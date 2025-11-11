تقرع منظمة الصحة جرس الخطر، في تقرير لها من تدهور العلاقات الاجتماعية وانتشار العزلة وتفاقم مؤشرات الوحدة، وتحذر من تأثيرات وتداعيات كل ذلك على الصحة الاجتماعية والنفسية والصحة العامة ككل. وما يثير الاستغراب، حقيقة، أن هذه الظاهرة تأتي في الوقت الذي بلغت فيه كمية ونوعية وسائل الاتصال التي توفرها ذروتها. فلماذا تدهورت العلاقات الاجتماعية والروابط البشرية فهل إذا وصلت فيه وسائل الاتصال ذروتها، تتدنى وتتردى الروابط والعلاقات الاجتماعية بين البشر.

لماذا لم تتأثر العلاقات الاجتماعية إيجابياً وتتعمق الروابط الاجتماعية وتتحسّن نفسية الفرد بكثرة تنوع وسائل الاتصال الاجتماعية الحديثة؟ هل وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي سبب في ما وصلته الحالة النفسية الاجتماعية للإنسان حسب تقرير الصحة العالمية بأن واحداً من بين كل ستة أشخاص يعاني من الشعور بالوحدة، ولماذا أصبحت الوحدة بين الشباب والمراهقين أكثر منها بين كبار السن وإن كانت خطورتها على كبار السن أكثر؟

قد تكون ظاهرة التواصل الاجتماعي أحد أسباب الحالة التي يعاني منها الشباب والمراهقون، لكن المؤكد أن هناك ظواهر أخرى أسهمت في انتشار هذه الظاهرة المقلقة والمخيفة على المدى القصير والمتوسط.

كما أن هناك اعتقاداً بأن تجربة كورونا والعزلة التي صاحبتها أسهمت في ما وصله الفرد والمجتمع من تدهور نفسي اجتماعي بما في ذلك من انحدار مستوى العلاقات الاجتماعية، كما يرى البعض أن «النيوليبرالية» التي تطرّفت بتحريض الفرد بالاعتماد على نفسه فقط والاكتفاء الذاتي نتيجة للمبالغات العالية بالحرية الفردية، كانت من بين الأسباب الجوهرية التي فاقمت الإحساس الفردي المتزايد بالوحدة وما صاحبها من معاناة نفسية-اجتماعية، والتي كان من نتائجها حتماً تآكل الروابط الاجتماعية الطبيعية التي لا غنى للإنسان الطبيعي عنها والعيش بدونها، والتي تمنح الإنسان الطبيعي المعنى والهوية والانتماء.

كما أنه ليس من باب المصادفة أن يربط البعض تأثيرات صعود الرأسمالية بما أحدثته وتحدثه من تغييرات عميقة في نفس الفرد وروابط المجتمع من تأثيرات، بما تنطوي عليه من حمى ثقافة الإنجاز الفردي المستمر والركض المحموم في دواليب الإنتاج، ما أدى ويؤدي إلى تحويل الوقت والجهد إلى أموال لا تهدر في عرف الرأسمالية، بما يعزز تضخم الفردية والتنكر لدور الآخرين.

يبدو أن الأمر ليس عابراً أو محدوداً، وهو ما جعل الصحة العالمية تعتبر «الوحدة والعزلة الاجتماعية» أكثر خطورة على الصحة من التدخين أو السمنة لارتباطهما بمخاطر على أمراض القلب والسكتات الدماغية والخرف والموت المبكر. وهو الأمر الذي دفع بعض الدول لتعيين وزراء مختصين بـ«شؤون الوحدة»، لما يعكسه الوضع من قلق متزايد للظاهرة التي قد تقوض العلاقات الاجتماعية السلمية، وتنسف مقومات النسيج الاجتماعي والسلم الأهلي.

المجتمعات العربية، ومنها المجتمع السعودي، كغيرها من مجتمعات معرّضة لهذه الظواهر، خاصة أن الإحصاءات تتحدث عن أن السعوديين يقضون حوالي 3 ساعات على التواصل الاجتماعي مقارنة بالمعدل العالمي حوالي ساعتين و24 دقيقة، بالإضافة إلى معدل التغيير الذي تمر به المملكة على مختلف الأصعدة والذي يتطلب دراسات معمقة ومركبة ومستمرة لدراسة حجم وتأثير الظاهرة وتداعياتها على المديين المنظور والبعيد.

كما أننا بحاجة لخطوة استباقية في المملكة ربما تأسيس هيئة تحت عباءة مجلس شؤون الأسرة لتقديم الحلول والإجراءات والتشريعات الضرورية للتخفيف من حجم الظاهرة ومعالجة آثارها السلبية لو وجدت، بالإضافة لميزانية تخصص للدراسات والحلول المبتكرة في هذا الصدد.