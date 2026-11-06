It seems that planet Earth continues to send its final warnings, as official climate reports indicate that this year is on track to record the worst thermal scenario, driven by a dangerous mix of escalating human activities and the ferocity of natural phenomena.

The European Union's "Copernicus" Observatory has issued alarming warnings that 2026 is likely to be the second hottest year on record since data collection began, with a 20% chance of matching or exceeding the record heat levels recorded in 2024. Even more concerning is the definitive confirmation that global warming has surpassed the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, crossing the red lines set by the Paris Climate Agreement.

Record numbers have relentlessly followed, with last October crowned as the hottest month in human history, averaging a warming of 1.75 degrees Celsius, making it the third consecutive month to breach this dangerous threshold. According to experts, the exceptionally intense "El Niño" phenomenon plays the largest role in this insane rise in air and ocean temperatures, at a time when this phenomenon has not yet peaked, warning that what is to come may be worse.

These scorching scientific warnings come as world leaders prepare for the launch of the "COP-31" climate summit in Turkey, amidst environmental disasters that have shaken the world this year, from deadly floods in Nepal, to scorching heatwaves in Europe, and devastating wildfires in Indonesia, while scientists warn that curbing carbon emissions is the only lifeline left to reduce the planet's temperature and save the future.