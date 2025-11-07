في أكتوبر الماضي اعتمدت المفوضية الأوروبية حزمة جديدة من العقوبات الدولية ضد روسيا، وقد تنوعت العقوبات ما بين عقوبات اقتصادية وعسكرية في محاولة لإثناء روسيا عن المضي قدماً في الحرب ولقبول السلام مع أوكرانيا، وهو الأمر الذي استقبلته روسيا -كالمعتاد- بفرض عقوبات مضادة ضد الاتحاد الأوروبي، ومنذ أن بدأت الحرب الروسية - الأوكرانية تم فرض العديد من حزم العقوبات الدولية على روسيا، غير أنه مع دخول الحرب عامها الرابع لا يبدو أي ضوء في الأفق لإمكانية وقف تلك الحرب التي لم تؤثر على العالم الغربي فحسب، بل أثّرت على العالم كله.

في واقع الأمر يبدو ظاهرياً أن فرض العقوبات هدفه إجبار روسيا على أن تصرف نظرها عن التوقف عن خوض هذه الحرب، غير أنه في الواقع العملي يمكننا بوضوح اكتشاف أن العقوبات الدولية لكي تنجح وتؤتي ثمارها لابد من توافر عدة عوامل لا يتوفر أي منها في الصراع الروسي-الأوكراني، ولعل أحد أهم هذه العوامل هو موقف الدولة التي تخضع للعقوبات؛ هل يسهل إخضاعها أم لا، فروسيا –الوريث الشرعي للاتحاد السوفييتي- كانت ولازالت القطب العالمي المناوئ للولايات المتحدة، وهي تملك ترسانة عسكرية ضخمة بخلاف امتلاكها للسلاح النووي أيضاً، وذلك بخلاف مساحتها الجغرافية الشاسعة وامتلاكها للكثير من الموارد والمعادن الثمينة، كما أن روسيا لم تبعد كثيراً عن مجال التصنيع والابتكارات الحديثة، وعلى المستوى السياسي تجمعها علاقات دبلوماسية طيبة بالعديد من الدول.

يبدو أن روسيا ليست من الدول التي يسهل إخضاعها أو لي ذراعها بسهولة كبعض الدول الأخرى التي يسهل خنقها بمجرد التلويح بسلاح العقوبات الدولية، ومن جهة أخرى لإنجاح العقوبات على روسيا يجب أن تشارك كافة دول العالم في فرض تلك العقوبات ولا تقتصر على الولايات المتحدة ودول الاتحاد الأوروبي فحسب، وهو ما لم يحدث، فعلى سبيل المثال فقط وليس الحصر لاتزال الصين تحتفظ بعلاقات جيدة مع روسيا، كما أن هناك العديد من الدول التي لا تزال تتعامل مع روسيا وتستورد منها وتصدّر لها كالهند وكوريا الشمالية والصين وإيران، ولهذا فقد تمكّنت روسيا بسهولة من الالتفاف حول سلاح العقوبات الدولية.

من المؤكد أن الكثير من الأطراف حاولوا إيقاف الحرب بطرق شتى ومن ضمنها السعي لفرض عقوبات ضد روسيا، غير أنه من الواضح أن هناك العديد من الأطراف التي يبدو أنه لا يهمها وقف الحرب على الإطلاق، ومن ضمن هؤلاء بعض الدول التي قامت بدعم أوكرانيا عسكرياً، فالدعم العسكري لأوكرانيا لن يوقف الحرب بل سيطيل زمن الحرب وسيزيد من معاناة مواطني كلا الدولتين وبقية دول العالم معهم، فالدعم الأوروبي والأمريكي لن يسهم في فوز أوكرانيا ولكنه قد يمنع هزيمتها، وفي كل مرة يتم توفير دعم عسكري لأوكرانيا يزداد الطرف الروسي تعنتاً فتزداد مقاومته وشراسته وعدوانيته أكثر فأكثر.

من المؤكد أن هذه الحرب لن تتوقف إلا إذا استشعر طرفاها لهيبها، ولو عدنا بالتاريخ قليلاً للوراء للحرب العراقية الإيرانية التي دارت وقائعها في ثمانينات القرن الماضي، فسنجد أنه خلال تلك الحرب قامت العديد من الدول والأطراف بتوفير الدعم لكل طرف، وفي واقع الأمر لم يساعد هذا الدعم في انتصار طرف على طرف، وكل ما قدّمه هو منع هزيمة طرف إزاء الطرف الآخر، ولذلك بعد مرور ثمانية أعوام مريرة وبعد فقدان مئات الألوف لحياتهم انتهت الحرب فقط عندما استشعر الطرفان فداحة خسائرهما وانهيار بناهما التحتية ودمار اقتصاديهما.

من الواضح أنه إن لم يحتكم كلا طرفي الحرب في الصراع الروسي الأوكراني للعقل والمنطق فإن الحرب لن تتوقف إلا عندما تقضي على الأخضر واليابس في كلتا الدولتين، فالحرب مرشحة للاستمرار ومن المستبعد تماماً أن تستسلم روسيا التي من الواضح أنها لا تفكر إلا في كيفية الإفلات من العقوبات والالتفاف عليها، ولكنها لا تفكر إطلاقاً في الاستسلام، كما أن أوروبا يبدو أنها لا تعتزم التوقف عن دعم أوكرانيا قريباً هي الأخرى، وتبقى الكرة في ملعب الولايات المتحدة التي يبدو موقفها متردداً ما بين الاستمرار في دعم أوكرانيا أو إيقاف الدعم عنها، وما بين الوقوف في صف الرئيس الروسي تارة والوقوف ضده تارة أخرى، وخلال كل هذا لا يبدو أن سلاح العقوبات الدولية له أثر كبير أو فعّال في إيقاف تلك الحرب التي تبدو بلا نهاية.