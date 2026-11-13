لم تمضِ سوى 48 ساعة على حالة الذعر التي شلّت مئات المدارس في أوروبا، حتى وصلت شرارة التهديدات المجهولة إلى قلب الدار البيضاء في المغرب، إذ تحول محيط حي «لوازيس» الهادئ إلى ثكنة أمنية مستنفرة، إثر مكالمة هاتفية غامضة زعمت زرع عبوة ناسفة قابلة للانفجار بجوار مؤسسة تعليمية شهيرة.

وفي لحظات حبست أنفاس الكوادر التعليمية، فرضت إدارة مدرسة «الجبر» طوقاً وقائياً صارماً، فأوصدت الأبواب بالكامل في وجه الدخول والخروج، وبعثت برسائل تحذيرية عاجلة لأولياء الأمور تُلزمهم بعدم الاقتراب من محيط المبنى ريثما تتدخل الأجهزة المختصة.

وسرعان ما انتشرت الفرق الأمنية والمحلية لتمشيط زوايا المكان بدقة متناهية بحثاً عن أي جسم مشبوه، لتسفر التحريات الميدانية في النهاية عن كشف زيف البلاغ وتبديد المخاوف، ما سمح للإدارة بإعادة فتح أبوابها وطمأنة الأسر لاستعادة أبنائهم ومغادرة الموقع بأمان.

ويأتي هذا الاستنفار المباغت في المغرب ليحاكي سيناريو مقلقاً ضرب مؤسسات تعليمية في إيطاليا وبريطانيا وإيرلندا يوم الأربعاء الماضي، حيث تسببت موجة من البلاغات الكاذبة في إخلاء 312 مدرسة إيطالية وحدها، وسط استنفار أمني دولي يبحث عن الخيوط الخفية وراء هذه الظاهرة العابرة للحدود.