فستان محامية يشعل أزمة داخل «محكمة».. والقاضية توبخها: «هل هذا مناسب؟»

A quick procedural session turned into an unusual confrontation over the boundaries of elegance and professional discipline within the halls of the Pecos County Court in Texas, USA.

The scene erupted when the judge asked attorney Maria Medina to approach the bench to examine her appearance, before surprising her with a question about the appropriateness of her sleeveless gray dress for presenting before the jury, asking her to find a jacket in her car to cover her arms.

This remark flustered the attorney, who saw the reprimand as an unwarranted display, especially since the session did not involve a jury, explaining that the same dress had accompanied her in several previous sessions without objection, and that the court's dress code does not specifically prohibit this appearance.

The story did not stop at the courtroom, as the attorney quickly shared photos of herself in the dress across digital platforms, with followers divided between supporting the judge's authority in maintaining decorum and condemning what they considered an excessive formal intervention.

The attorney chose to end the scene with a sarcastic tone, posting a clip from a shooting range, jokingly commenting that she has always been known for her proficiency in handling firearms, but has now become more famous for her "exposed arms," announcing her acceptance of wearing the jacket temporarily until the judge's term ends.