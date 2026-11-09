وسط تحركات دبلوماسية متسارعة لاحتواء التصعيد في المنطقة، كشف الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان عن اتصال هاتفي مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، نقل خلاله مخاوف أنقرة من شنِّ موجة جديدة من الهجمات على إيران، فيما أعلن الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان صدور تعليمات من المرشد الإيراني لإنهاء حالة «اللاحرب واللاسلم»، مؤكداً أن بلاده تفضّل الحوار والتفاوض على المواجهة العسكرية.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل استمرار المخاوف من تجدد المواجهات العسكرية، رغم الجهود الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى منع انزلاق المنطقة نحو تصعيد جديد.

أردوغان يحذّر من موجة هجمات جديدة

وأكد الرئيس التركي رفض بلاده شن أي موجة جديدة من الهجمات على إيران، محذراً من تداعيات توسيع دائرة عدم الاستقرار في المنطقة.

وقال أردوغان، إن أنقرة أبلغت الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بمخاوفها خلال اتصال هاتفي، مشدداً على أن بلاده تبذل كل ما في وسعها لمنع التصعيد. وأضاف أن هناك تحركات سلبية مجدداً بشأن إيران، مؤكداً استمرار المساعي التركية للحيلولة دون تفاقم التوترات.

طهران تتمسك بالحوار وتلوّح بالدفاع عن حقوقها

في المقابل، أكد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان أن بلاده تسعى إلى الحوار والتفاوض والمنطق، بما يضمن عدم الدخول في حرب إذا أمكن انتزاع حقوقها عبر المسارات الدبلوماسية. وقال: «علينا ألا ندخل أنفسنا في حرب إذا أخذنا حقوقنا عبر الحوار».

وكشف الرئيس الإيراني عن صدور تعليمات من المرشد الإيراني لإنهاء حالة «اللاحرب واللاسلم»، في إشارة إلى توجه نحو حسم حالة المراوحة بين التوتر العسكري والمساعي السياسية.

مخاوف من تجدد المواجهة

وتعكس التصريحات التركية والإيرانية استمرار حالة القلق من احتمالات تجدد المواجهة العسكرية، في وقت تسعى فيه أنقرة إلى الدفع باتجاه التهدئة، بينما تربط طهران تجنب الحرب بالحصول على ما تصفه بحقوقها عبر التفاوض.