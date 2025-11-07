سرتْ الرياح الباردة على قرية ثاوية، على تلّة لا ساتر لها، إلا ستر اللي ما تسهى عينه ولا تنام، كأنها بصفيرها وهبّاتها؛ عدوٌ غاشم هاجسه الانتقام، زعزعت البيبان، ونترت الطيق، وقلّعت الزنق، ونفرت بغُطيان الكُتَر؛ فتكالبت على (أم حشوان) رهبة الظلام، وخرعة الوحدة، ووحشة ليل الشتا، وسُمطة فراشها، الذي آثرت بأغطيته، وحيدها (حشوان المهفوف) اليتيم الذي خلّفه أبوه قطعة لحم في طمرة، والتحق بالسماء، قبل أن يسمع مغاغاته، فأوقفتْ عُمرها وجهدها عليه؛ تدجّن فيه، دجانة البدوان في حشيّه.

ومن شدّة فزعها من الرياح، وما وراها من محاذير وأطماح، لاذت بابنها الغارق في سابع نومة، ورسابه يتقاطر من شدقه كما فحل البعارين، من كثرة ما تلخلخ قبل النوم، ردّت طرفي الكسا على جسده المُوحي بفحولة مبكّرة، ولكي تؤنس وحدتها، مدّت كفها إلى شُقاق الحطب، واختارت منه أعواداً جافة، على أمل أن يتوارى، دون طقطقة ولا روائح، تثير انتباه جيرانها، وتحرّك شكوكهم الجاهزة، شعُرت بوخزة في رأس إبهام يدها اليمنى، فلم تعرها اهتماماً، وانهمكت في نفخ الوارية، بعدما أغلقت على ضنينها، وعلى نفسها كل المناسم، دفيوا؛ واقترب الدِّيك منها، فحكّت أطراف المجرفة بأظافرها، وألقت له ببقايا عجين يابس، بغت القطة تشاركه فنقرها في راسها فتراجعت، وسرح خيالها، وهي تتأمل منقار الدّيك، والتقاطه الحثر في الظلام، ودرجت بصرها في ابنها المنبطح، وقالت في نفسها «ما خلق الله شدق، إلا قسم له رزق».

أصبحت أصبعها متورّمة، والحمى تتوسد مفاصلها التي كأنك رضيتها بودِي، وفي أطرافها رعشة، ولمحت بين أعواد الحطب، عقربة سوداء، تبسّمت وهي تردد؛ (قالوا؛ اقرب يا موت، فقال؛ اقربي يا عِلّة) ونادت بصوت منهوك؛ فسمعتها جارتها (المهفوفة) النازلة بالقرية من أعوام؛ و(حشوان) المتكعفل إلى جوارها صمّها وطمّها؛ والذُّبان لاطية فوق وجهه؛ ولا يحرّك ساكن، فجاءتها حامشة؛ ودقّت لها فصّ ثوم، وحزمته على أصبعها، وغادرت لبيتها، وعادت بزبديّة سمن؛ حمّتها حتى دفيت؛ وأسقتها، وجلّتها ببطانية، وتحرّك النائم، فانقشع الكسا من فوقه، وهالها ما لمحت، فقامت وأعادت الكسا بسرعة، وكادت تسقط خجلاً من هول منظر شاهدته، بودها لو امتد لساعات.

طلبت (أم حشوان) من جارتها تخرج غنمها من المراح، فقالت؛ ولدك الرقّاد يقوم يسرح بها، فقالت؛ قيميه ولا تخرعينه، فلبّت الجارة طلبها بامتنان كبير، واقتربت منه، ونادت عليه، وطرف الكسا يرتفع وينخفض، فزّ مرعوباً، وفرّك عيونه، متسائلاً ؛ وين أُمي؟ جاوبته؛ لقصتها عقربة؛ قم سرّح غنمي وغنمك، وانا بالحقك بالفال، تمعّن فيها، وإذا بها مركّزة نظرها على محزمه، ولهيب أنفاسها يلفح وجهاً بينه وبين الماء فُرْقه، وزفير أُمه يتعالى، فقام ورائحة كادي جارته المُنعش، يفور في دماغه، وخطّى العتبة، ثم استقام طرف الجناح، واحتفش مستجيباً لنداء الطبيعة، وسوّت نفسها ما تشوفه، وردّت شيلتها على فمها، وعينها قاطعة في طول وعرض رجّال، أمه تعافر الشرّ، وهو يناتر.

