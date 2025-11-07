In October last year, the European Commission adopted a new package of international sanctions against Russia, which varied between economic and military sanctions in an attempt to deter Russia from continuing the war and to accept peace with Ukraine. This was met by Russia - as usual - with the imposition of counter-sanctions against the European Union. Since the onset of the Russian-Ukrainian war, numerous packages of international sanctions have been imposed on Russia. However, as the war enters its fourth year, there seems to be no light on the horizon for the possibility of stopping this war, which has not only affected the Western world but has impacted the entire globe.

In reality, it appears that the imposition of sanctions is ostensibly aimed at forcing Russia to reconsider its decision to continue this war. However, in practical terms, we can clearly discover that for international sanctions to succeed and bear fruit, several factors must be present, none of which are available in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Perhaps one of the most important of these factors is the stance of the state being sanctioned; is it easy to subdue or not? Russia - the legitimate heir of the Soviet Union - has been and remains the global pole opposing the United States. It possesses a massive military arsenal in addition to its nuclear weapons, along with its vast geographical area and abundant resources and precious minerals. Furthermore, Russia has not strayed far from the fields of manufacturing and modern innovations, and politically, it maintains good diplomatic relations with many countries.

It seems that Russia is not one of the countries that can be easily subdued or coerced like some other nations that can be easily suffocated merely by the threat of international sanctions. On the other hand, for sanctions against Russia to be effective, all countries of the world must participate in imposing those sanctions, not just the United States and EU countries, which has not happened. For example, and not limited to, China still maintains good relations with Russia, and there are many countries that continue to deal with Russia, importing from and exporting to it, such as India, North Korea, China, and Iran. Therefore, Russia has easily managed to circumvent the weapon of international sanctions.

It is certain that many parties have tried to stop the war in various ways, including seeking to impose sanctions against Russia. However, it is clear that there are many parties that seem to have no interest in stopping the war at all, including some countries that have provided military support to Ukraine. Military support for Ukraine will not stop the war but will prolong it and increase the suffering of the citizens of both countries and the rest of the world with them. European and American support will not contribute to Ukraine's victory but may prevent its defeat. Each time military support is provided to Ukraine, the Russian side becomes more obstinate, increasing its resistance, ferocity, and aggressiveness.

It is certain that this war will not stop unless both parties feel its flames. If we look back a bit in history to the Iran-Iraq war that took place in the 1980s, we will find that during that war, many countries and parties provided support to each side. In reality, this support did not help one side to defeat the other; all it did was prevent one side from being defeated by the other. Therefore, after eight bitter years and the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives, the war only ended when both sides felt the magnitude of their losses, the collapse of their infrastructure, and the devastation of their economies.

It is clear that if both sides of the war in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict do not resort to reason and logic, the war will not stop until it destroys everything in both countries. The war is likely to continue, and it is highly unlikely that Russia, which clearly seems to be thinking only about how to evade and circumvent sanctions, will surrender. Moreover, Europe does not seem to intend to stop supporting Ukraine anytime soon either. The ball remains in the court of the United States, which appears to have a hesitant stance between continuing to support Ukraine or stopping that support, and between siding with Russian President at times and opposing him at others. Throughout all this, it does not seem that the weapon of international sanctions has a significant or effective impact in stopping this seemingly endless war.