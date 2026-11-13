Only 48 hours had passed since the state of panic that paralyzed hundreds of schools in Europe when the spark of anonymous threats reached the heart of Casablanca in Morocco. The quiet surroundings of the "Loyaziz" neighborhood turned into a heightened security zone following a mysterious phone call that claimed a bomb had been planted near a famous educational institution.

In moments that held the breath of the educational staff, the administration of "Al-Jabr" school imposed a strict precautionary cordon, completely locking the doors against entry and exit, and sending urgent warning messages to parents, instructing them to stay away from the vicinity of the building until the relevant authorities intervened.

Security and local teams quickly spread to meticulously comb the area for any suspicious objects, and the field investigations ultimately revealed the falsehood of the report and alleviated the fears, allowing the administration to reopen its doors and reassure families to safely retrieve their children and leave the site.

This sudden alert in Morocco mirrors a troubling scenario that struck educational institutions in Italy, Britain, and Ireland last Wednesday, where a wave of false reports led to the evacuation of 312 schools in Italy alone, amid an international security mobilization searching for the hidden threads behind this cross-border phenomenon.