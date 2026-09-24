تحولت جلسة إجرائية سريعة إلى مواجهة غير مألوفة حول حدود الأناقة والانضباط المهني، داخل أروقة محكمة مقاطعة بيكسار بولاية تكساس الأمريكية.

تفجر المشهد حينما طلبت القاضية من المحامية ماريا مدينا الاقتراب من منصة القضاء لتفحص مظهرها، قبل أن تفاجئها بتساؤل حول مدى ملاءمة فستانها الرمادي بلا أكمام للعرض أمام هيئة المحلفين، طالبة منها البحث عن سترة في سيارتها لتغطية ذراعيها.

هذه الملاحظة أربكت المحامية التي رأت في التوبيخ استعراضاً غير مبرر، خصوصاً أن الجلسة لم تتضمن حضور هيئة محلفين، موضحة أن الفستان نفسه رافقها في عدة جلسات سابقة دون اعتراض، وأن قواعد الزي المتعلقة بالمحكمة لا تحظر هذا المظهر تحديداً.

فستان محامية يشعل أزمة داخل «محكمة».. والقاضية توبخها: «هل هذا مناسب؟»

ولم تقف القصة عند حدود القاعة، إذ سارعت المحامية لنشر صورها بالفستان عبر المنصات الرقمية، لينقسم المتابعون بين مؤيد لسلطة القاضية في ضبط الهيبة، ومستنكر لما اعتبروه تدخلاً شكلياً مبالغاً فيه.

واختارت المحامية إنهاء المشهد بنبرة تهكمية، حيث نشرت مقطعاً من ميدان للرماية، معلقة بتهكم أنها طالما عرفت باحتراف حمل السلاح، لكنها باتت اليوم أكثر شهرة بـ«ذراعيها المكشوفتين»، معلنة تقبلها ارتداء السترة مؤقتاً حتى انتهاء ولاية القاضية.