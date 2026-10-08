أظهرت دراسة سريرية حديثة نتائج مشجعة لعلاج تجريبي يعتمد على العلاج الجيني وتقنية «التحفيز البصري بالضوء»، بعد أن ساعد عدداً من المرضى المصابين بمرحلة متقدمة من التهاب الشبكية الصباغي على استعادة جزء من القدرة على إدراك الضوء والأجسام.
ونُشرت الدراسة في مجلة «New England Journal of Medicine»، وشارك فيها 10 مرضى يعانون فقداناً شديداً للبصر بسبب التهاب الشبكية الصباغي، وهو مرض وراثي يؤدي تدريجياً إلى تلف الخلايا الحساسة للضوء في شبكية العين وقد ينتهي بالعمى.
علاج جيني ونظارات خاصة
واعتمد العلاج على حقن إحدى العينين بفيروس معدل يحمل تعليمات جينية لإنتاج بروتين حساس للضوء داخل خلايا عصبية باقية في شبكية العين.
وبعد العلاج، استخدم المرضى نظارات خاصة مزودة بكاميرا تحول المشهد أمامهم إلى نبضات ضوئية، تساعد الخلايا المعالجة على التقاط المعلومات البصرية وإرسالها إلى الدماغ.
6 مرضى بتحسن مهم
وكان الهدف الرئيسي من الدراسة تقييم سلامة العلاج، وأفاد الباحثون بأنه أمكن إعطاؤه بأمان للمشاركين العشرة.
وأظهرت النتائج تحسناً في حساسية الضوء لدى عدد من المشاركين، فيما سجل 6 مرضى تحسناً اعتبره الباحثون مهماً من الناحية السريرية. كما أظهرت قياسات نشاط الدماغ إشارات تتوافق مع وصول معلومات بصرية إلى المناطق المسؤولة عن الرؤية.
اكتشاف الأجسام والأبواب
وتمكن بعض المشاركين بعد العلاج والتدريب على استخدام النظارات من أداء مهام بصرية بسيطة بشكل أفضل، من بينها اكتشاف أجسام أو تحديد مواقعها، والعثور على أبواب، وتتبع خطوط أمامهم.
وأظهرت النتائج أن المرضى الذين أمضوا وقتاً أطول في التدريب على استخدام النظارات حققوا أداء أفضل في بعض اختبارات اكتشاف الأجسام، ما يشير إلى أهمية التأهيل والتدريب إلى جانب العلاج نفسه.
لا يعيد النظر الطبيعي
وشدد الباحثون على أن العلاج لا يعيد البصر الطبيعي، وأن مستوى الرؤية المستعاد لا يزال محدوداً.
ولم يتمكن المشاركون من القراءة أو التعرف على الوجوه، فيما وصف الباحثون التحسن بأنه استعادة لبعض الوظائف البصرية وليس استعادة كاملة للرؤية.
ما هو التهاب الشبكية الصباغي؟
ويُعد التهاب الشبكية الصباغي مجموعة من الأمراض الوراثية التي تؤدي إلى تدهور تدريجي في خلايا الشبكية الحساسة للضوء.
وغالباً يبدأ المرض بضعف الرؤية الليلية، ثم فقدان تدريجي للرؤية الجانبية، وقد يصل في المراحل المتقدمة إلى فقدان شديد للبصر أو العمى.
خطوة نحو علاجات أدق
وقال الباحثون إن النتائج توفر دليلاً على إمكانية جعل الخلايا العصبية المتبقية في الشبكية تستجيب للضوء حتى في المراحل المتقدمة من المرض.
ويعمل الفريق حالياً على تطوير التقنية لتحسين دقة المعلومات البصرية التي تصل إلى المرضى، فيما يتمثل أحد أبرز الأهداف المقبلة في الوصول إلى مستوى من الرؤية يسمح بالتعرف على الوجوه والتعامل بصورة أفضل مع تفاصيل الحياة اليومية.
A recent clinical study has shown encouraging results for an experimental treatment based on gene therapy and "light-based visual stimulation" technology, after helping several patients with advanced stages of retinitis pigmentosa regain some ability to perceive light and objects.
The study was published in the "New England Journal of Medicine" and involved 10 patients suffering from severe vision loss due to retinitis pigmentosa, a hereditary disease that gradually damages light-sensitive cells in the retina and can lead to blindness.
Gene therapy and special glasses
The treatment involved injecting one eye with a modified virus that carries genetic instructions to produce a light-sensitive protein within remaining nerve cells in the retina.
After the treatment, the patients used special glasses equipped with a camera that converts the scene in front of them into light pulses, helping the treated cells capture visual information and send it to the brain.
6 patients with significant improvement
The main objective of the study was to assess the safety of the treatment, and researchers reported that it could be safely administered to all ten participants.
The results showed an improvement in light sensitivity among several participants, with 6 patients recording improvements that the researchers considered clinically significant. Brain activity measurements also showed signals corresponding to the arrival of visual information in the areas responsible for vision.
Discovering objects and doors
Some participants, after treatment and training on how to use the glasses, were able to perform simple visual tasks better, including detecting objects or identifying their locations, finding doors, and following lines in front of them.
The results indicated that patients who spent more time training on the use of the glasses achieved better performance in some object detection tests, suggesting the importance of rehabilitation and training alongside the treatment itself.
Does not restore normal vision
Researchers emphasized that the treatment does not restore normal vision, and the level of regained sight remains limited.
Participants were unable to read or recognize faces, while researchers described the improvement as a restoration of some visual functions rather than a complete restoration of vision.
What is retinitis pigmentosa?
Retinitis pigmentosa is a group of hereditary diseases that lead to a gradual deterioration of light-sensitive retinal cells.
The disease often begins with night vision impairment, followed by gradual loss of peripheral vision, and can lead in advanced stages to severe vision loss or blindness.
A step towards more precise treatments
Researchers stated that the results provide evidence of the possibility of making remaining retinal neurons respond to light even in advanced stages of the disease.
The team is currently working on developing the technology to improve the accuracy of the visual information reaching patients, with one of the main upcoming goals being to achieve a level of vision that allows for face recognition and better handling of daily life details.