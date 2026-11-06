يبدو أن كوكب الأرض يواصل إرسال إنذاراته الأخيرة، إذ تشير التقارير المناخية الرسمية إلى أن العام الحالي في طريقه لتسجيل أسوأ سيناريو حراري، مدفوعاً بمزيج خطير من الأنشطة البشرية المتفاقمة وتوحش الظواهر الطبيعية.

أطلق مرصد «كوبرنيكوس» التابع للاتحاد الأوروبي تحذيرات مدوية تفيد بأن عام 2026 يُرجح أن يكون ثاني أكثر الأعوام حرّاً على الإطلاق منذ بدء رصد البيانات، مع احتمال بنسبة 20% ليعادل أو يتجاوز مستويات الحرارة القياسية المسجلة في عام 2024. والأكثر إثارة للقلق هو التأكيد القاطع على تجاوز عتبة الاحترار العالمي بـ 1.5 درجة مئوية فوق مستويات ما قبل الثورة الصناعية، متخطياً الخطوط الحمراء التي نص عليها اتفاق باريس للمناخ.

وتتابعت الأرقام القياسية بلا هوادة، حيث توج شهر أكتوبر الماضي بلقب الشهر الأكثر حرّاً في تاريخ البشرية بمتوسط احترار بلغ 1.75 درجة مئوية، ليصبح الشهر الثالث على التوالي الذي يخترق هذه العتبة الخطيرة. ووفقاً للخبراء، فإن ظاهرة «إل نينيو» الاستثنائية في شدتها تلعب الدور الأكبر في هذا الارتفاع الجنوني لحرارة الهواء والمحيطات، في وقت لم تبلغ فيه هذه الظاهرة ذروتها بعد، مما ينذر بأن القادم قد يكون أسوأ.

وتأتي هذه التحذيرات العلمية الحارقة بالتزامن مع استعداد قادة العالم لانطلاق قمة المناخ «كوب-31» في تركيا، وسط كوارث بيئية هزت العالم هذا العام من فيضانات مميتة في النيبال، وموجات حر قاحلة في أوروبا، وحرائق غابات مدمرة في إندونيسيا، بينما يحذر العلماء من أن كبح الانبعاثات الكربونية هو طوق النجاة الوحيد المتبقي لخفض حرارة الكوكب وإنقاذ المستقبل.