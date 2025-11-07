في أكتوبر الماضي اعتمدت المفوضية الأوروبية حزمة جديدة من العقوبات الدولية ضد روسيا، وقد تنوعت العقوبات ما بين عقوبات اقتصادية وعسكرية في محاولة لإثناء روسيا عن المضي قدماً في الحرب ولقبول السلام مع أوكرانيا، وهو الأمر الذي استقبلته روسيا -كالمعتاد- بفرض عقوبات مضادة ضد الاتحاد الأوروبي، ومنذ أن بدأت الحرب الروسية - الأوكرانية تم فرض العديد من حزم العقوبات الدولية على روسيا، غير أنه مع دخول الحرب عامها الرابع لا يبدو أي ضوء في الأفق لإمكانية وقف تلك الحرب التي لم تؤثر على العالم الغربي فحسب، بل أثّرت على العالم كله.
في واقع الأمر يبدو ظاهرياً أن فرض العقوبات هدفه إجبار روسيا على أن تصرف نظرها عن التوقف عن خوض هذه الحرب، غير أنه في الواقع العملي يمكننا بوضوح اكتشاف أن العقوبات الدولية لكي تنجح وتؤتي ثمارها لابد من توافر عدة عوامل لا يتوفر أي منها في الصراع الروسي-الأوكراني، ولعل أحد أهم هذه العوامل هو موقف الدولة التي تخضع للعقوبات؛ هل يسهل إخضاعها أم لا، فروسيا –الوريث الشرعي للاتحاد السوفييتي- كانت ولازالت القطب العالمي المناوئ للولايات المتحدة، وهي تملك ترسانة عسكرية ضخمة بخلاف امتلاكها للسلاح النووي أيضاً، وذلك بخلاف مساحتها الجغرافية الشاسعة وامتلاكها للكثير من الموارد والمعادن الثمينة، كما أن روسيا لم تبعد كثيراً عن مجال التصنيع والابتكارات الحديثة، وعلى المستوى السياسي تجمعها علاقات دبلوماسية طيبة بالعديد من الدول.
يبدو أن روسيا ليست من الدول التي يسهل إخضاعها أو لي ذراعها بسهولة كبعض الدول الأخرى التي يسهل خنقها بمجرد التلويح بسلاح العقوبات الدولية، ومن جهة أخرى لإنجاح العقوبات على روسيا يجب أن تشارك كافة دول العالم في فرض تلك العقوبات ولا تقتصر على الولايات المتحدة ودول الاتحاد الأوروبي فحسب، وهو ما لم يحدث، فعلى سبيل المثال فقط وليس الحصر لاتزال الصين تحتفظ بعلاقات جيدة مع روسيا، كما أن هناك العديد من الدول التي لا تزال تتعامل مع روسيا وتستورد منها وتصدّر لها كالهند وكوريا الشمالية والصين وإيران، ولهذا فقد تمكّنت روسيا بسهولة من الالتفاف حول سلاح العقوبات الدولية.
من المؤكد أن الكثير من الأطراف حاولوا إيقاف الحرب بطرق شتى ومن ضمنها السعي لفرض عقوبات ضد روسيا، غير أنه من الواضح أن هناك العديد من الأطراف التي يبدو أنه لا يهمها وقف الحرب على الإطلاق، ومن ضمن هؤلاء بعض الدول التي قامت بدعم أوكرانيا عسكرياً، فالدعم العسكري لأوكرانيا لن يوقف الحرب بل سيطيل زمن الحرب وسيزيد من معاناة مواطني كلا الدولتين وبقية دول العالم معهم، فالدعم الأوروبي والأمريكي لن يسهم في فوز أوكرانيا ولكنه قد يمنع هزيمتها، وفي كل مرة يتم توفير دعم عسكري لأوكرانيا يزداد الطرف الروسي تعنتاً فتزداد مقاومته وشراسته وعدوانيته أكثر فأكثر.
من المؤكد أن هذه الحرب لن تتوقف إلا إذا استشعر طرفاها لهيبها، ولو عدنا بالتاريخ قليلاً للوراء للحرب العراقية الإيرانية التي دارت وقائعها في ثمانينات القرن الماضي، فسنجد أنه خلال تلك الحرب قامت العديد من الدول والأطراف بتوفير الدعم لكل طرف، وفي واقع الأمر لم يساعد هذا الدعم في انتصار طرف على طرف، وكل ما قدّمه هو منع هزيمة طرف إزاء الطرف الآخر، ولذلك بعد مرور ثمانية أعوام مريرة وبعد فقدان مئات الألوف لحياتهم انتهت الحرب فقط عندما استشعر الطرفان فداحة خسائرهما وانهيار بناهما التحتية ودمار اقتصاديهما.
