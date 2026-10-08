Behind the closed doors of the security agencies in the German capital, one of the most complex cases affecting national security is unfolding, as the Federal Intelligence Service found itself in a whirlwind following the arrest of its former director, August Hanning, along with his former chief of staff, amid accusations of treason and abuse of power for selling sensitive documents over many years.

The details related to the investigations indicate that a network of collusion extended for more than a full decade, during which around 2000 classified documents were passed in exchange for substantial financial benefits. As journalistic fingers pointed towards Azerbaijani intelligence agencies for receiving those reports, Baku hastened to issue sharply worded statements completely rejecting these allegations and describing them as a malicious campaign to disrupt diplomatic relations, while the defense team for the detained official insists on the invalidity of those accusations, leaving the details of this secret operation a subject of wide debate, awaiting the final word from the judiciary.