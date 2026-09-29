Recent details have revealed one of the largest financial fraud operations based on artificial intelligence, after fraudsters successfully convinced the bank "Fidiuram," the private banking arm of the Italian group "Intesa Sanpaolo," to transfer approximately 95 million euros to external accounts, using a fake message and an AI-generated voice.

The operation began last February when the then-president of "Fidiuram," Paolo Molinari, received a message via "WhatsApp" that appeared to be sent by the group’s CEO, Carlo Messina, requesting urgent assistance with an external transaction. This message was followed by a call from a voice mimicking a prominent partner at a well-known law firm, where the fraudsters used AI to replicate his voice, along with sending 11 documents to enhance the credibility of the operation.

The scam led to transfers primarily to accounts in China and Hong Kong. After the irregularities were discovered, authorities and banks moved to recover the funds, successfully retrieving about 53 million euros, while approximately 36 million remains missing. The prosecution in Milan is investigating the case, while bank officials are not under investigation.