من الواضح أنه إن لم يحتكم كلا طرفي الحرب في الصراع الروسي الأوكراني للعقل والمنطق فإن الحرب لن تتوقف إلا عندما تقضي على الأخضر واليابس في كلتا الدولتين، فالحرب مرشحة للاستمرار ومن المستبعد تماماً أن تستسلم روسيا التي من الواضح أنها لا تفكر إلا في كيفية الإفلات من العقوبات والالتفاف عليها، ولكنها لا تفكر إطلاقاً في الاستسلام، كما أن أوروبا يبدو أنها لا تعتزم التوقف عن دعم أوكرانيا قريباً هي الأخرى، وتبقى الكرة في ملعب الولايات المتحدة التي يبدو موقفها متردداً ما بين الاستمرار في دعم أوكرانيا أو إيقاف الدعم عنها، وما بين الوقوف في صف الرئيس الروسي تارة والوقوف ضده تارة أخرى، وخلال كل هذا لا يبدو أن سلاح العقوبات الدولية له أثر كبير أو فعّال في إيقاف تلك الحرب التي تبدو بلا نهاية.
In October last year, the European Commission adopted a new package of international sanctions against Russia, which varied between economic and military sanctions in an attempt to deter Russia from continuing the war and to accept peace with Ukraine. This was met by Russia - as usual - with the imposition of counter-sanctions against the European Union. Since the onset of the Russian-Ukrainian war, numerous packages of international sanctions have been imposed on Russia. However, as the war enters its fourth year, there seems to be no light on the horizon for the possibility of stopping this war, which has not only affected the Western world but has impacted the entire globe.
In reality, it appears that the imposition of sanctions is ostensibly aimed at forcing Russia to reconsider its decision to continue this war. However, in practical terms, we can clearly discover that for international sanctions to succeed and bear fruit, several factors must be present, none of which are available in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Perhaps one of the most important of these factors is the stance of the state being sanctioned; is it easy to subdue or not? Russia - the legitimate heir of the Soviet Union - has been and remains the global pole opposing the United States. It possesses a massive military arsenal in addition to its nuclear weapons, along with its vast geographical area and abundant resources and precious minerals. Furthermore, Russia has not strayed far from the fields of manufacturing and modern innovations, and politically, it maintains good diplomatic relations with many countries.
It seems that Russia is not one of the countries that can be easily subdued or coerced like some other nations that can be easily suffocated merely by the threat of international sanctions. On the other hand, for sanctions against Russia to be effective, all countries of the world must participate in imposing those sanctions, not just the United States and EU countries, which has not happened. For example, and not limited to, China still maintains good relations with Russia, and there are many countries that continue to deal with Russia, importing from and exporting to it, such as India, North Korea, China, and Iran. Therefore, Russia has easily managed to circumvent the weapon of international sanctions.
It is certain that many parties have tried to stop the war in various ways, including seeking to impose sanctions against Russia. However, it is clear that there are many parties that seem to have no interest in stopping the war at all, including some countries that have provided military support to Ukraine. Military support for Ukraine will not stop the war but will prolong it and increase the suffering of the citizens of both countries and the rest of the world with them. European and American support will not contribute to Ukraine's victory but may prevent its defeat. Each time military support is provided to Ukraine, the Russian side becomes more obstinate, increasing its resistance, ferocity, and aggressiveness.
It is certain that this war will not stop unless both parties feel its flames. If we look back a bit in history to the Iran-Iraq war that took place in the 1980s, we will find that during that war, many countries and parties provided support to each side. In reality, this support did not help one side to defeat the other; all it did was prevent one side from being defeated by the other. Therefore, after eight bitter years and the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives, the war only ended when both sides felt the magnitude of their losses, the collapse of their infrastructure, and the devastation of their economies.
It is clear that if both sides of the war in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict do not resort to reason and logic, the war will not stop until it destroys everything in both countries. The war is likely to continue, and it is highly unlikely that Russia, which clearly seems to be thinking only about how to evade and circumvent sanctions, will surrender. Moreover, Europe does not seem to intend to stop supporting Ukraine anytime soon either. The ball remains in the court of the United States, which appears to have a hesitant stance between continuing to support Ukraine or stopping that support, and between siding with Russian President at times and opposing him at others. Throughout all this, it does not seem that the weapon of international sanctions has a significant or effective impact in stopping this seemingly endless war.