ساق الأغنام، ولاحظه الفقيه، وتذكّر أن أمّه ما صبّحت عليه عادتها كل يوم، فنشده؛ وين أمك يا حشوان ما لها بديَة، أربّها هبطت، وكان منكّس راسه، فنظر إليه، وردّ؛ انت يا فقيه فقيه رجاجيل وإلا نسوان؟ وشبك؛ ما تتنشد إلا عن الحريم، سرحت راحت، هبطت صدرت، نكحت تطلقت، ما تمزى على شيبتك وتحشم نفسك، يا ضعيف العقل؟ استحى الفقيه؛ فأدخل يده في مذرى مليان عذوق ذرة، دوبه قصّعها، أخرج له ملء كفيه، وقال؛ تحمّص يا المهفوف وخل غنمك ترعى الركيب غلّقنا صرامه، وأضاف؛ ما نشدتك إلا مراعاة لحقوق الجار، فقال في نفسه؛ حقّ لك العذاب.

تسامعت القرية بلقصة العقرب، فتقاطروا على بيت جارتهم الطيّبة، اللي بعسيّه واللي بردّ التحيّه؛ وخطّ لها الفقيه محوة بالزعفران وذوّبها في طاسة، واسقاها وعيناه على صدرها الوافر الحظّ؛ مردداً؛ (باسم الله الشافي المعافي، وباسم القازي التازي ما يرزاك رازي)، وتعمّد يهزّ يده، ليتقاطر الماء فوق نحرها وسحرها، وانتبه للمهفوفة، تفتّ قرصاً في زبديّة السمن؛ فقال؛ لقّمِيها ولا تكثرين، فردّت بصوت حازم؛ هذا فال حشوان، سرح بالغنم ما فك الريق، خلك عند أمه، وإذا فطّرت حشوان، وعوّدت ولّمت فطورك وفطورها، فانتشى وكأنها أعطته بندر عدن.

اكتشف (حشوان المهفوف) دواءً لجوع النجوع، ومسكّن النزق، فاعتزل عن والدته؛ في العُليّة، وتناغمت مشاعره، مع أعضائه؛ فخشيت أمه الفضيحة، وقررت تزويجه، خصوصاً وأن جارتها المهفوفة؛ صارت تلح في طلبه؛ مرة خليه يجي يطحن لي الحبّ، ومرّة يحدّ الفاس، ومرة يشدّ على الحمارة، فطلبت من الفقيه يدوّر له عروس، وبشّرته بخروف من خيرة غنمها، فندف صدره قائلاً؛ ولدك ولدي، وما لك إلّا بخدلجه ما دخل قُرانا كماها، وساعة ما طرق الخبر سمع المهفوفة، حبكت له، ودقّت تالي ليل، على جدار خشبي مخلوب بطين، يفصل بيتها عن بيت أم حشوان؛ فأيقظته أمه؛ يبدي يلمح وش سنع دقّ جارتهم، فخرج وهي خرجته اللي ما دخل بعدها، أمسى ولا أصبح، لا هو ولا المهفوفة؛ اللي قال؛ جنيّة سرت به، واللي يقول؛ أقحم نفسه في غدير الملقّى؛ واللي يقول؛ سافرت به المهفوفة إلى بلادها، وغدت الأم تندب، و تردد (الله يسامحك يا حشوان المهفوف، ما فيك لا صوف ولا معروف)، ردّ عليها الفقيه؛ أبشري بالصوف والمعروف، ونقع الدفوف، وحنا الكفوف، ولمع السيوف، وفقّ الغضروف، وغنّى (يا ناكح أم اليتيم، كم لك من أجر عظيم، كنّك تسقّي حجيج، بين الصفا والحطيم) فحذفته بخوط ريحان مغرهد، مرددة؛ الله ربّنا وربّك.