. ومحاربة الغلاء في الاحتياجات المعيشية للسكان.. وتوفير الأمن المحترف الكفء لسكان المدينة، الذين يتجاوز تعدادهم الثمانية ملايين إنسان.
ذلك البرنامج الانتخابي، الذي وعد به ممداني، سكان مدينة نيويورك، مخاطباً إياهم، بلغة عربية فصيحة (أنا منكم وإليكم). لم يكن يعني عرب المدينة، حصرياً، بل الخريطة التعددية للمدينة، التي تتشكّل من أجناس وأعراق وأديان ومذاهب، تعكس تكتلاً سكانياً، من المهاجرين، يعود بالديمقراطية كونها مرآة للخريطة الإنسانية للمجتمع، لا لخدمة مصالح أقلية عرقية أو مالية أو فئوية، بعينها.
Last Tuesday was a historic day in the United States politically, in terms of values and movements (both elite and popular). It was also a historic day for democracy, in all that it means in terms of political pluralism, the separation of powers, and the respect of political institutions and elites for the general will of the citizens. It is clear that no particular force can control or monopolize the institutions of the state, regardless of its influence, wealth, or impact on the movement of state institutions, away from the will of the people. Additionally, the historic nature of last Tuesday is evident in the flexibility of the American political system, which creates balance in its movement with the necessary speed and decisiveness whenever a malfunction appears at the political and social levels that could lead to a dangerous shift in the course of democracy, both in movement and values.
On that day, Americans went to vote in four important local sites, which will resonate at the regional (federal) level in the midterm elections. This was a strategic development at the local level, starting from the cities (New York) and the states of (New Jersey and Virginia), even extending to what resembles constitutional amendments for redistricting, in the largest, richest, and most densely populated states with a presence in federal state institutions, such as (California).
However, the most significant and largest event in these transformations in American democratic practice was what happened in the New York City mayoral election. With a landslide majority, the Democratic candidate (Zahraan Mamdani) defeated his independent rival, the former state governor (Andrew Cuomo), who had competed against him in the previous primary election as a candidate for the Democratic Party, knocking him out with a knockout punch in last Tuesday's election when he ran as an independent candidate.
Zahraan Mamdani, with the result of that election that brought him to the position of mayor in New York City, created a transformation that resembled a shock at the level of values and movements of the American political system. In terms of values, what was considered a taboo was confidently and courageously surpassed by Mamdani, unconcerned about the embarrassment and problems it might cause him that could threaten his political future, and perhaps even his life. Mamdani presented himself to the city’s citizens, its governing institutions, and its political community, as a: democratic socialist, a Muslim, a person of color (non-white), and openly declared that what Israel is doing in Gaza is systematic genocide. He threatened that if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were to set foot in New York City during his tenure as mayor, he would arrest him based on a ruling from the International Criminal Court that condemned him for committing war crimes in Gaza that amount to genocide. He not only stated all of this but also emphasized that he would not apologize for any of it.
Transformations in the beliefs of the American people, with their official and unofficial institutions, were considered taboos protected by laws and customs, reflecting red lines that are prohibited to approach. However, Mamdani did not care about that, and what is more important and dangerous for the values of the political system is that this frankness, despite its boldness, was accepted by the people of New York City, allowing him to become the mayor starting next January.
At the level of the movement of institutions and symbols of the political system, Mamdani was no less bold and frank. We may not exaggerate if we say that Mamdani's victory came despite the Democratic Party, which entered that election on its ticket! Neither the minority leaders in both houses of Congress nor any of the influential party stalwarts, including former presidents like Bill Clinton, nor even President Obama, publicly or behind the scenes supported Mamdani's political journey, let alone the Republicans, except for the independent senator from Vermont (Bernie Sanders)?!
Moreover, he did not receive support from the financial and business elites (Democrats) in the city, except for a small number who are not controlled by ideological political behaviors and are driven by a sincere desire to improve the city's conditions and combat corruption, including some Jews. Mamdani relied on an army of volunteers, numbering in the tens of thousands, who knocked on every door and attended every gathering in the city to convey his message to voters, each in their own language, approaching their culture.
What drove voters to vote for him was his electoral program (socialist), which he himself is not ashamed to describe as such, because it aims to serve the marginalized poor class in the city, promising them that the city would be livable. He promised them: to freeze housing rents for more than two million citizens, to provide fast and free transportation, to inject resources to improve education, health, and social services, to reduce the bloated bureaucracy, to combat the rising cost of living for residents, and to provide professional security for the city’s population, which exceeds eight million people.
This electoral program, which Mamdani promised to the residents of New York City, addressed them in eloquent Arabic (I am one of you and to you). It did not mean the city's Arabs exclusively, but rather the pluralistic map of the city, which is formed from races, ethnicities, religions, and sects, reflecting a demographic cluster of immigrants, returning democracy as a mirror of the human map of society, not to serve the interests of a specific ethnic, financial, or factional minority.