أظهرت دراسة سريرية حديثة نتائج مشجعة لعلاج تجريبي يعتمد على العلاج الجيني وتقنية «التحفيز البصري بالضوء»، بعد أن ساعد عدداً من المرضى المصابين بمرحلة متقدمة من التهاب الشبكية الصباغي على استعادة جزء من القدرة على إدراك الضوء والأجسام.

ونُشرت الدراسة في مجلة «New England Journal of Medicine»، وشارك فيها 10 مرضى يعانون فقداناً شديداً للبصر بسبب التهاب الشبكية الصباغي، وهو مرض وراثي يؤدي تدريجياً إلى تلف الخلايا الحساسة للضوء في شبكية العين وقد ينتهي بالعمى.

علاج جيني ونظارات خاصة

واعتمد العلاج على حقن إحدى العينين بفيروس معدل يحمل تعليمات جينية لإنتاج بروتين حساس للضوء داخل خلايا عصبية باقية في شبكية العين.

وبعد العلاج، استخدم المرضى نظارات خاصة مزودة بكاميرا تحول المشهد أمامهم إلى نبضات ضوئية، تساعد الخلايا المعالجة على التقاط المعلومات البصرية وإرسالها إلى الدماغ.

6 مرضى بتحسن مهم

وكان الهدف الرئيسي من الدراسة تقييم سلامة العلاج، وأفاد الباحثون بأنه أمكن إعطاؤه بأمان للمشاركين العشرة.

وأظهرت النتائج تحسناً في حساسية الضوء لدى عدد من المشاركين، فيما سجل 6 مرضى تحسناً اعتبره الباحثون مهماً من الناحية السريرية. كما أظهرت قياسات نشاط الدماغ إشارات تتوافق مع وصول معلومات بصرية إلى المناطق المسؤولة عن الرؤية.

اكتشاف الأجسام والأبواب

وتمكن بعض المشاركين بعد العلاج والتدريب على استخدام النظارات من أداء مهام بصرية بسيطة بشكل أفضل، من بينها اكتشاف أجسام أو تحديد مواقعها، والعثور على أبواب، وتتبع خطوط أمامهم.

وأظهرت النتائج أن المرضى الذين أمضوا وقتاً أطول في التدريب على استخدام النظارات حققوا أداء أفضل في بعض اختبارات اكتشاف الأجسام، ما يشير إلى أهمية التأهيل والتدريب إلى جانب العلاج نفسه.

لا يعيد النظر الطبيعي

وشدد الباحثون على أن العلاج لا يعيد البصر الطبيعي، وأن مستوى الرؤية المستعاد لا يزال محدوداً.

ولم يتمكن المشاركون من القراءة أو التعرف على الوجوه، فيما وصف الباحثون التحسن بأنه استعادة لبعض الوظائف البصرية وليس استعادة كاملة للرؤية.

ما هو التهاب الشبكية الصباغي؟

ويُعد التهاب الشبكية الصباغي مجموعة من الأمراض الوراثية التي تؤدي إلى تدهور تدريجي في خلايا الشبكية الحساسة للضوء.

وغالباً يبدأ المرض بضعف الرؤية الليلية، ثم فقدان تدريجي للرؤية الجانبية، وقد يصل في المراحل المتقدمة إلى فقدان شديد للبصر أو العمى.

خطوة نحو علاجات أدق

وقال الباحثون إن النتائج توفر دليلاً على إمكانية جعل الخلايا العصبية المتبقية في الشبكية تستجيب للضوء حتى في المراحل المتقدمة من المرض.

ويعمل الفريق حالياً على تطوير التقنية لتحسين دقة المعلومات البصرية التي تصل إلى المرضى، فيما يتمثل أحد أبرز الأهداف المقبلة في الوصول إلى مستوى من الرؤية يسمح بالتعرف على الوجوه والتعامل بصورة أفضل مع تفاصيل الحياة اليومية.