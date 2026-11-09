Amid rapid diplomatic moves to contain the escalation in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan revealed a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which he conveyed Ankara's concerns about a new wave of attacks on Iran. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Bezhkishan announced that instructions had been issued by the Iranian leader to end the state of "neither war nor peace," emphasizing that his country prefers dialogue and negotiation over military confrontation.

These statements come amid ongoing fears of renewed military confrontations, despite regional and international efforts aimed at preventing the region from slipping into a new escalation.

Erdoğan warns of a new wave of attacks

The Turkish president confirmed his country's refusal to launch any new wave of attacks on Iran, warning of the repercussions of expanding the circle of instability in the region.

Erdoğan stated that Ankara informed U.S. President Donald Trump of its concerns during a phone call, stressing that his country is doing everything possible to prevent escalation. He added that there are negative movements again regarding Iran, confirming Turkey's ongoing efforts to prevent the exacerbation of tensions.

Tehran insists on dialogue and threatens to defend its rights

In contrast, Iranian President Masoud Bezhkishan confirmed that his country seeks dialogue, negotiation, and logic, ensuring that it does not enter into war if it can secure its rights through diplomatic channels. He said, "We should not involve ourselves in war if we can obtain our rights through dialogue."

The Iranian president revealed that instructions had been issued by the Iranian leader to end the state of "neither war nor peace," indicating a move towards resolving the stalemate between military tension and political efforts.

Fears of renewed confrontation

The Turkish and Iranian statements reflect a continued state of concern over the possibilities of renewed military confrontation, at a time when Ankara is seeking to push for de-escalation, while Tehran links the avoidance of war to obtaining what it describes as its rights through negotiation.