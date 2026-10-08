خلف أبواب الأجهزة الأمنية المغلقة في العاصمة الألمانية، تدور رحى واحدة من أعقد القضايا التي تمس الأمن القومي، إذ وجد جهاز الاستخبارات الفيدرالية نفسه في مهب الريح عقب توقيف مديره الأسبق أوغست هانينغ برفقة رئيس أركانه السابق، وسط اتهامات بالخيانة واستغلال النفوذ لبيع وثائق خطيرة طوال سنوات طويلة.

وتشير التفاصيل المتعلقة بالتحقيقات إلى أن شبكة من التواطؤ امتدت لأكثر من عقد كامل، جرى خلالها تمرير نحو 2000 مستند مصنف بالسرية مقابل منافع مالية طائلة. ومع توجيه أصابع الاتهام الصحفية نحو أجهزة استخبارات أذربيجانية بتلقي تلك التقارير، سارعت باكو لإصدار بيانات حادة النبرة ترفض تماماً هذه المزاعم وتصفها بحملة مغرضة لتعكير صفو العلاقات الدبلوماسية، بينما يتمسك فريق الدفاع عن المسؤول الموقوف ببطلان تلك الاتهامات، لتظل تفاصيل هذه العملية السرية محط جدل واسع بانتظار الكلمة الفصل للقضاء.