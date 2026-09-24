فستان محامية يشعل أزمة داخل «محكمة».. والقاضية توبخها: «هل هذا مناسب؟»

تحولت جلسة إجرائية سريعة إلى مواجهة غير مألوفة حول حدود الأناقة والانضباط المهني، داخل أروقة محكمة مقاطعة بيكسار بولاية تكساس الأمريكية.
تفجر المشهد حينما طلبت القاضية من المحامية ماريا مدينا الاقتراب من منصة القضاء لتفحص مظهرها، قبل أن تفاجئها بتساؤل حول مدى ملاءمة فستانها الرمادي بلا أكمام للعرض أمام هيئة المحلفين، طالبة منها البحث عن سترة في سيارتها لتغطية ذراعيها.
هذه الملاحظة أربكت المحامية التي رأت في التوبيخ استعراضاً غير مبرر، خصوصاً أن الجلسة لم تتضمن حضور هيئة محلفين، موضحة أن الفستان نفسه رافقها في عدة جلسات سابقة دون اعتراض، وأن قواعد الزي المتعلقة بالمحكمة لا تحظر هذا المظهر تحديداً.
ولم تقف القصة عند حدود القاعة، إذ سارعت المحامية لنشر صورها بالفستان عبر المنصات الرقمية، لينقسم المتابعون بين مؤيد لسلطة القاضية في ضبط الهيبة، ومستنكر لما اعتبروه تدخلاً شكلياً مبالغاً فيه.
واختارت المحامية إنهاء المشهد بنبرة تهكمية، حيث نشرت مقطعاً من ميدان للرماية، معلقة بتهكم أنها طالما عرفت باحتراف حمل السلاح، لكنها باتت اليوم أكثر شهرة بـ«ذراعيها المكشوفتين»، معلنة تقبلها ارتداء السترة مؤقتاً حتى انتهاء ولاية القاضية.
A quick procedural session turned into an unusual confrontation over the boundaries of elegance and professional discipline within the halls of the Pecos County Court in Texas, USA.
The scene erupted when the judge asked attorney Maria Medina to approach the bench to examine her appearance, before surprising her with a question about the appropriateness of her sleeveless gray dress for presenting before the jury, asking her to find a jacket in her car to cover her arms.
This remark flustered the attorney, who saw the reprimand as an unwarranted display, especially since the session did not involve a jury, explaining that the same dress had accompanied her in several previous sessions without objection, and that the court's dress code does not specifically prohibit this appearance.
The story did not stop at the courtroom, as the attorney quickly shared photos of herself in the dress across digital platforms, with followers divided between supporting the judge's authority in maintaining decorum and condemning what they considered an excessive formal intervention.
The attorney chose to end the scene with a sarcastic tone, posting a clip from a shooting range, jokingly commenting that she has always been known for her proficiency in handling firearms, but has now become more famous for her "exposed arms," announcing her acceptance of wearing the jacket temporarily until the judge's term ends.