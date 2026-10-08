A recent clinical study has shown encouraging results for an experimental treatment based on gene therapy and "light-based visual stimulation" technology, after helping several patients with advanced stages of retinitis pigmentosa regain some ability to perceive light and objects.

The study was published in the "New England Journal of Medicine" and involved 10 patients suffering from severe vision loss due to retinitis pigmentosa, a hereditary disease that gradually damages light-sensitive cells in the retina and can lead to blindness.



Gene therapy and special glasses

The treatment involved injecting one eye with a modified virus that carries genetic instructions to produce a light-sensitive protein within remaining nerve cells in the retina.

After the treatment, the patients used special glasses equipped with a camera that converts the scene in front of them into light pulses, helping the treated cells capture visual information and send it to the brain.



6 patients with significant improvement

The main objective of the study was to assess the safety of the treatment, and researchers reported that it could be safely administered to all ten participants.

The results showed an improvement in light sensitivity among several participants, with 6 patients recording improvements that the researchers considered clinically significant. Brain activity measurements also showed signals corresponding to the arrival of visual information in the areas responsible for vision.



Discovering objects and doors

Some participants, after treatment and training on how to use the glasses, were able to perform simple visual tasks better, including detecting objects or identifying their locations, finding doors, and following lines in front of them.

The results indicated that patients who spent more time training on the use of the glasses achieved better performance in some object detection tests, suggesting the importance of rehabilitation and training alongside the treatment itself.



Does not restore normal vision

Researchers emphasized that the treatment does not restore normal vision, and the level of regained sight remains limited.

Participants were unable to read or recognize faces, while researchers described the improvement as a restoration of some visual functions rather than a complete restoration of vision.



What is retinitis pigmentosa?

Retinitis pigmentosa is a group of hereditary diseases that lead to a gradual deterioration of light-sensitive retinal cells.

The disease often begins with night vision impairment, followed by gradual loss of peripheral vision, and can lead in advanced stages to severe vision loss or blindness.



A step towards more precise treatments

Researchers stated that the results provide evidence of the possibility of making remaining retinal neurons respond to light even in advanced stages of the disease.

The team is currently working on developing the technology to improve the accuracy of the visual information reaching patients, with one of the main upcoming goals being to achieve a level of vision that allows for face recognition and better handling of daily life details.