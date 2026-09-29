كشفت تفاصيل حديثة، واحدة من أكبر عمليات الاحتيال المالي المعتمدة على الذكاء الاصطناعي، بعدما نجح محتالون في دفع بنك «فيديورام»، ذراع الخدمات المصرفية الخاصة لمجموعة «إنتيسا سان باولو» الإيطالية، إلى تحويل نحو 95 مليون يورو إلى حسابات خارجية، مستخدمين رسالة مزيفة وصوتاً مستنسخاً بالذكاء الاصطناعي.
وبدأت العملية في فبراير الماضي، عندما تلقى رئيس «فيديورام» آنذاك، باولو موليسيني رسالة عبر «واتساب»، بدت وكأنها مرسلة من الرئيس التنفيذي للمجموعة كارلو ميسينا، تطلب مساعدة عاجلة في معاملة خارجية. وأعقب الرسالة اتصال بصوت يحاكي شريكاً بارزاً في مكتب محاماة معروف، استخدم فيه المحتالون الذكاء الاصطناعي لاستنساخ صوته، إلى جانب إرسال 11 وثيقة لتعزيز صدقية العملية.
وأدت الخدعة إلى تنفيذ تحويلات بصورة رئيسية نحو حسابات في الصين وهونغ كونغ. وبعد اكتشاف المخالفات، تحركت السلطات والبنوك لاستعادة الأموال، ونجحت في استرداد نحو 53 مليون يورو، فيما لا يزال قرابة 36 مليوناً مفقوداً. ويحقق الادعاء في ميلانو في القضية، فيما لا يخضع مسؤولو البنك للتحقيق.
Recent details have revealed one of the largest financial fraud operations based on artificial intelligence, after fraudsters successfully convinced the bank "Fidiuram," the private banking arm of the Italian group "Intesa Sanpaolo," to transfer approximately 95 million euros to external accounts, using a fake message and an AI-generated voice.
The operation began last February when the then-president of "Fidiuram," Paolo Molinari, received a message via "WhatsApp" that appeared to be sent by the group’s CEO, Carlo Messina, requesting urgent assistance with an external transaction. This message was followed by a call from a voice mimicking a prominent partner at a well-known law firm, where the fraudsters used AI to replicate his voice, along with sending 11 documents to enhance the credibility of the operation.
The scam led to transfers primarily to accounts in China and Hong Kong. After the irregularities were discovered, authorities and banks moved to recover the funds, successfully retrieving about 53 million euros, while approximately 36 million remains missing. The prosecution in Milan is investigating the case, while bank officials are not under investigation.