تقرع منظمة الصحة جرس الخطر، في تقرير لها من تدهور العلاقات الاجتماعية وانتشار العزلة وتفاقم مؤشرات الوحدة، وتحذر من تأثيرات وتداعيات كل ذلك على الصحة الاجتماعية والنفسية والصحة العامة ككل. وما يثير الاستغراب، حقيقة، أن هذه الظاهرة تأتي في الوقت الذي بلغت فيه كمية ونوعية وسائل الاتصال التي توفرها ذروتها. فلماذا تدهورت العلاقات الاجتماعية والروابط البشرية فهل إذا وصلت فيه وسائل الاتصال ذروتها، تتدنى وتتردى الروابط والعلاقات الاجتماعية بين البشر.
لماذا لم تتأثر العلاقات الاجتماعية إيجابياً وتتعمق الروابط الاجتماعية وتتحسّن نفسية الفرد بكثرة تنوع وسائل الاتصال الاجتماعية الحديثة؟ هل وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي سبب في ما وصلته الحالة النفسية الاجتماعية للإنسان حسب تقرير الصحة العالمية بأن واحداً من بين كل ستة أشخاص يعاني من الشعور بالوحدة، ولماذا أصبحت الوحدة بين الشباب والمراهقين أكثر منها بين كبار السن وإن كانت خطورتها على كبار السن أكثر؟
قد تكون ظاهرة التواصل الاجتماعي أحد أسباب الحالة التي يعاني منها الشباب والمراهقون، لكن المؤكد أن هناك ظواهر أخرى أسهمت في انتشار هذه الظاهرة المقلقة والمخيفة على المدى القصير والمتوسط.
كما أن هناك اعتقاداً بأن تجربة كورونا والعزلة التي صاحبتها أسهمت في ما وصله الفرد والمجتمع من تدهور نفسي اجتماعي بما في ذلك من انحدار مستوى العلاقات الاجتماعية، كما يرى البعض أن «النيوليبرالية» التي تطرّفت بتحريض الفرد بالاعتماد على نفسه فقط والاكتفاء الذاتي نتيجة للمبالغات العالية بالحرية الفردية، كانت من بين الأسباب الجوهرية التي فاقمت الإحساس الفردي المتزايد بالوحدة وما صاحبها من معاناة نفسية-اجتماعية، والتي كان من نتائجها حتماً تآكل الروابط الاجتماعية الطبيعية التي لا غنى للإنسان الطبيعي عنها والعيش بدونها، والتي تمنح الإنسان الطبيعي المعنى والهوية والانتماء.
كما أنه ليس من باب المصادفة أن يربط البعض تأثيرات صعود الرأسمالية بما أحدثته وتحدثه من تغييرات عميقة في نفس الفرد وروابط المجتمع من تأثيرات، بما تنطوي عليه من حمى ثقافة الإنجاز الفردي المستمر والركض المحموم في دواليب الإنتاج، ما أدى ويؤدي إلى تحويل الوقت والجهد إلى أموال لا تهدر في عرف الرأسمالية، بما يعزز تضخم الفردية والتنكر لدور الآخرين.
يبدو أن الأمر ليس عابراً أو محدوداً، وهو ما جعل الصحة العالمية تعتبر «الوحدة والعزلة الاجتماعية» أكثر خطورة على الصحة من التدخين أو السمنة لارتباطهما بمخاطر على أمراض القلب والسكتات الدماغية والخرف والموت المبكر. وهو الأمر الذي دفع بعض الدول لتعيين وزراء مختصين بـ«شؤون الوحدة»، لما يعكسه الوضع من قلق متزايد للظاهرة التي قد تقوض العلاقات الاجتماعية السلمية، وتنسف مقومات النسيج الاجتماعي والسلم الأهلي.
المجتمعات العربية، ومنها المجتمع السعودي، كغيرها من مجتمعات معرّضة لهذه الظواهر، خاصة أن الإحصاءات تتحدث عن أن السعوديين يقضون حوالي 3 ساعات على التواصل الاجتماعي مقارنة بالمعدل العالمي حوالي ساعتين و24 دقيقة، بالإضافة إلى معدل التغيير الذي تمر به المملكة على مختلف الأصعدة والذي يتطلب دراسات معمقة ومركبة ومستمرة لدراسة حجم وتأثير الظاهرة وتداعياتها على المديين المنظور والبعيد.
كما أننا بحاجة لخطوة استباقية في المملكة ربما تأسيس هيئة تحت عباءة مجلس شؤون الأسرة لتقديم الحلول والإجراءات والتشريعات الضرورية للتخفيف من حجم الظاهرة ومعالجة آثارها السلبية لو وجدت، بالإضافة لميزانية تخصص للدراسات والحلول المبتكرة في هذا الصدد.
The World Health Organization is sounding the alarm in a report about the deterioration of social relationships, the spread of isolation, and the worsening indicators of loneliness. It warns of the effects and repercussions of all this on social and mental health, as well as public health as a whole. What is truly surprising is that this phenomenon comes at a time when the quantity and quality of communication tools have reached their peak. So why have social relationships and human bonds deteriorated? If communication tools have reached their peak, why do social bonds and relationships among people decline?
Why haven't social relationships been positively affected, and why haven't social bonds deepened and individual mental health improved with the abundance of diverse modern communication tools? Are social media responsible for the current state of social and psychological well-being, as the World Health Organization reports that one in six people suffers from feelings of loneliness? And why has loneliness among youth and adolescents become more prevalent than among the elderly, even though its dangers are greater for older adults?
Social communication may be one of the reasons for the state that youth and adolescents are experiencing, but it is certain that there are other phenomena contributing to the spread of this alarming and frightening issue in the short and medium term.
There is also a belief that the experience of COVID-19 and the accompanying isolation contributed to the psychological and social deterioration of individuals and communities, including the decline in the level of social relationships. Some believe that "neoliberalism," which has encouraged individuals to rely solely on themselves and pursue self-sufficiency due to exaggerated notions of individual freedom, is among the fundamental reasons that have exacerbated the increasing individual sense of loneliness, along with the psychological and social suffering that inevitably resulted in the erosion of natural social bonds that are essential for a normal human life, providing meaning, identity, and belonging.
It is not coincidental that some link the effects of the rise of capitalism to the profound changes it has brought and continues to bring to the individual psyche and community bonds, driven by a fever for continuous individual achievement and a frantic race in the wheels of production. This has led to the conversion of time and effort into money, which is not wasted in the eyes of capitalism, thereby enhancing individualism and the denial of the role of others.
It seems that this issue is neither trivial nor limited, which has led the World Health Organization to consider "loneliness and social isolation" more dangerous to health than smoking or obesity due to their association with risks of heart disease, strokes, dementia, and early death. This has prompted some countries to appoint ministers specializing in "loneliness affairs," reflecting the increasing concern about a phenomenon that may undermine peaceful social relationships and destroy the foundations of social fabric and civil peace.
Arab societies, including Saudi society, are no different from other communities exposed to these phenomena, especially since statistics indicate that Saudis spend about 3 hours on social media compared to the global average of about 2 hours and 24 minutes. Additionally, the rate of change that the Kingdom is undergoing on various levels requires in-depth, complex, and ongoing studies to assess the size and impact of the phenomenon and its repercussions in both the short and long term.
We also need a proactive step in the Kingdom, perhaps by establishing an authority under the umbrella of the Family Affairs Council to provide necessary solutions, measures, and legislation to mitigate the size of the phenomenon and address its negative effects if they exist, along with a budget allocated for studies and innovative solutions in this regard.