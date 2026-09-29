كشفت تفاصيل حديثة، واحدة من أكبر عمليات الاحتيال المالي المعتمدة على الذكاء الاصطناعي، بعدما نجح محتالون في دفع بنك «فيديورام»، ذراع الخدمات المصرفية الخاصة لمجموعة «إنتيسا سان باولو» الإيطالية، إلى تحويل نحو 95 مليون يورو إلى حسابات خارجية، مستخدمين رسالة مزيفة وصوتاً مستنسخاً بالذكاء الاصطناعي.

وبدأت العملية في فبراير الماضي، عندما تلقى رئيس «فيديورام» آنذاك، باولو موليسيني رسالة عبر «واتساب»، بدت وكأنها مرسلة من الرئيس التنفيذي للمجموعة كارلو ميسينا، تطلب مساعدة عاجلة في معاملة خارجية. وأعقب الرسالة اتصال بصوت يحاكي شريكاً بارزاً في مكتب محاماة معروف، استخدم فيه المحتالون الذكاء الاصطناعي لاستنساخ صوته، إلى جانب إرسال 11 وثيقة لتعزيز صدقية العملية.

وأدت الخدعة إلى تنفيذ تحويلات بصورة رئيسية نحو حسابات في الصين وهونغ كونغ. وبعد اكتشاف المخالفات، تحركت السلطات والبنوك لاستعادة الأموال، ونجحت في استرداد نحو 53 مليون يورو، فيما لا يزال قرابة 36 مليوناً مفقوداً. ويحقق الادعاء في ميلانو في القضية، فيما لا يخضع مسؤولو البنك للتحقيق.