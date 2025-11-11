The World Health Organization is sounding the alarm in a report about the deterioration of social relationships, the spread of isolation, and the worsening indicators of loneliness. It warns of the effects and repercussions of all this on social and mental health, as well as public health as a whole. What is truly surprising is that this phenomenon comes at a time when the quantity and quality of communication tools have reached their peak. So why have social relationships and human bonds deteriorated? If communication tools have reached their peak, why do social bonds and relationships among people decline?

Why haven't social relationships been positively affected, and why haven't social bonds deepened and individual mental health improved with the abundance of diverse modern communication tools? Are social media responsible for the current state of social and psychological well-being, as the World Health Organization reports that one in six people suffers from feelings of loneliness? And why has loneliness among youth and adolescents become more prevalent than among the elderly, even though its dangers are greater for older adults?

Social communication may be one of the reasons for the state that youth and adolescents are experiencing, but it is certain that there are other phenomena contributing to the spread of this alarming and frightening issue in the short and medium term.

There is also a belief that the experience of COVID-19 and the accompanying isolation contributed to the psychological and social deterioration of individuals and communities, including the decline in the level of social relationships. Some believe that "neoliberalism," which has encouraged individuals to rely solely on themselves and pursue self-sufficiency due to exaggerated notions of individual freedom, is among the fundamental reasons that have exacerbated the increasing individual sense of loneliness, along with the psychological and social suffering that inevitably resulted in the erosion of natural social bonds that are essential for a normal human life, providing meaning, identity, and belonging.

It is not coincidental that some link the effects of the rise of capitalism to the profound changes it has brought and continues to bring to the individual psyche and community bonds, driven by a fever for continuous individual achievement and a frantic race in the wheels of production. This has led to the conversion of time and effort into money, which is not wasted in the eyes of capitalism, thereby enhancing individualism and the denial of the role of others.

It seems that this issue is neither trivial nor limited, which has led the World Health Organization to consider "loneliness and social isolation" more dangerous to health than smoking or obesity due to their association with risks of heart disease, strokes, dementia, and early death. This has prompted some countries to appoint ministers specializing in "loneliness affairs," reflecting the increasing concern about a phenomenon that may undermine peaceful social relationships and destroy the foundations of social fabric and civil peace.

Arab societies, including Saudi society, are no different from other communities exposed to these phenomena, especially since statistics indicate that Saudis spend about 3 hours on social media compared to the global average of about 2 hours and 24 minutes. Additionally, the rate of change that the Kingdom is undergoing on various levels requires in-depth, complex, and ongoing studies to assess the size and impact of the phenomenon and its repercussions in both the short and long term.

We also need a proactive step in the Kingdom, perhaps by establishing an authority under the umbrella of the Family Affairs Council to provide necessary solutions, measures, and legislation to mitigate the size of the phenomenon and address its negative effects if they exist, along with a budget allocated for studies and innovative solutions in this regard.