وسط تحركات دبلوماسية متسارعة لاحتواء التصعيد في المنطقة، كشف الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان عن اتصال هاتفي مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، نقل خلاله مخاوف أنقرة من شنِّ موجة جديدة من الهجمات على إيران، فيما أعلن الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان صدور تعليمات من المرشد الإيراني لإنهاء حالة «اللاحرب واللاسلم»، مؤكداً أن بلاده تفضّل الحوار والتفاوض على المواجهة العسكرية.
وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل استمرار المخاوف من تجدد المواجهات العسكرية، رغم الجهود الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى منع انزلاق المنطقة نحو تصعيد جديد.
أردوغان يحذّر من موجة هجمات جديدة
وأكد الرئيس التركي رفض بلاده شن أي موجة جديدة من الهجمات على إيران، محذراً من تداعيات توسيع دائرة عدم الاستقرار في المنطقة.
وقال أردوغان، إن أنقرة أبلغت الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بمخاوفها خلال اتصال هاتفي، مشدداً على أن بلاده تبذل كل ما في وسعها لمنع التصعيد. وأضاف أن هناك تحركات سلبية مجدداً بشأن إيران، مؤكداً استمرار المساعي التركية للحيلولة دون تفاقم التوترات.
طهران تتمسك بالحوار وتلوّح بالدفاع عن حقوقها
في المقابل، أكد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان أن بلاده تسعى إلى الحوار والتفاوض والمنطق، بما يضمن عدم الدخول في حرب إذا أمكن انتزاع حقوقها عبر المسارات الدبلوماسية. وقال: «علينا ألا ندخل أنفسنا في حرب إذا أخذنا حقوقنا عبر الحوار».
وكشف الرئيس الإيراني عن صدور تعليمات من المرشد الإيراني لإنهاء حالة «اللاحرب واللاسلم»، في إشارة إلى توجه نحو حسم حالة المراوحة بين التوتر العسكري والمساعي السياسية.
مخاوف من تجدد المواجهة
وتعكس التصريحات التركية والإيرانية استمرار حالة القلق من احتمالات تجدد المواجهة العسكرية، في وقت تسعى فيه أنقرة إلى الدفع باتجاه التهدئة، بينما تربط طهران تجنب الحرب بالحصول على ما تصفه بحقوقها عبر التفاوض.
Amid rapid diplomatic moves to contain the escalation in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan revealed a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which he conveyed Ankara's concerns about a new wave of attacks on Iran. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Bezhkishan announced that instructions had been issued by the Iranian leader to end the state of "neither war nor peace," emphasizing that his country prefers dialogue and negotiation over military confrontation.
These statements come amid ongoing fears of renewed military confrontations, despite regional and international efforts aimed at preventing the region from slipping into a new escalation.
Erdoğan warns of a new wave of attacks
The Turkish president confirmed his country's refusal to launch any new wave of attacks on Iran, warning of the repercussions of expanding the circle of instability in the region.
Erdoğan stated that Ankara informed U.S. President Donald Trump of its concerns during a phone call, stressing that his country is doing everything possible to prevent escalation. He added that there are negative movements again regarding Iran, confirming Turkey's ongoing efforts to prevent the exacerbation of tensions.
Tehran insists on dialogue and threatens to defend its rights
In contrast, Iranian President Masoud Bezhkishan confirmed that his country seeks dialogue, negotiation, and logic, ensuring that it does not enter into war if it can secure its rights through diplomatic channels. He said, "We should not involve ourselves in war if we can obtain our rights through dialogue."
The Iranian president revealed that instructions had been issued by the Iranian leader to end the state of "neither war nor peace," indicating a move towards resolving the stalemate between military tension and political efforts.
Fears of renewed confrontation
The Turkish and Iranian statements reflect a continued state of concern over the possibilities of renewed military confrontation, at a time when Ankara is seeking to push for de-escalation, while Tehran links the avoidance of war to obtaining what it describes as its rights through negotiation.